MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What I Think! An unconventional look at the American landscape, society, life, and politics through the eyes of a regular guy in his own words.": a potent, faith-based exploration of modern problems. "What I Think! An unconventional look at the American landscape, society, life, and politics through the eyes of a regular guy in his own words." is the creation of published author Scott M. Dulaney, a loving husband, father, grandfather, former soldier, and current Texas Peace Officer who has earned certifications as a certified law enforcement instructor, a family-violence and sexual-assault investigator, a mental health officer, and a hostage negotiator.
Dulaney shares, "What I Think! is a candid and irreverent look at life in the United States through the eyes of a regular guy based on his fifty plus years on the planet. We are in a period of great strain on our republic. And none of the folks that we are paying to solve our problems are getting us there. Sometimes you have to think outside the box to achieve the desired end.
"This work is the product of an individual who has worked in the retail, restaurant, firearms, and technology industries before entering service in the Texas State Guard shortly after 9/11. Scott then built on his training and experience in the Texas Military Forces and entered a law enforcement career where he currently serves as patrol officer in a small municipal department in his home state.
"Maybe it's Scott's wide range of experience and training that brings his unique perspective to this work. One thing is certain: Scott sees the world through the eyes of someone who knows how to get to the root issues of complex problems. And he's not shy about telling you how he sees it.
"What I Think! is an eye-opening read for people of all ages who care about where this country is headed."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Scott M. Dulaney's new book will leave readers with a new perspective to consider as current societal concerns are explored.
Dulaney's straightforward approach to modern concerns offers readers a moment to consider their own positions regarding some of the more polarizing issues.
