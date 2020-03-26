PHILADELPHIA, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarter Building Technologies Alliance announces new program guidance that increases energy efficiency project applications amid recent suspensions of utility rebate programs.
These new nationwide program guidelines are in response to the decision made by the regional utility, FirstEnergy, to suspend all energy efficiency rebate programs for the foreseeable future. In an email correspondence obtained by SBT Alliance, the regional electric utility announced that it would suspend all Pennsylvania C&I Energy Efficiency programs until further notice.
- "Preserving the health and safety of our employees, contractors and customers is paramount during the coronavirus health emergency. To support this goal, effective immediately, FirstEnergy's Pennsylvania utilities are temporarily suspending all C&I Energy Efficiency programs until further notice."
This latest utility development has spurred SBT Alliance to issue new program guidance for all project engineers and clients. This revised guidance includes increasing project applications to ensure that the majority, if not all, energy efficiency projects slated for 2020 will obtain critical utility-backed rebate and incentive dollars for clients. SBT Alliance is also working diligently with its utility partners to ensure program continuity to hedge any future project snags. SBT Alliance advises all electrical contractor partners, end-user clients, and industry allies to submit project applications in earnest.
- "Many of our electrical contractor and end-user clients are concerned about the effect COVID-19 will have on their current list of energy efficiency projects, and this announcement from FirstEnergy is proof there will be wide-ranging repercussions. We're advising all of our clients and program partners to approve projects and submit all proper paperwork as soon as possible to ensure projects can move forward smoothly as this fluid situation continues to unfold." – Shane Acernese, Chief Global Strategist, SBT Alliance.
SBT Alliance advises all partners, end-users, or electrical contractors that have any active projects requiring utility program dollars, to contact SBT Alliance at their earliest to ensure applications are submitted ASAP: Info@SBT-Alliance.com.
About SBT Alliance: Smarter Building Technologies Alliance committed to delivering innovative solutions that redefine how energy efficiency and Internet of Things (IoT) applications are engineered, deployed, and supported long term. Learn more about SBT Alliance, here: https://sbt-alliance.com/
Kevin Martin
Smarter Building Technologies Alliance, Inc
1-800-832-2943 Ext. 704
kmartin@sbt-alliance.com