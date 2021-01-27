OAKS, Pa., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the fourth-quarter 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $0.86 in fourth-quarter 2020 compared to $0.84 in fourth-quarter 2019.
Consolidated Overview
(In thousands, except
For the Three Months
For the Twelve Months
2020
2019
%
2020
2019
%
Revenues
$443,723
$423,225
5%
$1,684,058
$1,649,885
2%
Net income
125,882
128,737
(2)%
447,286
501,426
(11)%
Diluted earnings per share
$0.86
$0.84
2%
$3.00
$3.24
(7)%
"Our financial results for 2020 reflect steady recovery from the pandemic's impact on the markets we serve. The health and safety of our workforce continue to be a priority, and I want to thank all of our employees and the firms that support us for helping us stay safe and thrive," said Alfred P. West, Jr., SEI Chairman and CEO.
"We're living and operating in extraordinary times, but we are unwavering in our focus on executing our long-term strategy to be the provider of choice in the wealth and investment management markets. We believe we have made significant progress on our One SEI approach, making all of our assets available to all of our markets, delivering new, dynamic solutions and creating new opportunities. Our solutions, backed by our talented workforce, are what uniquely position us to capture growth opportunities that will lead to increased shareholder value. Despite 2020's challenging environment, our investments and success in adding new clients and building our backlog of new revenue situate us well for the future."
Summary of Fourth-Quarter Results by Business Segment
(In thousands)
For the Three Months
For the Twelve Months
2020
2019
%
2020
2019
%
Private Banks:
Revenues
$119,654
$118,675
1%
$455,393
$470,276
(3)%
Expenses
115,039
113,596
1%
446,481
443,136
1%
Operating Profit
4,615
5,079
(9)%
8,912
27,140
(67)%
Operating Margin
4
%
4
%
2
%
6
%
Investment Advisors:
Revenues
108,346
105,862
2%
407,564
403,778
1%
Expenses
51,813
53,939
(4)%
205,913
208,508
(1)%
Operating Profit
56,533
51,923
9%
201,651
195,270
3%
Operating Margin
52
%
49
%
49
%
48
%
Institutional Investors:
Revenues
82,318
80,503
2%
317,627
322,062
(1)%
Expenses
36,893
38,554
(4)%
149,909
153,937
(3)%
Operating Profit
45,425
41,949
8%
167,718
168,125
—%
Operating Margin
55
%
52
%
53
%
52
%
Investment Managers:
Revenues
129,647
114,759
13%
489,462
440,796
11%
Expenses
80,204
72,698
10%
308,999
282,024
10%
Operating Profit
49,443
42,061
18%
180,463
158,772
14%
Operating Margin
38
%
37
%
37
%
36
%
Investments in New
Revenues
3,758
3,426
10%
14,012
12,973
8%
Expenses
15,180
8,997
69%
52,871
29,660
78%
Operating Loss
(11,422)
(5,571)
NM
(38,859)
(16,687)
NM
Totals:
Revenues
$443,723
$423,225
5%
$1,684,058
$1,649,885
2%
Expenses
299,129
287,784
4%
1,164,173
1,117,265
4%
Corporate Overhead Expenses
20,584
19,351
6%
73,998
72,196
2%
Income from Operations
$124,010
$116,090
7%
$445,887
$460,424
(3)%
Fourth-Quarter Business Highlights:
- Sales events, net of client losses, during fourth-quarter 2020 totaled approximately $8.8 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $4.9 million when contract values are fully realized. For the year ended 2020, sales events, net of client losses, totaled $94.0 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $68.6 million when contract values are fully realized.
- Revenues from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees increased primarily from higher assets under administration in our Investment Managers segment due to sales of new business and market appreciation.
