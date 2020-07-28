STATE COLLEGE, Pa., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools have historically not been focused upon the mental health and well-being of K-16 students in their care—until now!
The Brzycki Group & The Center for the Self in Schools has spent the last 30 years providing thought leadership to K-16 educators, counselors and leaders to shift their focus to put students' mental health and well-being at the center of all schooling.
Through 3 best-selling books; a catalog of personal and professional development programs, courses, and workshops; scholarly research, and policy advocacy, The Brzycki Group & The Center for the Self in Schools have created a body of knowledge and 3 best practices that produce mental health and well-being outcomes through education.
Their work is used in over 50 countries and countless school districts, college and universities.
Through their vision and commitment, they have transformed the purpose of schooling, where schools and families are the primary source of mental health and well-being in our society.
People's mental health and well-being, and therefore their quality of life, are affected dramatically by lifestyle behaviors which are shaped or formed by their personal beliefs and assumptions about themselves and their place in the world.
Schools can shift psychological mind-sets with a set of evidence-based, research-based tools that prevent many health diagnoses and build the foundation for a lifetime of well-being. We have proven the mind-body connection and schools and families can access this paradigm with a set of tools that manifest positive outcomes.
The work of The Brzycki Group & The Center for the Self in Schools has never been more important or more needed than during this COVID-19 era. To ensure your ability to create happy, healthy, flourishing children--please contact us today!
