OAKS, Pa., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the fourth-quarter 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $0.86 in fourth-quarter 2020 compared to $0.84 in fourth-quarter 2019.

Consolidated Overview

























(In thousands, except

earnings per share)



For the Three Months

Ended Dec. 31,







For the Twelve Months

Ended Dec. 31,









2020



2019



%



2020



2019



%



























Revenues



$443,723





$423,225





5%



$1,684,058





$1,649,885





2%

Net income



125,882





128,737





(2)%



447,286





501,426





(11)%

Diluted earnings per share



$0.86





$0.84





2%



$3.00





$3.24





(7)%

"Our financial results for 2020 reflect steady recovery from the pandemic's impact on the markets we serve. The health and safety of our workforce continue to be a priority, and I want to thank all of our employees and the firms that support us for helping us stay safe and thrive," said Alfred P. West, Jr., SEI Chairman and CEO.

"We're living and operating in extraordinary times, but we are unwavering in our focus on executing our long-term strategy to be the provider of choice in the wealth and investment management markets. We believe we have made significant progress on our One SEI approach, making all of our assets available to all of our markets, delivering new, dynamic solutions and creating new opportunities. Our solutions, backed by our talented workforce, are what uniquely position us to capture growth opportunities that will lead to increased shareholder value. Despite 2020's challenging environment, our investments and success in adding new clients and building our backlog of new revenue situate us well for the future."

Summary of Fourth-Quarter Results by Business Segment

(In thousands)



For the Three Months

Ended Dec. 31,







For the Twelve Months

Ended Dec. 31,









2020



2019



%



2020



2019



%

Private Banks:

























Revenues



$119,654





$118,675





1%



$455,393





$470,276





(3)%

Expenses



115,039





113,596





1%



446,481





443,136





1%

Operating Profit



4,615





5,079





(9)%



8,912





27,140





(67)%

Operating Margin



4

%



4

%







2

%



6

%































Investment Advisors:

























Revenues



108,346





105,862





2%



407,564





403,778





1%

Expenses



51,813





53,939





(4)%



205,913





208,508





(1)%

Operating Profit



56,533





51,923





9%



201,651





195,270





3%

Operating Margin



52

%



49

%







49

%



48

%































Institutional Investors:

























Revenues



82,318





80,503





2%



317,627





322,062





(1)%

Expenses



36,893





38,554





(4)%



149,909





153,937





(3)%

Operating Profit



45,425





41,949





8%



167,718





168,125





—%

Operating Margin



55

%



52

%







53

%



52

%































Investment Managers:

























Revenues



129,647





114,759





13%



489,462





440,796





11%

Expenses



80,204





72,698





10%



308,999





282,024





10%

Operating Profit



49,443





42,061





18%



180,463





158,772





14%

Operating Margin



38

%



37

%







37

%



36

%































Investments in New

Businesses:

























Revenues



3,758





3,426





10%



14,012





12,973





8%

Expenses



15,180





8,997





69%



52,871





29,660





78%

Operating Loss



(11,422)





(5,571)





NM



(38,859)





(16,687)





NM



























Totals:

























Revenues



$443,723





$423,225





5%



$1,684,058





$1,649,885





2%

Expenses



299,129





287,784





4%



1,164,173





1,117,265





4%

Corporate Overhead Expenses



20,584





19,351





6%



73,998





72,196





2%

Income from Operations



$124,010





$116,090





7%



$445,887





$460,424





(3)%

Fourth-Quarter Business Highlights:

