MEADVILLE, Pa., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Who Was the Man Called Jesus?": an empowering consideration of faith. "Who Was the Man Called Jesus?" is the creation of published author Santiago Gomez.
Gomez shares, "So who was the man called Jesus, and who did you say you are? I was once diagnosed as suffering from lack of identity. Do you know your true identity, where you came from, and where your final abode will be at the end of your earth's journey? What if I revealed to you that you already existed before the foundation of the world until you were placed in your earth suit after your parents consummated their marriage vows?
"In Genesis 1:26–27, God said, 'Let us make man in Our image, in Our likeness. So God created man in His own image (Spirit form), in the image of God He created him: male and female He created them.'
"Genesis 2:7 says, 'The LORD GOD formed man from the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and man became a living being.' Yes, God breathed into your earth suit, and you became flesh, just like God's Son, Jesus, became flesh.
"So who was the man called Jesus? He is your twin brother, whether you are male or female. Your identity was lost by Adam's disobedience, but you will regain it as I reveal to you the secret in this love letter of how you can change your life and come into the kingdom of God, where he reigns as King of kings and Lord of lords. So who did you say you are?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Santiago Gomez's new book is a thought-provoking exploration of who one is as a Christian.
The author writes in hopes of inspiring others to claim their identity in Christ and build a lasting relationship with God.
