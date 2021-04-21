OAKS, Pa., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the first-quarter 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $0.89 in first-quarter 2021 compared to $0.72 in first-quarter 2020.

Consolidated Overview













(In thousands, except earnings per share)



For the Three Months

Ended March 31,









2021



2020



%















Revenues



$455,686





$414,762





10%

Net income



129,470





109,242





19%

Diluted earnings per share



$0.89





$0.72





24%

"Our first-quarter results reflect positive capital market performance. We continue to execute our business strategies across the company and invest in the strength and expansion of the solutions we bring to our target markets," said Alfred P. West, Jr., SEI Chairman and CEO. "We had solid sales results in processing and operational services, helping us offset the anticipated headwinds our asset management businesses face."

"Our long-term success is built on a strong foundation of advancing our suite of solutions, leading in our markets, effectively executing strategies, and soundly managing finances—all backed by a talented workforce. We will continue to drive our success forward for the benefit of our clients, employees, communities and shareholders."

Summary of First-Quarter Results by Business Segment

(In thousands)



For the Three Months Ended

March 31,





2021



2020



%

Private Banks:













Revenues



$117,608



$113,221



4%

Expenses



110,724



110,653



—%

Operating Profit



6,884



2,568



168%

Operating Margin



6%



2%



















Investment Advisors:













Revenues



113,294



102,321



11%

Expenses



55,027



52,432



5%

Operating Profit



58,267



49,889



17%

Operating Margin



51%



49%



















Institutional Investors:













Revenues



84,499



79,203



7%

Expenses



39,158



38,267



2%

Operating Profit



45,341



40,936



11%

Operating Margin



54%



52%



















Investment Managers:













Revenues



136,419



116,629



17%

Expenses



83,020



74,289



12%

Operating Profit



53,399



42,340



26%

Operating Margin



39%



36%



















Investments in New Businesses:













Revenues



3,866



3,388



14%

Expenses



13,404



10,910



23%

Operating Loss



(9,538)



(7,522)



NM















Totals:













Revenues



$455,686



$414,762



10%

Expenses



301,333



286,551



5%

Corporate Overhead Expenses



21,516



17,983



20%

Income from Operations



$132,837



$110,228



21%

First-Quarter Business Highlights:

  • Revenues from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees increased primarily from higher assets under administration in our Investment Managers segment due to market appreciation and positive cash flows from new and existing clients.
  • Average assets under administration increased $142.4 billion, or 21%, to $821.6 billion in the first-quarter 2021, as compared to $679.2 billion during the first-quarter 2020 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
  • Average assets under management, excluding LSV, increased $43.2 billion, or 18%, to $280.4 billion in the first-quarter 2021, as compared to $237.2 billion during the first-quarter 2020 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
  • Net sales events in the Private Banks and Investment Managers segments during first-quarter 2021 were $17.5 million, and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $13.0 million when contract values are completely realized.
  • Net sales events in asset management related businesses of the Investment Advisors and Institutional Investors segments and the Asset Management Distribution (AMD) business in the Private Banks segment during first-quarter 2021 were negative $12.7 million, mainly related to net losses in our legacy Institutional client base of $9.9 million and a single product use client in the AMD business line of the Private Banks segment.
  • The increase in operational expenses was primarily due to increased consulting costs related to our continued investments in new business opportunities, such as our One SEISM strategy and IT Services offering, as well as increased personnel costs to service new clients in our Investment Managers segment. This increase was partially offset by a decline in travel and promotional-related expenses.
  • Earnings from LSV increased by $3.5 million, or 12%, to $33.4 million in first-quarter 2021, as compared to $29.9 million in first-quarter 2020. The increase in earnings was due to higher assets under management from market appreciation. Negative cash flows from existing clients and client losses partially offset the increase in earnings from LSV.
  • Stock-based compensation expense in first-quarter 2021 increased $2.8 million as compared to first-quarter 2020 due to equity awards in late 2020.
  • We recorded a net gain from investments of approximately $332 thousand during the first-quarter 2021 as compared to a net loss of approximately $4.0 million during the first-quarter 2020.
  • We capitalized $6.3 million of software development costs in first-quarter 2021 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth PlatformSM (SWP). Amortization expense related to SWP was $11.9 million in first-quarter 2021.
  • Effective tax rates were 22.6% in first-quarter 2021 and 21.5% in first-quarter 2020. The increase in our effective tax rate was due to decreased tax benefits associated with a lower volume of stock option exercises.
  • We repurchased 1.2 million shares of our common stock for $66.9 million during the first-quarter 2021.
  • Cash flow from operations was $136.6 million, or $0.94 per share, and free cash flow was $126.0 million during the first-quarter 2021.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on April 21, 2021. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 1599078.

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions designed to help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of March 31, 2021, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers approximately $1 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including approximately $384 billion in assets under management and $836 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission.  In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as ''may,'' ''will,'' ''expect,'' ''believe'' and ''continue'' or ''appear.'' Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:

  • revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter,
  • whether we will invest in the strength and expansion of our solutions,
  • our strategic priorities and the degree to which we will execute on them,
  • the elements of our long-term success, and
  • the degree to which our business will be successful and the beneficiaries of any such success.

