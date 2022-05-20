"A Victory Song: Beneath The Veil" from Christian Faith Publishing author Sarah Dickens is a compassionate look into life with bipolar disorder and the trials and triumphs that accompany a mental health diagnosis.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Victory Song: Beneath The Veil": a potent firsthand account of life with bipolar disorder. "A Victory Song: Beneath The Veil" is the creation of published author Sarah Dickens, a dedicated member of the congregation of First Baptist Atlanta and who formerly served as news editor of Atlanta Christian Voice from October 2017 to April 2022.
Dickens shares, "Sarah has been a Christian since she was eight years old. Her life seemed very carefree and innocent until her bipolar disorder diagnosis, which put her faith in Christ to the test and left her in a state of complete brokenness. Despite her brokenness, God was still able to use Sarah out of her pain in the midst of her struggle with bipolar disorder. This book portrays the many heart wrenching difficulties that Sarah faces, such as a challenging and emotionally-straining mother-daughter relationship, a former relationship with her ex-boyfriend, and seasonal friendships. This book depicts Sarah's testimony of how the Lord was able to use Sarah's bipolar disorder diagnosis to overcome these obstacles as well as strengthen her faith in Jesus Christ. Her story is one of great courage, valiant faith, and sheer boldness in the Lord."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sarah Dickens's new book offers readers a personal look into her most shaping experiences.
Dickens shares in hopes of spreading awareness and encouragement for those affected by bipolar disorder.
