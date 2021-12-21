MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "You Hold the Golden Key to Change Your Life": a powerful reminder that through God's grace, one is in control of their life. "You Hold the Golden Key to Change Your Life" is the creation of published author Sandy Money, a nationally licensed and certified master neurolinguistic programming practitioner (NLP) timeline therapist.

Money shares, "Life is what we think it is. You can change your life by changing within.

"Sometimes we limit ourselves and cap our potential. Many talented people develop the belief that they are destined to remain in their current situation. Usually, this is part of the problem. The Secrets in this book will help you break through the patterns of negative beliefs.

"Moving from inaction to ACTION overcoming your FEARS."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandy Money's new book will inspire the spirit and excite believers to reclaim their faith.

Money's spiritual reflection and encouraging tone are certain to draw readers in from the start of this faith-based work.

Consumers can purchase "You Hold the Golden Key to Change Your Life" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "You Hold the Golden Key to Change Your Life," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

