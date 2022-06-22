"The Alphabet Kingdom" from Christian Faith Publishing author Savannah Steele is an exciting journey to stop an evil witch before all the residents of a mystical land disappear and all hope is lost.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Alphabet Kingdom": a fun and entertaining juvenile fiction. "The Alphabet Kingdom" is the creation of published author Savannah Steele, a native of South Carolina who now lives in New Mexico. Steele is currently pursuing her college education and hopes to later work with children.
Steele shares, "Imagine that you can't leave the place where you live, it is cursed, and somehow you need to end the curse. All your friends and family have been taken by the curse, and slowly the population is disappearing. In this imaginative story, we are introduced to a kingdom cursed by an evil witch, a wizard who can't do spells, and a blind princess. What could possibly go wrong?
"In the Alphabet Kingdom, a young girl named Abby sees her home dying. One by one each person is taken away and turned into a book. One day, Abby finds herself talking to a blind princess, little knowing that one simple conversation will lead her on the adventure of her life. Abby decides to not sit around and wait to be turned into a book like her parents and many more had been but to send for help. With time running out, Abby and her new friends travel around the kingdom to find the four items which will save the kingdom and break the curse. Will they be in time to save the kingdom? Will evil once again rule? Or will Abby and her friends be successful in their quest?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Savannah Steele's new book shows that friendship and faith can overcome any foe.
Steele's creative mind is on display within the pages of this enjoyable and action-packed adventure.
Consumers can purchase "The Alphabet Kingdom" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
