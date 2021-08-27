280 NW 12th Avenue

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group announced today that it has acquired a 12,300 square foot distribution facility located at 280 NW 12th Avenue in Pompano Beach, FL (Broward County). The property is 2.5-acres and is fully leased.  The acquisition increases the Company's South Florida portfolio to 104 buildings totaling 5.5 million square feet. 

"We are excited to add this fully secured, low coverage property to our portfolio that is strategically located off I-95.  The opportunity was additionally compelling due to the current parking and outside storage capabilities which provides us with long-term optionality," said Bradlee Lord, Vice President, who is based out of Seagis' local office in South Florida.

Seagis Property Group LP owns and operates 12 million square feet of industrial buildings in New Jersey, New York City, and Miami-Dade/Broward.  Seagis is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices at One Tower Bridge, 100 Front Street, Suite 350, Conshohocken, PA 19428.

