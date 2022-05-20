Because many water facility sites are located in remote areas that lack cellular, internet and phone service, Sensaphone offers the SAT4D satellite-based monitoring system. The system monitors up to four critical conditions 24/7, including tank floats, turbidity, pump status, security, power failure and equipment malfunction, at locations such as pump houses and wells.
ASTON, Pa., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Because many water facility sites are located in remote areas that lack cellular, internet and phone service, Sensaphone offers the SAT4D satellite-based monitoring system. The system monitors up to four critical conditions 24/7, including tank floats, turbidity, pump status, security, power failure and equipment malfunction, at locations such as pump houses and wells.
When a sensor falls out of the preset range, the system notifies people via phone call, email or text message. This early warning of a possible problem helps to protect valuable assets and prevent costly downtime. Operators can access status information and make programming changes via Sensaphone's dedicated website.
The SAT4D system is self-powered and can operate for over three years on its replaceable battery in temperatures ranging from -22 to 140 °F (-30 to 60 °C). Each unit is sealed in a weatherproof, locking NEMA-4X enclosure to protect it from harsh conditions or vandalism. GPS technology pinpoints the location of the monitored equipment.
For more details, visit the SAT4D remote monitoring system information page. https://www.sensaphone.com/products/sensaphone-sat4d-monitoring-system
About Sensaphone
Sensaphone® offers a comprehensive line of remote monitoring products that safeguard valuable assets by tracking critical equipment and environmental data such as temperature, humidity and power failures. Sensaphone products provide alerts and proactive monitoring data to homeowners and facility managers in many areas including telecommunications, oil and gas, water and wastewater, HVACR, agriculture, healthcare, data centers and greenhouses. Nearly 500,000 Sensaphone systems are in use today around the world, and they continue to be manufactured in the USA. For more information, call 877-373-2700, email contact@sensaphone.com or visit http://www.sensaphone.com.
Media Contact
Lisa Goetz, Sensaphone, 610-269-2100 x244, lgoetz@schubertb2b.com
SOURCE Sensaphone