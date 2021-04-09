BRISTOL, Pa., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SDI, the leader in MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) digital supply chain solutions for manufacturing and facilities maintenance continues to bring the industrial supply space up to the standards set in the consumer world with the latest release of their ZEUS ordering app as part of the company's digital supply chain solution.
ZEUS provides industrial manufacturers, schools, retailers and other asset/facility intensive organizations Supreme Power over their Supply Chain. The cornerstone of the platform, which includes modules for Data and Analytics, eProcurement, Automation, Storeroom Technology and Inventory management, is a custom marketplace facilitating direct purchases and guided buys for field technicians.
The latest release provides live data feeds from UPS, FedEx and major LTL carriers to allow real-time shipping and delivery updates based on tracking information. Customers receive email alerts and app notifications when orders are shipped, out for delivery, and delivered. This full transparency into the MRO, PPE and Critical parts supply chain enables improved planning for maintenance schedules and optimized inventory management. This improvement progresses the digitization of the MRO supply chain by further enabling a B2C experience for B2B users.
"This development is unprecedented in the industrial supply market," said SDI Director of Digital Transformation Strategy, John Delligatti. "With the addition of real time shipment and delivery tracking in the ZEUS app (available on the App Store), we've essentially brought the B2C buying experience that consumers have become accustomed to and made it available in the B2B space, while adding additional control across the supply chain and transparency into spend. It allows us to bring the value of the digital supply chain to the mobile technician in the field, which is of tremendous worth to multi-site facilities management organizations. All of their spend and supply chain activity is in one single-payor platform. That translates directly into more proactive maintenance strategies and improving the time it takes to complete work orders for industrial users and technicians everywhere."
This automation is part of the company's overall Digital Strategy of continuous innovation to improve efficiency and to remain focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience.
