2765 SW 36th

 By Seagis Property Group

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group announced today that it has acquired a 7,737 square foot distribution facility located at 2765 SW 36th Street in Dania Beach, FL (Broward County). The property is located on 1.86-acres and is available for lease. The acquisition increases the Company's South Florida portfolio to 105 buildings totaling over 5.5 million square feet.

"We are thrilled to add this property to our holdings in the Port 95 submarket. This property is in an A+ location where there are few opportunities for customers to find buildings with excess parking or outside storage," said Bradlee Lord, Vice President, who is based out of Seagis' local office in South Florida.

Seagis Property Group LP owns and operates 12 million square feet of industrial buildings in New Jersey, New York City, and Miami-Dade/Broward. Seagis is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices at One Tower Bridge, 100 Front Street, Suite 350, Conshohocken, PA 19428.