- Our average assets under administration increased $108.2 billion, or 16%, to $779.7 billion in the fourth-quarter 2020, as compared to $671.5 billion during the fourth-quarter 2019 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
- Our average assets under management, excluding LSV, increased $21.2 billion, or 9%, to $260.4 billion in the fourth-quarter 2020, as compared to $239.2 billion during the fourth-quarter 2019 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
- The increase in our operational expenses was primarily due to increased consulting costs related to our continued investments in new business opportunities, such as our One SEI strategy and IT Services offering, as well as increased personnel costs to service new clients in our Investment Managers segment. This increase was partially offset by a decline in travel and promotional-related expenses, as our sales and client relationship personnel adapted to COVID-19 restrictions.
- Our earnings from LSV decreased by $8.5 million, or 22%, to $30.6 million in fourth-quarter 2020 as compared to $39.1 million in fourth-quarter 2019. The decrease in earnings was primarily due to lower assets under management from market depreciation, negative cash flows from existing clients and client losses. LSV's revenues were $102.1 million in the fourth-quarter 2020, as compared to $126.5 million during the fourth-quarter of 2019.
- Stock-based compensation expense in fourth-quarter 2020 decreased $2.5 million as compared to fourth-quarter 2019 primarily due to a change in our estimate of the timing of when stock option vesting targets would be achieved. We expect stock-based compensation expense during 2021 to be approximately $42.7 million as compared to $27.0 million during 2020 as a result of new options granted in fourth-quarter 2020 net of awards granted in the prior year.
- We capitalized $5.5 million of software development costs in fourth-quarter 2020, which includes $5.0 million for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth PlatformSM (SWP). Amortization expense related to capitalized software was $12.6 million in fourth-quarter 2020.
- Our effective tax rates were 19.6% in fourth-quarter 2020 and 19.5% in fourth-quarter 2019.
- We repurchased 1.8 million shares of our common stock for $99.1 million during the fourth-quarter 2020 at an average price of $54.36 per share. For the year ended 2020, we repurchased 8.0 million shares of our common stock for $424.7 million at an average price of $53.04 per share.
Earnings Conference Call
A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Jan. 27, 2021. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 5584674.
About SEI
After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions designed to help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of Dec. 31, 2020, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers approximately $1 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including approximately $369 billion in assets under management and $787 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.
This release contains, and the comments we expect to deliver during the earnings call referenced above will contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as ''may,'' ''will,'' ''expect,'' ''believe'' and ''continue'' or ''appear.'' Our forward-looking statements in today's release include our current expectations as to:
- revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter,
- the rebound of our business,
- our strategic priorities and the degree to which we will execute on them,
- whether our solutions position us to capture growth opportunities or will lead to increased shareholder value, and
- whether our investments and new clients and backlog of new revenue situate us well for the future.
We anticipate that we may deliver forward-looking statements during today's earnings call that include our current expectations as to:
- our ability to capture the opportunities inherent in significant change,
- the timing and success of client implementations and conversions,
- our ability to expand our relationships and revenue opportunities with new and existing clients,
- our ability to leverage our technologies and scale our businesses,
- the degree to which one-time and transaction-based revenues during the quarter will be repeated,
- revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter or when our unfunded backlog may fund,
- the strategic initiatives and business segments that we will pursue and those in which we will invest,
- the strength of our pipelines,
- how we will manage our expenses,
- the organic and inorganic opportunities that will drive our growth, and
- the success of our strategic investments.
