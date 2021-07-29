PHILADELPHIA, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author reggieReg demonstrates how God transforms lives in The Traveler ($14.49, paperback, 9781662822278; $6.99, e-book, 9781662822285).
Willy-Boy lives like a prince in his local gang. He has both book smarts and street smarts, even though he is a high school dropout. Three brothers were killed in the drug trade, but that doesn't stop Willy-Boy. Something will stop him, though, when he decides to travel to Jericho.
"My prayer is the storyline and fictional characters in this work will cause the reader to think deeply about their life and their faith in God," said reggieReg.
reggieReg earned a Doctorate of Theology from the International Christian University, as well as a lifetime teacher certification form the Evangelical Training Association and counseling certifications from the American Association of Christian Counselors for Biblical Counseling in marriage, pre-marriage, anger management and drugs and alcohol. He is the director of his church's pastoral counseling department and an instructor at the Deliverance Evangelical Bible Institute.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. The Traveler is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
