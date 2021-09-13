CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group announced today that it has acquired a 107,642 square foot distribution facility located at 10100 NW 25th Street in Doral, FL (Miami-Dade County). The property was purchased through a sale leaseback transaction. The acquisition increases the Company's South Florida portfolio to 108 buildings and 5.6 million square feet.
"We are excited to add another quality building to our South Florida portfolio. This building is strategically located in Doral with frontage on 25th Street and has excellent proximity to Miami International Airport," said Bradlee Lord, Vice President, who is based out of Seagis' local office in South Florida.
Seagis Property Group LP owns and operates 12 million square feet of industrial buildings in New Jersey, New York City, and Miami-Dade/Broward. Seagis is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices at One Tower Bridge, 100 Front Street, Suite 350, Conshohocken, PA 19428.
