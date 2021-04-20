MEADVILLE, Pa., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Just a Dot…": a profound source of spiritual strength that will guide one towards building a much more personal relationship with the Father through an understanding of the doctrine, His word, and His truth. "Just a Dot…" is the creation of published author Scott Lee Rose, a leader, teacher, and inspirational speaker. He is the creator and financial consultant of Ruddered for Success Inc.
Rose shares, "Imagine a never-ending line in separate directions representing eternity past and eternity future. God has always existed, and starting with conception, time marches on for you, and you never cease to be. Psalm 39:5 says, 'You have made my life no longer than the width of my hand. My entire lifetime is just a moment to you; at best, each of us is but a breath.' No matter how long you live, you are just a dot and very small in relation to eternity.
"The Creator of the Universe desires a personal relationship with you. John 3:16 says, 'For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have everlasting life.' Your love and fear of the Lord should inspire you to seek Truth, find it, and lead others to do the same.
"Just a Dot will help lead you to be a Truth Seeker and make your life count for Jesus Christ."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Scott Lee Rose's new book leads the readers towards the illuminating grace of God with thought-provoking pages that carry wisdom and inspiration for the new believer and for those who want to find transformation in faith.
