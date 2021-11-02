10005 NW 58th Street

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group announced today that it has acquired a 53,000 square foot distribution facility located at 10005 NW 58th Street in Doral, FL (Miami-Dade County). The two-unit warehouse was purchased through a 50% sale-leaseback.  There is currently a 26,500 SF vacancy available for immediate occupancy. The acquisition increases the Company's South Florida portfolio to 110 buildings and over 5.6 million square feet.

"We continue to focus on adding quality industrial assets in strategic locations to our South Florida portfolio. This property is a testament of our investment focus while also offering superior high-end finishes for our customers," said Bradlee Lord, Vice President, who is based out of Seagis' local office in South Florida.

The acquisition was facilitated by Miguel Alcivar of Cushman & Wakefield.

Seagis Property Group LP owns and operates over 12 million square feet of industrial buildings in New Jersey, New York City, and Miami-Dade/Broward.  Seagis is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices at One Tower Bridge, 100 Front Street, Suite 350, Conshohocken, PA 19428.

