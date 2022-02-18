MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Three Steps to Success": a motivating opportunity for reflection and growth. "Three Steps to Success" is the creation of published author Sara Denise Ward, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was the seventh born of nine children to the late Harvey Lee and Sarah Odell Armstrong. Currently enrolled in a graduate program, Ward carries a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from Bowie State University, from which she graduated summa cum laude.
Ward shares, "Success in life can be attained in a myriad of ways. We all have dissimilar viewpoints on what success looks like to us. Do you have a yearning desire to have good success in every area of your life? Do you want to experience success in your personal life, your marriage, with your family, your finances, your career, with overcoming fear, anxiety, addictions, and any other area you can imagine?
"In Three Steps to Success, the author seeks to exhort and challenge the reader to examine and open their heart to seeing success from a unique perspective. She simply seeks to encourage and help others, who like herself, have a passionate desire to be successful in every area of their lives but don't know where to begin. In this book, she reveals three vital steps that will help, strengthen, and inspire you to navigate your own journey to success. Her personal testimony is interwoven within these three steps as she demonstrates how she remains connected to the Source and Creator of wealth as she lives a fruitful and productive life. This godly perspective of success will challenge your life, your mindset, your beliefs, and will hopefully create in you a hunger and thirst that will not only transform your life but will afford you an opportunity to share what you have learned from these three steps with others, who like yourself, desire to succeed. In her book, she opens the path to a more excellent way of attaining success where you can be an active participant in making your way prosperous and also have "good success" as you follow these three life-altering steps to success."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sara Denise Ward's new book is a reflective and empowering examination of what it truly takes to meet one's standard for success.
Ward shares in hopes of empowering others on their journey to attaining the level of success that is specific to each person.
