PHILADELPHIA, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scheer Partners, Inc. the Maryland-based pioneer in serving the comprehensive "scientific real estate needs" of the life sciences has just opened a new Philadelphia office led by veteran local commercial broker Paul 'Tim' Conrey, a former medical researcher specializing in meeting the unique needs of the area's biotechnology businesses. The announcement of Scheer's first satellite office – located in CIRA Centre - outside the D.C. Metro area, and Mr. Conrey's appointment as Philadelphia Director, Senior Vice President, was made today by Robert Scheer, the company's President & Founder.
"Without question, Philadelphia, a great center of academic medicine, biotechnology and life sciences entrepreneurship, and Scheer Partners, a national leader in 'scientific real estate' research, development and property management, are a perfect match," explained Mr. Scheer. "At this critical time for Philadelphia and the nation, we are incredibly fortunate to have recruited Tim Conrey - who sees the vast life sciences market opportunities through the trained eye of a former bench scientist, not just a real estate professional - to helm this exciting initiative."
In addition, he said that Mr. Conrey's deep devotion to improving the city's quality of life, particularly for its most vulnerable citizens, is consistent with a core value of Scheer Partners (www.scheerpartners.com). Mr. Scheer and Mr. Conrey enthusiastically referred to the recent Econsult Solutions, Inc. study (ECONSULT REPORT) that underscored the importance of life sciences to the local economy, and projecting significant future growth. Mr. Conrey has represented some of the employers noted in that report.
Mr. Conrey, who holds a M.S. degree in organic chemistry from George Washington University, and over his 30-year career has brokered numerous signature transactions in the Philadelphia area, said joining Scheer Partners is a "great opportunity to work with a team of exceptionally talented professionals who recognize the opportunity to help meet the unmet scientific real estate needs of the incredible and rapidly developing life sciences industry in the Philadelphia market." He added, "Over the past few years my work – including involvement in construction of a transformative, multi-function research/headquarters space in the Curtis Center - on behalf of Philadelphia's Imvax, Inc. (www.imvax.com), the promising immunotherapy vaccine developer, fueled my passion to focus full time on this sector. There's no better fit for me, or life sciences businesses with real estate needs, than Scheer."
Referring to the "endless potential" of the growing Philadelphia market, Mr. Scheer noted that the firm and Mr. Conrey will demonstrate the immeasurable value of speaking the language of highly specialized scientific real estate well beyond conventional "leases and labs". "As Tim accomplished in the Imvax headquarters transaction, and other major developments from University City to the Navy Yard, there is a tremendous value added to being able to strategically evaluate the blend of research, office, and manufacturing needs, and then execute with precision, on time and on budget. In the context of the massive industry and government response to the pandemic, we believe the need for our services has never been greater."
For more than two decades Mr. Conrey has represented a wide range of businesses – from the Fortune 100, soaring startups, to leading philanthropic institutions – on site selection, contracts, development and project financing. A resident of South Jersey, he is an active supporter and volunteer for Turning Points for Children and Catholic Social Services. Mr. Conrey can be reached at tconrey@scheerpartners.com.