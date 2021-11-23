MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "While Your Hero Was Away": a powerful reminder of how deployment affects families. "While Your Hero Was Away" is the creation of published author Scott Pope, a decorated Army veteran of thirty-two years who holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Communications from the University of Utah and a Master of Arts in Leadership and Management from Webster University.
Pope shares, "A book of parallels about deployed military heroes and their children and families at home. This book is for military service members, written and illustrated by military veteran brothers for military families everywhere. It was written and designed to assist military members, families, and children to highlight and understand that despite deployments and separation, life goes on for deployed members and children at home simultaneously. This story covers the journey of the service member (hero) while away as well as what the children are doing at home during the same or parallel time lines. It serves as a reminder that both parallels are equally important and require validation, reminders, and understanding by both parent and child. It demonstrates that life is filled with joy, sorrow, humor, drama, heavenly overwatch, inspiration, and love."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Scott Pope's new book offers young readers a narrative that will help them to understand what it is like for families separated by military service.
Pope's first-hand knowledge of being away from loved ones offers readers a unique perspective of what it is like for military members and those close to them.
Consumers can purchase "While Your Hero Was Away" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "While Your Hero Was Away," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing