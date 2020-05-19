LANCASTER, Pa., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schedule Engine, the leading provider of smart repair and sales scheduling service for the home services industry, is providing comprehensive virtual solutions that enable contractors to deliver a seamless, end-to-end customer experience that's efficient for their business and allows safer delivery of essential services.
One of Schedule Engine's primary services, Remote Assist, connects homeowners with expert field technicians virtually for diagnostic and repair service, eliminating the time, expense and, in today's environment, potential safety concerns of home calls for contractors. With remote consultations for diagnosis and troubleshooting, photo uploads and live video chat, Remote Assist also saves time and reduces the anxiety of home visits for homeowners.
"Recent circumstances have demonstrated that virtual service is essential for contractors," said Austin Haller, founder and CEO of Schedule Engine. "Remote Assist and Schedule Engine's other virtual services, like online booking and 24/7 live chat support, present an opportunity for contractors to scale their business efficiently. We are committed to helping our customers, and this solution is a win-win for contractors and homeowners so they can build trust and real relationships and have flexibility in the way they interact."
Up to 50% of Remote Assist issues are resolved virtually, and more than 80% of the remaining calls are solved in the first visit.
Remote Assist is currently available as part of Schedule Engine's 45-day free trial. Additional virtual services available include:
- A website chat interface offering 24/7 live support for booking service, rescheduling and providing expert information with empathy and respect.
- A customized website application enabling around-the-clock true online appointment booking and converting more web traffic to real appointments.
"The team at Schedule Engine has years of experience in the home services industry, so we understand the challenges contractors face every day," Haller said. "That know-how, combined with the vision of our technology and customer experience teams, has helped us build an all-in-one, responsive solution for scheduling and remote service that improves business efficiency and the experience of homeowners. We're helping thousands of contractors move from crisis to opportunity and deliver the best experience for their customers."
For more information about Schedule Engine and Remote Assist, or to schedule a demo, visit http://www.scheduleengine.com.
About Schedule Engine
Schedule Engine was created to modernize customer experience in the home services space. Until now, contractors have had no way of providing their customers with the sort of simple, convenient and informative experience that so many other industries have had for some time now.
Schedule Engine is the first and only all-in-one customer support solution built for contractors, by contractors. From intelligent online booking software to live expert support, Schedule Engine ensures your customers receive a best-in-class, personalized experience. Designed to complement your existing field services management system, Schedule Engine can be quickly implemented without any internal training or process changes. For more information, visit http://www.scheduleengine.com.