We anticipate that we may deliver forward-looking statements during today's earnings call that include our current expectations as to:

  • our ability to capture the opportunities inherent in significant change,
  • the timing and success of client implementations and conversions,
  • our ability to expand our relationships and revenue opportunities with new and existing clients,
  • our ability to leverage our technologies and scale our businesses,
  • the degree to which one-time and transaction-based revenues during the quarter will be repeated,
  • revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter or when our unfunded backlog may fund,
  • the strategic initiatives and business segments that we will pursue and those in which we will invest,
  • the strength of our pipelines,
  • the momentum we may have with respect to our businesses,
  • the headwinds we will face and our strategies for how we may respond to these headwinds,
  • how we will manage our expenses and the degree to which our forecasted expenses will decline or increase,
  • when we integrate purchased assets into SWP and the timing of our ability to offer additional services to clients,
  • the organic and inorganic opportunities that will drive our growth, and
  • the success of our strategic investments.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

 

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)







For the Three Months

Ended March 31,





2021



2020











Asset management, admin. and distribution fees



$367,646





$331,853



Information processing and software servicing fees



88,040





82,909













Total revenues



455,686





414,762













Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs



50,164





45,337



Software royalties and other information processing costs



5,742





7,447



Compensation, benefits and other personnel



137,221





131,481



Stock-based compensation



9,752





6,929



Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees



54,340





53,290



Data processing and computer related



25,721





22,704



Facilities, supplies and other costs



17,248





16,796



Amortization



14,352





13,077



Depreciation



8,309





7,473













Total expenses



322,849





304,534













Income from operations



132,837





110,228













Net gain (loss) on investments



332





(3,989)



Interest and dividend income



945





3,203



Interest expense



(123)





(152)



Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate



33,350





29,907













Income before income taxes



167,341





139,197













Income taxes



37,871





29,955













Net income



$129,470





$109,242













Basic earnings per common share



$0.90





$0.73













Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share



143,201





149,468













Diluted earnings per common share



$0.89





$0.72













Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share



145,306





152,368



 

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)







March 31,



December 31,





2021



2020

Assets









Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



$782,582





$784,626



Restricted cash



3,101





3,101



Receivables from investment products



57,291





55,271



Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,307 and $1,100



406,028





385,219



Securities owned



33,040





34,064



Other current assets



42,809





38,696



Total Current Assets



1,324,851





1,300,977













Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $386,319 and $378,639



184,253





189,052



Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets



37,762





38,397



Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $505,112 and $491,739



263,964





270,977



Available for Sale and Equity Securities



114,973





105,419



Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value



6,623





6,166



Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate



51,743





98,433



Goodwill



64,489





64,489



Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $13,377 and $12,456



34,383





24,304



Deferred Contract Costs



33,430





33,781



Deferred Income Taxes



2,706





2,972



Other Assets, net



31,724





32,289



Total Assets



$2,150,901





$2,167,256













Liabilities and Equity









Current Liabilities:









Accounts payable



$5,529





$7,766



Accrued liabilities



199,235





299,845



Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities



9,813





8,579



Deferred revenue



1,335





1,085



Total Current Liabilities



215,912





317,275













Long-term Income Taxes Payable



803





803



Deferred Income Taxes



50,892





55,159



Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities



33,089





34,058



Other Long-term Liabilities



21,097





20,054



Total Liabilities



321,793





427,349













Shareholders' Equity:









Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 142,701 and 143,396

shares issued and outstanding



1,427





1,434



Capital in excess of par value



1,208,433





1,190,001



Retained earnings



634,651





565,270



Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net



(15,403)





(16,798)



Total Shareholders' Equity



1,829,108





1,739,907



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$2,150,901





$2,167,256



 

ENDING ASSET BALANCES

(In millions)  (Unaudited)







Mar. 31,



Jun. 30,



Sept. 30,



Dec. 31



Mar. 31,





2020



2020



2020



2020



2021

Private Banks:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$21,160





$22,974





$23,499





$25,498





$25,098



Collective trust fund programs



5





5





6





6





7



Liquidity funds



4,143





4,291





3,718





3,778





3,793



Total assets under management



$25,308





$27,270





$27,223





$29,282





$28,898



Client assets under administration



21,497





23,903





24,174





26,346





4,379



Total assets



$46,805





$51,173





$51,397





$55,628





$33,277

























Investment Advisors:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$54,856





$59,958





$65,581





$71,247





$73,818



Collective trust fund programs



2





3





3





1





1



Liquidity funds



5,969





6,648





3,866





3,832





3,584



Total assets under management



$60,827





$66,609





$69,450





$75,080





$77,403

























Institutional Investors:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$72,399





