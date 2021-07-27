MEADVILLE, Pa., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Oh! Those Old One-Room Schoolhouses and the Children They Taught": a satisfying trip to the past with a bit of humor mixed in. "Oh! Those Old One-Room Schoolhouses and the Children They Taught" is the creation of published author Sandy Black.
Black shares, "Sandy has completed her third book in her trilogy, which aims to tell history with humor, as well as the teachings and learnings of old one-room schoolhouse, their teachers, and students. She uses the voices of impersonated buildings and lively animals to tell the short stories.
"The personified characters take part in sharing historical events and themes that portray the importance of faith and kindness."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandy Black's new book is an amusing fiction with fun historical facts.
Black's final installment is a rousing example of the fun that can be had with learning about history, faith, and kindness.
Consumers can purchase "Oh! Those Old One-Room Schoolhouses and the Children They Taught" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Oh! Those Old One-Room Schoolhouses and the Children They Taught," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing