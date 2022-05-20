"Jellybean and Her Amazing Adventures" from Christian Faith Publishing author Savanna R. Floyd is a charming arrangement of short stories for young readers beginning to learn about important life lessons.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Jellybean and Her Amazing Adventures": a fun and educational collection of important social stories. "Jellybean and Her Amazing Adventures" is the creation of published author Savanna R. Floyd.
Floyd shares, "This book is about a character and a superhero named Jellybean. This book takes you on four big adventures with Jellybean. Each adventure and story teaches Jellybean a lesson. The four stories are titled 'Jellybean and the Bear,' 'Jellybean Goes to the Fair,' 'Jellybean Helped Her Mom,' and 'Jellybean's Big Lesson.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Savanna R. Floyd's new book carries important messages regarding the dangers of disobeying, theft, peer pressure, and caring for others.
Floyd presents a vibrant tale for young readers that explores a variety of issues with an optimistic tone in hopes of passing along valuable lessons.
Consumers can purchase "Jellybean and Her Amazing Adventures" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Jellybean and Her Amazing Adventures," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
