MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "MAXXimized Devotionals - Daily Devotions for Dog Devotees": a charming series of devotionals with a unique twist. "MAXXimized Devotionals - Daily Devotions for Dog Devotees" is the creation of published author Sandy Theile, a devoted mother who previously worked doing actuarial work and conducting quantitative and qualitative research while traveling extensively for a Fortune 500 company. Theile's last position with the company after nearly twenty years of dedicated employment was as a research manager at the University of Illinois.
Theile shares, "Do you realize that
- living life with a dog can actually benefit your spiritual life?
- by loving both God and a dog, you could learn how to love each even more?
"In this lighthearted devotional, Maxx, the cockapoo, and his favorite human will share how their daily experiences help you see God more clearly.
"Determine if you're a leg lifter and find out how a canine's canines along with squirrels, a veterinarian, and dog groomers can enhance your relationship with God.
"Each day includes thought-provoking questions to ponder, applicable suggestions to practice, and heartfelt words to pray as well as a Bible verse.
"Your spiritual journey and your journey as a dog lover can intersect to create a new path to connect you more closely with God. So come along on a walk through MAXXimized Devotionals; you're sure to enjoy the trip MAXXimally!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandy Theile's new book will bring a new level of enjoyment to one's daily devotions.
Theile shares in hopes of helping other dog moms and dads to find a deeper connection to God in order to nurture a strong sense of faith.
Consumers can purchase "MAXXimized Devotionals - Daily Devotions for Dog Devotees" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "MAXXimized Devotionals - Daily Devotions for Dog Devotees," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
