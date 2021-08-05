FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RAM Technologies, Inc., the perennial leader in the development of enterprise solutions for Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid health plans, is pleased to announce their newest client Sanford Health Plan of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Sanford Health Plan has elected to partner with RAM Technologies leveraging RAM Health Services, RAM's BPO Services Division, to administer Sanford's Medicare Advantage and I-SNP product offerings on RAM's industry leading technology platform (HEALTHsuite Advantage™ core administration system and eHealthsuite™ portals).
Sanford Health Plan currently administers a mature and expanding I-SNP line of business in South Dakota, North Dakota and Nebraska. Sanford is launching a new MAPD line of business and will begin enrolling members this year (October). The MAPD business will be in three (3) states including South Dakota, North Dakota, and Minnesota.
"We're pleased to partner with RAM to provide exceptional support for these key product offerings. Leveraging their end-to-end technology platform and expertise will only strengthen this important growth area for Sanford Health Plan," stated Mark Scharnberg, Executive Director for Sanford Health Plan.
Christopher P. Minton, Executive Vice President of RAM Technologies had this to add, "At the heart of every client engagement is a proactive partnership; an association that goes well beyond a checklist of duties and expands into RAM becoming an extension of our client partners – that is our culture."
"We are very pleased to welcome Sanford Health Plan to the expanding RAM family of clients," Mr. Minton added. "Sanford Health Plan is a recognized leader in the industry, we look forward to supporting their expansion in Medicare Advantage, and we look forward to sharing our culture with the Sanford team."
The RAM Health Services BPaaS offering delivers a world class administrative platform and provides health plans with the option to outsource all or selected portions of their operations. This increased level of engagement affords plans, both small and large, with a wealth of expertise in Government healthcare programs. For new market entrants, this offering dramatically reduces time to market, alleviates hiring and HR issues and enhances health plan revenue.
About RAM Technologies:
RAM Technologies is the leading provider of enterprise claims processing software and CMS Integration tools for health care organizations administering Medicare Advantage, Special Needs and Managed Medicaid plans. For almost 40 years RAM Technologies has led the way in the creation of benefit administration software for these programs and continues to enhance their managed care software to meet the needs of a rapidly changing market. RAM Technologies has been recognized on Inc. Magazine's List of Fastest Growing Private Companies and the Philadelphia Business Journal's List of Top Software Developers for their advancements in the creation of comprehensive auto adjudication software for Medicare and SNP administration. To learn more about RAM Technologies' healthcare claims processing solutions call (877) 654-8810 or visit http://www.ramtechinc.com.
