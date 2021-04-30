MEADVILLE, Pa., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "To Bare Witness to the Truth: A Practical Guide to Witnessing for the Gospel of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ": a helpful tool for Christians who hope to spread the joy of Jesus. "To Bare Witness to the Truth: A Practical Guide to Witnessing for the Gospel of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ" is the creation of published author, Scott Dalton Myers, an accomplished academic and veteran.
Myers shares, "What is the evidence for the existence of God? If God does exist, why is there so much evil in the world? Why do bad things happen to good people? Why do we suffer so many trials and tribulations in our lives? These difficult questions that nonbelievers often use to deny God's existence are addressed in this book with the biblical and religious references and answers. Proof and evidence of God's existence surround us everywhere we go if we simply open our eyes and our minds to the truth. Our universe, solar system and earth all function like giant watches, vast in scale, yet extremely precise in their mechanics, all synchronized and perfectly balanced. How did this happen? The miracles and incredible balance in nature, the wonder of the human body, the intricate structure of our eyes and ears, cellular complexity, molecular genetics, DNA, the wonders of the Earth and our universe all point to intelligent design. It is beyond belief and comprehension that all of these things could have simply evolved from some freak accident of 'nature.' The watchmaker's analogy for intelligent design is a good one and is certainly applicable to the creationism versus evolution and randomness arguments discussed in this book. William Paley, an 18th century clergy and philosopher, argued that if we found a watch on the ground, its complexity would convince us that the watch did not occur naturally, but was designed. Since both we and our universe are infinitely more complex than a watch, logic demands an eternal "Watchmaker" who could have designed both us and our world.
Jesus performed many miracles that were seen by a multitude of people and recorded by eyewitnesses. But there are also records of modern-day medical miracles that non-Christian doctors cannot explain. Additionally, thousands of people have chosen to share their near-death experiences with a research foundation, and virtually all of them reported that they came back with a profound understanding of God's love. In an interesting 1982 blind prayer study conducted by the San Francisco Medical Center, data suggests that the intercessory prayer to the Judeo-Christian God had a beneficial therapeutic effect in patients who were admitted to a critical care unit.
Although there are many biblical and religious documents that recorded events in Jesus's life, there are well over ten independent accounts from outside the biblical record that identify over sixty life events and beliefs about Jesus's life. Finally, we must look to human nature itself for evidence of the existence of God and his son, Jesus Christ. Many Christians, including Jesus, and all but one of his disciples were persecuted, horribly tortured, and died excruciating deaths because of their belief in God and the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Why were they such believers? Because they were eyewitnesses to the miracles he performed and they saw the resurrected Christ. Many people throughout history have been willing to die for what they truly believed in, but no one willingly dies for what they know to be a lie.
Finally, how do you approach a nonbeliever and talk with them about faith? This is difficult for most people, as they feel that they must have some specialized training in order to do so. One does not need a special gift to evangelize. The mandate to be a witness applies to every follower of Christ. This book can help you be a true witness!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Myers' new book provides readers with relevant Scripture and doctrine in hopes that they will be able to become more comfortable with witnessing for Christ.
Myers details his relationship with the church and how he managed to find his way home following the birth of his son. With an encouraging tone, this title is certain to raise readers to a new appreciation for the unending love offered through Jesus' sacrifice.
