MEADVILLE, Pa., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Littlest Angel": a fun-filled adventure of faith and fun for Jesus's birthday. "The Littlest Angel" is the creation of published author Sandy Milacek, a mother, registered nurse, grandmother, and cancer survivor who resides in Oklahoma.
Milacek shares, "Merry is so excited she can hardly sleep. Tomorrow she will leave the nursery. Merry dreams about what is on the other side of those big double doors. She is five now, and adventure awaits, and she anticipates all the possibilities. That day has come, and she finds a vast array of activities and new friends. Holly is her guide and shows her the ropes. Merry makes her way through her first of many new experiences. It is Christmas, but how could she have forgotten? What happens next is a glorious revival. This book was made possible by the love and support of so many in my family. Each and every one of us truly hopes you find the love that awaits you in the arms of our Lord and Savior."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandy Milacek's new book will delight and entertain as readers experience a fresh Christmas tale.
Milacek offers an inspiring narrative for the enjoyment of young readers who live in anticipation of the Christmas holiday.
Consumers can purchase "The Littlest Angel" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Littlest Angel," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
