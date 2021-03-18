MEADVILLE, Pa., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Final Healing": a touching account throughout a devastating journey that led one to find her eventual healing, strength, and peace in God. "Final Healing" is the creation of published author Sarah Martin, a golfer and lover of Jesus. She began her twenty-year social work career as a chemical dependency counselor, then on to executive director of a nonprofit social services corporation, and lastly as a medical social worker.

Martin shares, "Final Healing is the life journey of Sarah Martin from the time she was struck down with polio at age four through a childhood of multiple sexual and physical abuses and on to her life as an adult struggling with attempts to heal herself. On her own, she traveled down a long, depressing, bumpy road full of failed attempts to cure herself of mental illness, suicide attempts, and a few other maladies. Not until in her late sixties did she find the one true path to healing. Gradually, with much help and strength from God, she found her long-sought-after peace, joy, and love in this realm."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sarah Martin's new book is a heartfelt and open biography of a woman who triumphantly overcame the struggles she carried for decades. Longing for everlasting peace and joy, she managed to find home with the Lord.

View a synopsis of "Final Healing" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Final Healing" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Final Healing," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.