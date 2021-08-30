MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Passover Story": a fresh retelling of the familiar Bible story. "A Passover Story" is the creation of published authors Sasha Pelapusky and Kim Alex.
Pelapusky and Alex share, "'A Passover Story' is a short historical account of Moses and the Jews' exodus from Egypt thousands of years ago, but with a modern twist.
"Suitable for parents to tell the youngest to the oldest of their children, and written in a compelling, funny, and concise format, it's the Passover Story which we tell each spring as a celebration of new life and a new beginning.
"A book of freedom and redemption, with illustrations and an appendix guide to the Seder plate, along with a reference to the significant prayers and traditional holiday songs. A compelling story and valuable reference for all young families."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sasha Pelapusky and Kim Alex's new book is a modernized retelling for contemporary religious education.
With a concise storyline and useful resources, this children's story is certain to assist young members of one's family in learning the importance of Passover traditions.
View a synopsis of "A Passover Story" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "A Passover Story" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Passover Story," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
