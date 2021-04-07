MEADVILLE, Pa., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Rachel's Fold": a gripping read across a journey filled with challenges, new experiences, and a mix of situations that a group of young teenage girls must face. "Rachel's Fold" is the creation of published author Sarah Hale, a staff development coordinator and nurse educator. In addition to writing, she enjoys cooking, traveling, and is an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan. She lives in the country near the small town of Mooreland, Indiana.
Hale shares, "Rachel's Fold follows the lives of four girls on the brink of adulthood.
"When Maddy, Gayle, Jillian, and Regan find themselves at Miss Webster's School for Young Women, they quickly see it is not for them. Attempting to find their place, the four sneak out of the school and board a ship for Spain. The plan is to be missionaries. Their dream is shattered when they arrive in war-torn Belgium during the Great War.
"Dropped in the middle of a ravaged country, they find themselves at the DeVoss field hospital. Dr. Levi DeVoss runs his hospital strictly by his rules. He needs nurses, not missionaries. The risk is too great to send them back. The only way to protect them is to keep them secluded at his compound—and away from the male species.
"Adjusting to the new way of life thrust upon them, the girls begin to learn the best-laid plans are God's plan. Working with their initial plan, they turn their sorrow into joy and their ashes to beauty. The four girls become women of strength. Will they all make it home? If they do, will their hearts be intact?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sarah Hale's new book is a riveting coming-of-age novel that sees through the life of teenagers who find themselves tangled in a series of unexpected events that will mold their hearts and souls.
View a synopsis of "Rachel's Fold" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Rachel's Fold" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Rachel's Fold," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing