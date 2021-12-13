OAKS, Pa., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) on Dec. 10, 2021 declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.40 (forty cents) per share. The cash dividend will be payable to shareholders of record on Dec. 21, 2021, with a payment date of Jan. 7, 2022. 

The Board of Directors of SEI Investments Company also approved an increase in its stock repurchase program by an additional $200 million, increasing the available authorization under the program to approximately $261 million.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of Sept. 30, 2021, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

Company/Media Contact:                                                         

Leslie Wojcik

SEI

+1 610-676-4191

lwojcik@seic.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sei-declares-dividend-of-0-40-per-share-301442727.html

SOURCE SEI Investments Company

