MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Fringe Scarves: (Suri with the fringe on top): How to Knit a Fringe Scarf Using Various Yarns (But Alpaca Yarn as Well)": a book for people whose favorite things are scarves. It will teach readers the different techniques needed to produce fabulous knitwear using various yarns. "Fringe Scarves: (Suri with the fringe on top): How to Knit a Fringe Scarf Using Various Yarns (But Alpaca Yarn as Well)" is the creation of published author Sarah Cross McCaskill, an avid knitter for more than fifty years.
McCaskill shares, "Fringe is a very popular fashion look. Fringe scarves are a very popular fashion accessory. This book provides methods to knit fringe on the side, at the end, or throughout the scarf. This knit book offers these different looks that can be knitted as a straight or continuous scarf. These patterns are easy and fast and, more importantly, provide a lot of warmth against the cold.
"The fringe-knitting techniques used in this book are surprisingly easy to master but provide a very professional-looking scarf product. These techniques can also be used to add fringe to collars, glove hems, or almost any knit project. The fringe can be braided or beads can be added to the fringe to fancy up its look. Uses and looks are limitless. So let your imagination go wild."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sarah Cross McCaskill's new book will make the readers pick up a new hobby that is both fun and useful. The instructions are very easy to follow and include photos of the different tools and techniques needed.
View a synopsis of "Fringe Scarves: (Suri with the fringe on top): How to Knit a Fringe Scarf Using Various Yarns (But Alpaca Yarn as Well)" on YouTube.
