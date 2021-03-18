MEADVILLE, Pa., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Final Healing": a touching account throughout a devastating journey that led one to find her eventual healing, strength, and peace in God. "Final Healing" is the creation of published author Sarah Martin, a golfer and lover of Jesus. She began her twenty-year social work career as a chemical dependency counselor, then on to executive director of a nonprofit social services corporation, and lastly as a medical social worker.
Martin shares, "Final Healing is the life journey of Sarah Martin from the time she was struck down with polio at age four through a childhood of multiple sexual and physical abuses and on to her life as an adult struggling with attempts to heal herself. On her own, she traveled down a long, depressing, bumpy road full of failed attempts to cure herself of mental illness, suicide attempts, and a few other maladies. Not until in her late sixties did she find the one true path to healing. Gradually, with much help and strength from God, she found her long-sought-after peace, joy, and love in this realm."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sarah Martin's new book is a heartfelt and open biography of a woman who triumphantly overcame the struggles she carried for decades. Longing for everlasting peace and joy, she managed to find home with the Lord.
