8850-8880 NW 15th Street

8850-8880 NW 15th Street

 By Seagis Property Group

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conshohocken, PA – Seagis Property Group announced today that it has acquired a 32,000 square foot distribution facility located at 8850-8880 NW 15th Street in Doral, FL (Miami-Dade County). A 23,000 square foot unit is currently available for immediate occupancy. The acquisition increases the Company's South Florida portfolio to 111 buildings and over 5.7 million square feet.

"The opportunity is compelling due to its irreplaceable location in the heart of Doral and its proximity to the Miami International Airport. We plan to reposition the building to attract a customer that is looking for highly functional warehouse space in an extremely desirable location." said Bradlee Lord, Vice President, who is based out of Seagis' local office in South Florida.

The acquisition was facilitated by Edison Vasquez of ComReal.

Seagis Property Group LP owns and operates over 12 million square feet of industrial buildings in New Jersey, New York City, and Miami-Dade/Broward. Seagis is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices at One Tower Bridge, 100 Front Street, Suite 350, Conshohocken, PA 19428.

Investment Contact:                                                    

Bradlee Lord                                                                                    

Seagis Property Group LP                                          

Tel: 610.952.6498                                                       

blord@seagisproperty.com              

www.seagisproperty.com                                          

Company Contact:

Erin C. Plourde

Seagis Property Group LP

Tel: 484.885.8700

eplourde@seagisproperty.com

www.seagisproperty.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seagis-property-group-acquires-32-000-sf-warehouse-in-doral-fl-301421531.html

SOURCE Seagis Property Group

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.