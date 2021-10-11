MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Heaven's Gift: Angels among Us": an engaging story of faith and God's will. "Heaven's Gift: Angels among Us" is the creation of published author Scotty Strickland, a loving husband of fifty-three years who retired from civil service and currently enjoys serving as deacon and Sunday school teacher at a local Baptist church.
Strickland shares, "Throughout the book of Providence, we constantly saw the great provision of God in the lives of the Jacoby and Bronson families. They were two families whose lives were brought together by marriage and became intertwined in an undying friendship. We saw that God was always there in the valleys and on the mountaintops.
"Now in this riveting sequel, we follow the next three generations of Jacobys as they are led by God into great service. As this story gracefully moves to and fro between heaven and earth, we will see how God not only gives us gifts of service but also gives 'angels among us.'
"As you engulf yourself into the presence of those on earth and those in heaven, you will be spellbound by the way God brings them together. It is the author's hope that as you read this story, you will catch a glimpse of the splendor that awaits His children and that you can feel the presence of His angels working peace and protection in your lives."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Scotty Strickland's new book is an enjoyable short story that explores the idea of angels living amongst mankind.
Strickland's faith and dedication to God are apparent within this agreeable narrative of the highs and lows of life.