  • Sales events, net of client losses, during fourth-quarter 2020 totaled approximately $8.8 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $4.9 million when contract values are fully realized. For the year ended 2020, sales events, net of client losses, totaled $94.0 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $68.6 million when contract values are fully realized.
  • Revenues from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees increased primarily from higher assets under administration in our Investment Managers segment due to sales of new business and market appreciation.
  • Our average assets under administration increased $108.2 billion, or 16%, to $779.7 billion in the fourth-quarter 2020, as compared to $671.5 billion during the fourth-quarter 2019 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
  • Our average assets under management, excluding LSV, increased $21.2 billion, or 9%, to $260.4 billion in the fourth-quarter 2020, as compared to $239.2 billion during the fourth-quarter 2019 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
  • The increase in our operational expenses was primarily due to increased consulting costs related to our continued investments in new business opportunities, such as our One SEI strategy and IT Services offering, as well as increased personnel costs to service new clients in our Investment Managers segment. This increase was partially offset by a decline in travel and promotional-related expenses, as our sales and client relationship personnel adapted to COVID-19 restrictions.
  • Our earnings from LSV decreased by $8.5 million, or 22%, to $30.6 million in fourth-quarter 2020 as compared to $39.1 million in fourth-quarter 2019. The decrease in earnings was primarily due to lower assets under management from market depreciation, negative cash flows from existing clients and client losses. LSV's revenues were $102.1 million in the fourth-quarter 2020, as compared to $126.5 million during the fourth-quarter of 2019.
  • Stock-based compensation expense in fourth-quarter 2020 decreased $2.5 million as compared to fourth-quarter 2019 primarily due to a change in our estimate of the timing of when stock option vesting targets would be achieved. We expect stock-based compensation expense during 2021 to be approximately $42.7 million as compared to $27.0 million during 2020 as a result of new options granted in fourth-quarter 2020 net of awards granted in the prior year.
  • We capitalized $5.5 million of software development costs in fourth-quarter 2020, which includes $5.0 million for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth PlatformSM (SWP). Amortization expense related to capitalized software was $12.6 million in fourth-quarter 2020.
  • Our effective tax rates were 19.6% in fourth-quarter 2020 and 19.5% in fourth-quarter 2019.
  • We repurchased 1.8 million shares of our common stock for $99.1 million during the fourth-quarter 2020 at an average price of $54.36 per share. For the year ended 2020, we repurchased 8.0 million shares of our common stock for $424.7 million at an average price of $53.04 per share.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Jan. 27, 2021. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 5584674.

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions designed to help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of Dec. 31, 2020, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers approximately $1 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including approximately $369 billion in assets under management and $787 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains, and the comments we expect to deliver during the earnings call referenced above will contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as ''may,'' ''will,'' ''expect,'' ''believe'' and ''continue'' or ''appear.'' Our forward-looking statements in today's release include our current expectations as to:

  • revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter,
  • the rebound of our business,
  • our strategic priorities and the degree to which we will execute on them,
  • whether our solutions position us to capture growth opportunities or will lead to increased shareholder value, and
  • whether our investments and new clients and backlog of new revenue situate us well for the future.

We anticipate that we may deliver forward-looking statements during today's earnings call that include our current expectations as to:

  • our ability to capture the opportunities inherent in significant change,
  • the timing and success of client implementations and conversions,
  • our ability to expand our relationships and revenue opportunities with new and existing clients,
  • our ability to leverage our technologies and scale our businesses,
  • the degree to which one-time and transaction-based revenues during the quarter will be repeated,
  • revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter or when our unfunded backlog may fund,
  • the strategic initiatives and business segments that we will pursue and those in which we will invest,
  • the strength of our pipelines,
  • how we will manage our expenses,
  • the organic and inorganic opportunities that will drive our growth, and
  • the success of our strategic investments.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact:  

Media Contact:

Lindsey Opsahl      

Leslie Wojcik

SEI   

SEI

+1 610-676-4052 

+1 610-676-4191

lopsahl@seic.com   

lwojcik@seic.com

 

 

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 





For the Three Months       Ended Dec. 31,



For the Twelve Months       Ended Dec. 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019



















Asset management, admin. and distribution fees



$353,610





$337,232





$1,345,649





$1,307,044



Information processing and software servicing fees



90,113





85,993





338,409





342,841





















Total revenues



443,723





423,225





1,684,058





1,649,885





















Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs



46,973





46,458





181,618





181,418



Software royalties and other information processing costs



7,109





7,274





28,937





29,993



Compensation, benefits and other personnel



135,902





131,004





527,509





517,917



Stock-based compensation



6,556





9,027





27,014





24,582



Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees



59,566





50,235





227,916





194,560



Data processing and computer related



24,681





22,544





96,328





88,058



Facilities, supplies and other costs



17,467





20,307





64,915





72,078



Amortization



13,558





13,012





52,975





51,419



Depreciation



7,901





7,274





30,959





29,436





















Total expenses



319,713





307,135





1,238,171





1,189,461





















Income from operations



124,010





116,090





445,887





460,424





















Net gain (loss) on investments



1,024





1,053





(286)





3,174



Interest and dividend income



986





3,845





6,568





16,582



Interest expense



(153)





(153)





(609)





(630)



Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate



30,646





39,133





117,134





151,891





















Income before income taxes



156,513





159,968





568,694





631,441





















Income taxes



30,631





31,231





121,408





130,015





















Net income



$125,882





$128,737





$447,286





$501,426





















Basic earnings per common share



$0.87





$0.86





$3.05





$3.31





















Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share



144,077





150,131





146,709





151,540





















Diluted earnings per common share



$0.86





$0.84





$3.00





$3.24





















Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share



146,140





153,672





149,003





154,901





















Dividends declared per common share



$0.37





$0.35





$0.72





$0.68



 

 

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 





Dec. 31,



Dec. 31,





2020



2019

Assets









Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



$784,626





$841,446



Restricted cash



3,101





3,101



Receivables from investment products



55,271





54,165



Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,100 and $1,201



385,219





340,358



Securities owned



34,064





33,486



Other current assets



38,696





32,289



Total Current Assets



1,300,977





1,304,845













Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $378,639 and $353,453



189,052





160,859



Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets



38,397





42,789



Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $491,739 and $442,677



270,977





296,068



Investments Available for Sale



105,419





116,917



Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value



6,166





5,988



Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate



98,433





67,413



Goodwill



64,489





64,489



Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $12,456 and $8,773



24,304





27,987



Deferred Contract Costs



33,781





30,991



Deferred Income Taxes



2,972





2,822



Other Assets, net



32,289





30,202



Total Assets



$2,167,256





$2,151,370













Liabilities and Equity









Current Liabilities:









Accounts payable



$7,766





$4,423



Accrued liabilities



299,845





272,801



Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities



8,579





9,156



Deferred revenue



1,085





7,185



Total Current Liabilities



317,275





293,565













Long-term Taxes Payable



803





803



Deferred Income Taxes



55,159





55,722



Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities



34,058





38,450



Other Long-term Liabilities



20,054





24,052



Total Liabilities



427,349





412,592













Shareholders' Equity:









Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 143,396 and 149,745

shares issued and outstanding



1,434





1,497



Capital in excess of par value



1,190,001





1,158,900



Retained earnings



565,270





601,885



Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net



(16,798)





(23,504)



Total Shareholders' Equity



1,739,907





1,738,778



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$2,167,256





$2,151,370



 

 

ENDING ASSET BALANCES

(In millions)  (Unaudited)

 



























Dec. 31,



Mar. 31,



Jun. 30,



Sept. 30,



Dec. 31,





2019



2020



2020



2020



2020

Private Banks:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$23,851





$21,160





$22,974





$23,499





$25,498



Collective trust fund programs



4





5





5





6





6



Liquidity funds



3,405





4,143





4,291





3,718





3,778



Total assets under management



$27,260





$25,308





$27,270





$27,223





$29,282



Client assets under administration



25,801





21,497





23,903





24,174





26,346



Total assets



$53,061





$46,805





$51,173





$51,397





$55,628

























Investment Advisors:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$67,895





$54,856





$59,958





$65,581





$71,247



Collective trust fund programs



4





2





3





3





1



Liquidity funds



2,887





5,969





6,648





3,866





3,832



Total assets under management



$70,786





$60,827





$66,609





$69,450





$75,080

























Institutional Investors:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$84,291





$72,399





$80,257





$83,846





$90,869



Collective trust fund programs



83





94





103





101





98



Liquidity funds



1,746





3,672





1,924





2,096





2,128



Total assets under management



$86,120





$76,165





$82,284





$86,043





$93,095



Client assets under advisement



3,948





3,406





3,326





3,618





4,063



Total assets



$90,068





$79,571





$85,610





$89,661





$97,158

























Investment Managers:





















Collective trust fund programs



$

58,070





$

48,226





$

58,178





$

63,277





$

75,214



Liquidity funds



479





392





664





389





424



Total assets under management



$58,549





$48,618





$58,842





$63,666





$75,638



Client assets under administration (A)



657,541





610,794





668,611





730,369





760,397



Total assets



$716,090





$659,412





$727,453





$794,035





$836,035

























Investments in New Businesses:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$1,688





$1,484





$1,498





$1,572





$1,711



Liquidity funds



158





152





194





169





162



Total assets under management



$1,846





$1,636





$1,692





$1,741





$1,873



Client assets under advisement



1,343





1,056





1,193





1,179





1,299



Total assets



$3,189





$2,692





$2,885





$2,920





$3,172

























LSV Asset Management:





















Equity and fixed-income programs (B)



$107,476





$70,851





$81,134





$82,051





$93,692

























Total:





















Equity and fixed-income programs (C)



$285,201





$220,750





$245,821





$256,549





$283,017



Collective trust fund programs



58,161





48,327





58,289





63,387





75,319



Liquidity funds



8,675





14,328





13,721





10,238





10,324



Total assets under management



$352,037





$283,405





$317,831





$330,174





$368,660



Client assets under advisement



5,291





4,462





4,519





4,797





5,362



Client assets under administration (D)



683,342





632,291





692,514





754,543





786,743



Total assets



$1,040,670





$920,158





$1,014,864





$1,089,514





$1,160,765













































(A)  

Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $54.3 billion of assets that are at fee levels

below our normal full-service assets (as of Dec. 31, 2020).

(B) 

Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.0 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance

only (as of Dec. 31, 2020).

(C) 

Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.9 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at Dec. 31, 2020.

(D) 

In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $12.9 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of

Dec. 31, 2020 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

 

 

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES

(In millions) (Unaudited)

 





4th Qtr.



1st Qtr.



2nd Qtr.



3rd Qtr.



4th Qtr.





2019



2020



2020



2020



2020

Private Banks:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$23,106





$24,657





$22,229





$23,740





$24,284



Collective trust fund programs



4





4





5





7





6



Liquidity funds



3,581





3,581





4,366





3,948





3,712



Total assets under management



$26,691





$28,242





$26,600





$27,695





$28,002



Client assets under administration



24,930





24,840





23,819





25,295





25,368



Total assets



$51,621





$53,082





$50,419





$52,990





$53,370

























Investment Advisors:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$66,371





$64,933





$57,429





$64,479





$68,396



Collective trust fund programs



4





3





3





3





2



Liquidity funds



2,673





3,284





6,923





4,569





3,788



Total assets under management



$69,048





$68,220





$64,355





$69,051





$72,186

























Institutional Investors:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$83,304





$79,926





$77,037





$82,830





$86,277



Collective trust fund programs



82





86





100





102





102



Liquidity funds



2,106





2,342





2,476





2,120





2,271



Total assets under management



$85,492





$82,354





$79,613





$85,052





$88,650



Client assets under advisement



4,106





3,760





3,362





3,565





3,746



Total assets



$89,598





$86,114





$82,975





$88,617





$92,396

























Investment Managers:





















Collective trust fund programs



$

55,499





$

55,952





$

54,061





$

62,028





$

69,349



Liquidity funds



642





617





482





565





411



Total assets under management



$56,141





$56,569





$54,543





$62,593





$69,760



Client assets under administration (A)



646,592





654,386





649,012





713,528





754,350



Total assets



$702,733





$710,955





$703,555





$776,121





$824,110

























Investments in New Businesses:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$1,649





$1,663





$1,468





$1,560





$1,634



Liquidity funds



145





168





182





180





165



Total assets under management



$1,794





$1,831





$1,650





$1,740





$1,799



Client assets under advisement



1,044





1,222





1,148





1,206





1,218



Total assets



$2,838





$3,053





$2,798





$2,946





$3,017

























LSV Asset Management:





















Equity and fixed-income programs (B)



$104,814





$88,059





$80,395





$83,536





$88,182

























Total:





















Equity and fixed-income programs (C)



$279,244





$259,238





$238,558





$256,145





$268,773



Collective trust fund programs



55,589





56,045





54,169





62,140





69,459



Liquidity funds



9,147





9,992





14,429





11,382





10,347



Total assets under management



$343,980





$325,275





$307,156





$329,667





$348,579



Client assets under advisement



5,150





4,982





4,510





4,771





4,964



Client assets under administration (D)



671,522





679,226





672,831





738,823





779,718



Total assets



$1,020,652





$1,009,483





$984,497





$1,073,261





$1,133,261













































(A) 

Average client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment during fourth-quarter 2020 include $53.3

billion that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets.

(B) 

Equity and fixed-income programs include $1.8 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on

performance only during fourth-quarter 2020.

(C) 

Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.9 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during

fourth-quarter 2020.

(D) 

In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $12.3 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds

assets during fourth-quarter 2020 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

