"The Trinity: Getting to Know the Tri-Union God" from Christian Faith Publishing author Scottie McCullough is a helpful resource for those seeking a deeper understanding of the Trinity and what each component represents.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Trinity: Getting to Know the Tri-Union God": an articulate discussion of God's individual persons. "The Trinity: Getting to Know the Tri-Union God" is the creation of published author Scottie McCullough, a loving father of three who was married for twenty-seven years and graduated from Grand Canyon University.
McCullough shares, "The Trinity was written as a principal guide for those who are seeking to discover God in three persons. It is a book to be used as a reference for those who are looking to prove God's existence as a Holy Tri-Union Spirit. The Trinity are three Gods in one, three individual persons, uniquely inseparable, lording over all creation.
"Throughout the book, you should have a clear understanding that the Trinity is God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit. A time line of how and when Jesus Christ became the Son of God and His roles before and after such a high honor could even be considered by the Father.
"This book will explain how the Holy Spirit is not just a Spirit but a person and the third member of the Trinity. The Holy Spirit's role as God will be displayed throughout the entire portion of the book. This book will explain and make clear that you cannot enter the kingdom of heaven without the whole Trinity's involvement. Salvation is lost without the blood of Jesus Christ. Salvation is lost without the power of the Holy Spirit. And the Father considers salvation unattainable when you reject His Son, Jesus, as your Lord and Savior; likewise, when blaspheming of the Holy Spirit, the only unforgivable sin, the same Spirit of God that raised Jesus from the dead. Each individual of the Trinity is God, and all three together are God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Scottie McCullough's new book will challenge and encourage students of the Bible to reflect on the nature of God.
McCullough shares in hopes of empowering readers on their journey of faith and understanding of God's all-encompassing identity.
Consumers can purchase "The Trinity: Getting to Know the Tri-Union God" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Trinity: Getting to Know the Tri-Union God," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing