MEADVILLE, Pa., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Missing Pieces": a nostalgic exploration of teenage connections. "Missing Pieces" is the creation of published author Sarah Irwin, a native of the Southeastern United States who drew inspiration from personal relationships to develop this tale.
Irwin shares, "Save the occasional sighting of local celebrity, Evan Bay, nothing ever seemed to happen in the little town of Trenton, North Carolina. For high school junior, Lauren Carrington, that was perfectly fine. Her world changes, however, when cracks begin to surface in the lives of her family and long, deep-seated secrets of her friends come to light. Will forgiveness and understanding be enough to see them through? Or will deception and comparison tear them apart?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sarah Irwin's new book is a powerful exploration of family connections and precarious friendship bonds.
The author invites readers to experience first-hand the stresses and delights of high school. Readers will enjoy the affable characters and relatable circumstances detailed within this socially conscious narrative.
View a synopsis of "Missing Pieces" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Missing Pieces" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Missing Pieces," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing