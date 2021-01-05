CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group announced today that it has acquired an 85,000 square foot warehouse in Miramar FL (Broward County). Located at 3501 Commerce Parkway in the Miramar Park of Commerce, the acquisition increases the Company's South Florida portfolio to 101 buildings totaling over 5.2 million square feet.
"We are excited to add this high-quality, freestanding warehouse facility to our portfolio. The property's central location and close proximity to the Florida Turnpike is strategic for distribution throughout the tri-county area. We believe the unique features and location of this property, combined with our local operating platform will drive value over the long term," said Bradlee Lord, Director, who is based out of Seagis' local office in South Florida.
Seagis Property Group LP owns and operates over 11.5 million square feet of industrial buildings in New Jersey, New York City, and Miami-Dade/Broward. Seagis is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices at One Tower Bridge, 100 Front Street, Suite 350, Conshohocken, PA 19428.