$80,257





$83,846





$90,869





$92,040



Collective trust fund programs



94





103





101





98





95



Liquidity funds



3,672





1,924





2,096





2,128





2,909



Total assets under management



$76,165





$82,284





$86,043





$93,095





$95,044



Client assets under advisement



3,406





3,326





3,618





4,063





4,333



Total assets



$79,571





$85,610





$89,661





$97,158





$99,377

























Investment Managers:





















Collective trust fund programs



48,226





58,178





63,277





75,214





78,304



Liquidity funds



392





664





389





424





449



Total assets under management



$48,618





$58,842





$63,666





$75,638





$78,753



Client assets under administration (A)



610,794





668,611





730,369





760,397





831,819



Total assets



$659,412





$727,453





$794,035





$836,035





$910,572

























Investments in New Businesses:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$1,484





$1,498





$1,572





$1,711





$1,777



Liquidity funds



152





194





169





162





289



Total assets under management



$1,636





$1,692





$1,741





$1,873





$2,066



Client assets under advisement



1,056





1,193





1,179





1,299





1,355



Total assets



$2,692





$2,885





$2,920





$3,172





$3,421

























LSV Asset Management:





















Equity and fixed-income programs (B)



$70,851





$81,134





$82,051





$93,692





$101,565

























Total:





















Equity and fixed-income programs (C)



$220,750





$245,821





$256,549





$283,017





$294,298



Collective trust fund programs



48,327





58,289





63,387





75,319





78,407



Liquidity funds



14,328





13,721





10,238





10,324





11,024



Total assets under management



$283,405





$317,831





$330,174





$368,660





$383,729



Client assets under advisement



4,462





4,519





4,797





5,362





5,688



Client assets under administration (D)



632,291





692,514





754,543





786,743





836,198



Total assets



$920,158





$1,014,864





$1,089,514





$1,160,765





$1,225,615







(A)

Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $54.6 billion of assets that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets (as of March 31, 2021).

(B)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.4 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only (as of March 31, 2021).

(C)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.9 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at March 31, 2021.

(D) 

In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.3 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of March 31, 2021) on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

 

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES

(In millions) (Unaudited)







1st Qtr.



2nd Qtr.



3rd Qtr.



4th Qtr.



1st Qtr.





2020



2020



2020



2020



2021

Private Banks:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$24,657





$22,229





$23,740





$24,284





$25,139



Collective trust fund programs



4





5





7





6





6



Liquidity funds



3,581





4,366





3,948





3,712





3,876



Total assets under management



$28,242





$26,600





$27,695





$28,002





$29,021



Client assets under administration



24,840





23,819





25,295





25,368





4,317



Total assets



$53,082





$50,419





$52,990





$53,370





$33,338

























Investment Advisors:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$64,933





$57,429





$64,479





$68,396





$73,239



Collective trust fund programs



3





3





3





2





1



Liquidity funds



3,284





6,923





4,569





3,788





3,619



Total assets under management



$68,220





$64,355





$69,051





$72,186





$76,859

























Institutional Investors:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$79,926





$77,037





$82,830





$86,277





$91,349



Collective trust fund programs



86





100





102





102





96



Liquidity funds



2,342





2,476





2,120





2,271





2,621



Total assets under management



$82,354





$79,613





$85,052





$88,650





$94,066



Client assets under advisement



3,760





3,362





3,565





3,746





4,146



Total assets



$86,114





$82,975





$88,617





$92,396





$98,212

























Investment Managers:





















Collective trust fund programs



55,952





54,061





62,028





69,349





78,035



Liquidity funds



617





482





565





411





490



Total assets under management



$56,569





$54,543





$62,593





$69,760





$78,525



Client assets under administration (A)



654,386





649,012





713,528





754,350





817,330



Total assets



$710,955





$703,555





$776,121





$824,110





$895,855

























Investments in New Businesses:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$1,663





$1,468





$1,560





$1,634





$1,743



Liquidity funds



168





182





180





165





169



Total assets under management



$1,831





$1,650





$1,740





$1,799





$1,912



Client assets under advisement



1,222





1,148





1,206





1,218





1,327



Total assets



$3,053





$2,798





$2,946





$3,017





$3,239

























LSV Asset Management:





















Equity and fixed-income programs (B)



$88,059





$80,395





$83,536





$88,182





$97,476

























Total:





















Equity and fixed-income programs (C)



$259,238





$238,558





$256,145





$268,773





$288,946



Collective trust fund programs



56,045





54,169





62,140





69,459





78,138



Liquidity funds



9,992





14,429





11,382





10,347





10,775



Total assets under management



$325,275





$307,156





$329,667





$348,579





$377,859



Client assets under advisement



4,982





4,510





4,771





4,964





5,473



Client assets under administration (D)



679,226





672,831





738,823





779,718





821,647



Total assets



$1,009,483





$984,497





$1,073,261





$1,133,261





$1,204,979







(A)

Average client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment during first-quarter 2021 include $53.8 billion that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets.

(B) 

Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.2 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only during first-quarter 2021.

(C)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.9 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during first-quarter 2021.

(D)

In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.2 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets during first-quarter 2021 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

 