You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended Dec. 31,
For the Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Asset management, admin. and distribution fees
$353,610
$337,232
$1,345,649
$1,307,044
Information processing and software servicing fees
90,113
85,993
338,409
342,841
Total revenues
443,723
423,225
1,684,058
1,649,885
Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs
46,973
46,458
181,618
181,418
Software royalties and other information processing costs
7,109
7,274
28,937
29,993
Compensation, benefits and other personnel
135,902
131,004
527,509
517,917
Stock-based compensation
6,556
9,027
27,014
24,582
Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees
59,566
50,235
227,916
194,560
Data processing and computer related
24,681
22,544
96,328
88,058
Facilities, supplies and other costs
17,467
20,307
64,915
72,078
Amortization
13,558
13,012
52,975
51,419
Depreciation
7,901
7,274
30,959
29,436
Total expenses
319,713
307,135
1,238,171
1,189,461
Income from operations
124,010
116,090
445,887
460,424
Net gain (loss) on investments
1,024
1,053
(286)
3,174
Interest and dividend income
986
3,845
6,568
16,582
Interest expense
(153)
(153)
(609)
(630)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate
30,646
39,133
117,134
151,891
Income before income taxes
156,513
159,968
568,694
631,441
Income taxes
30,631
31,231
121,408
130,015
Net income
$125,882
$128,737
$447,286
$501,426
Basic earnings per common share
$0.87
$0.86
$3.05
$3.31
Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share
144,077
150,131
146,709
151,540
Diluted earnings per common share
$0.86
$0.84
$3.00
$3.24
Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share
146,140
153,672
149,003
154,901
Dividends declared per common share
$0.37
$0.35
$0.72
$0.68
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2020
2019
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$784,626
$841,446
Restricted cash
3,101
3,101
Receivables from investment products
55,271
54,165
Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,100 and $1,201
385,219
340,358
Securities owned
34,064
33,486
Other current assets
38,696
32,289
Total Current Assets
1,300,977
1,304,845
Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $378,639 and $353,453
189,052
160,859
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
38,397
42,789
Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $491,739 and $442,677
270,977
296,068
Investments Available for Sale
105,419
116,917
Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value
6,166
5,988
Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate
98,433
67,413
Goodwill
64,489
64,489
Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $12,456 and $8,773
24,304
27,987
Deferred Contract Costs
33,781
30,991
Deferred Income Taxes
2,972
2,822
Other Assets, net
32,289
30,202
Total Assets
$2,167,256
$2,151,370
Liabilities and Equity
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$7,766
$4,423
Accrued liabilities
299,845
272,801
Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities
8,579
9,156
Deferred revenue
1,085
7,185
Total Current Liabilities
317,275
293,565
Long-term Taxes Payable
803
803
Deferred Income Taxes
55,159
55,722
Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities
34,058
38,450
Other Long-term Liabilities
20,054
24,052
Total Liabilities
427,349
412,592
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 143,396 and 149,745
1,434
1,497
Capital in excess of par value
1,190,001
1,158,900
Retained earnings
565,270
601,885
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(16,798)
(23,504)
Total Shareholders' Equity
1,739,907
1,738,778
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$2,167,256
$2,151,370
ENDING ASSET BALANCES
(In millions) (Unaudited)
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sept. 30,
Dec. 31,
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
Private Banks:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$23,851
$21,160
$22,974
$23,499
$25,498
Collective trust fund programs
4
5
5
6
6
Liquidity funds
3,405
4,143
4,291
3,718
3,778
Total assets under management
$27,260
$25,308
$27,270
$27,223
$29,282
Client assets under administration
25,801
21,497
23,903
24,174
26,346
Total assets
$53,061
$46,805
$51,173
$51,397
$55,628
Investment Advisors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$67,895
$54,856
$59,958
$65,581
$71,247
Collective trust fund programs
4
2
3
3
1
Liquidity funds
2,887
5,969
6,648
3,866
3,832
Total assets under management
$70,786
$60,827
$66,609
$69,450
$75,080
Institutional Investors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$84,291
$72,399
$80,257
$83,846
$90,869
Collective trust fund programs
83
94
103
101
98
Liquidity funds
1,746
3,672
1,924
2,096
2,128
Total assets under management
$86,120
$76,165
$82,284
$86,043
$93,095
Client assets under advisement
3,948
3,406
3,326
3,618
4,063
Total assets
$90,068
$79,571
$85,610
$89,661
$97,158
Investment Managers:
Collective trust fund programs
$
58,070
$
48,226
$
58,178
$
63,277
$
75,214
Liquidity funds
479
392
664
389
424
Total assets under management
$58,549
$48,618
$58,842
$63,666
$75,638
Client assets under administration (A)
657,541
610,794
668,611
730,369
760,397
Total assets
$716,090
$659,412
$727,453
$794,035
$836,035
Investments in New Businesses:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$1,688
$1,484
$1,498
$1,572
$1,711
Liquidity funds
158
152
194
169
162
Total assets under management
$1,846
$1,636
$1,692
$1,741
$1,873
Client assets under advisement
1,343
1,056
1,193
1,179
1,299
Total assets
$3,189
$2,692
$2,885
$2,920
$3,172
LSV Asset Management:
Equity and fixed-income programs (B)
$107,476
$70,851
$81,134
$82,051
$93,692
Total:
Equity and fixed-income programs (C)
$285,201
$220,750
$245,821
$256,549
$283,017
Collective trust fund programs
58,161
48,327
58,289
63,387
75,319
Liquidity funds
8,675
14,328
13,721
10,238
10,324
Total assets under management
$352,037
$283,405
$317,831
$330,174
$368,660
Client assets under advisement
5,291
4,462
4,519
4,797
5,362
Client assets under administration (D)
683,342
632,291
692,514
754,543
786,743
Total assets
$1,040,670
$920,158
$1,014,864
$1,089,514
$1,160,765
(A)
Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $54.3 billion of assets that are at fee levels
(B)
Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.0 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance
(C)
Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.9 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at Dec. 31, 2020.
(D)
In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $12.9 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of
AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES
(In millions) (Unaudited)
4th Qtr.
1st Qtr.
2nd Qtr.
3rd Qtr.
4th Qtr.
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
Private Banks:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$23,106
$24,657
$22,229
$23,740
$24,284
Collective trust fund programs
4
4
5
7
6
Liquidity funds
3,581
3,581
4,366
3,948
3,712
Total assets under management
$26,691
$28,242
$26,600
$27,695
$28,002
Client assets under administration
24,930
24,840
23,819
25,295
25,368
Total assets
$51,621
$53,082
$50,419
$52,990
$53,370
Investment Advisors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$66,371
$64,933
$57,429
$64,479
$68,396
Collective trust fund programs
4
3
3
3
2
Liquidity funds
2,673
3,284
6,923
4,569
3,788
Total assets under management
$69,048
$68,220
$64,355
$69,051
$72,186
Institutional Investors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$83,304
$79,926
$77,037
$82,830
$86,277
Collective trust fund programs
82
86
100
102
102
Liquidity funds
2,106
2,342
2,476
2,120
2,271
Total assets under management
$85,492
$82,354
$79,613
$85,052
$88,650
Client assets under advisement
4,106
3,760
3,362
3,565
3,746
Total assets
$89,598
$86,114
$82,975
$88,617
$92,396
Investment Managers:
Collective trust fund programs
$
55,499
$
55,952
$
54,061
$
62,028
$
69,349
Liquidity funds
642
617
482
565
411
Total assets under management
$56,141
$56,569
$54,543
$62,593
$69,760
Client assets under administration (A)
646,592
654,386
649,012
713,528
754,350
Total assets
$702,733
$710,955
$703,555
$776,121
$824,110
Investments in New Businesses:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$1,649
$1,663
$1,468
$1,560
$1,634
Liquidity funds
145
168
182
180
165
Total assets under management
$1,794
$1,831
$1,650
$1,740
$1,799
Client assets under advisement
1,044
1,222
1,148
1,206
1,218
Total assets
$2,838
$3,053
$2,798
$2,946
$3,017
LSV Asset Management:
Equity and fixed-income programs (B)
$104,814
$88,059
$80,395
$83,536
$88,182
Total:
Equity and fixed-income programs (C)
$279,244
$259,238
$238,558
$256,145
$268,773
Collective trust fund programs
55,589
56,045
54,169
62,140
69,459
Liquidity funds
9,147
9,992
14,429
11,382
10,347
Total assets under management
$343,980
$325,275
$307,156
$329,667
$348,579
Client assets under advisement
5,150
4,982
4,510
4,771
4,964
Client assets under administration (D)
671,522
679,226
672,831
738,823
779,718
Total assets
$1,020,652
$1,009,483
$984,497
$1,073,261
$1,133,261
(A)
Average client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment during fourth-quarter 2020 include $53.3
(B)
Equity and fixed-income programs include $1.8 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on
(C)
Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.9 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during
(D)
In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $12.3 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds
