OAKS, Pa., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced financial results for the fourth-quarter 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $1.03 in fourth-quarter 2021 compared to $0.86 in fourth-quarter 2020.

Consolidated Overview

























(In thousands, except

earnings per share)



For the Three Months

Ended Dec. 31,







For the Twelve Months

Ended Dec. 31,









2021



2020



%



2021



2020



%



























Revenues



$501,650



$443,723



13%



$1,918,309



$1,684,058



14%

Net income



145,300



125,882



15%



546,593



447,286



22%

Diluted earnings per share



$1.03



$0.86



20%



$3.81



$3.00



27%

"Our record financial results for 2021 reflect continued sales momentum, success in delivering our solutions to our markets, and positive capital markets. We've made significant progress in executing against our growth strategy," said Alfred P. West, Jr., SEI Chairman and CEO.

"We believe our recent acquisitions enhance our capabilities, expand our competitive market presence, and enhance our growth opportunities in our markets. We also continued our research and development investments that have advanced our technology and new business initiatives. At the core of our long-term success is a talented, dedicated workforce and tremendous leadership across SEI globally.

"As we continue to connect our markets to their future potential through our technology and investment solutions, we are well-positioned to continue seizing growth opportunities that will lead to increased shareholder value."

 

Summary of Fourth-Quarter Results by Business Segment





(In thousands)



For the Three Months

Ended Dec. 31,







For the Twelve Months

Ended Dec. 31,









2021



2020



%



2021



2020



%

Private Banks:

























Revenues



$129,268



$119,654



8%



$493,570



$455,393



8%

Expenses



117,739



115,039



2%



462,796



446,481



4%

Operating Profit



11,529



4,615



150%



30,774



8,912



245%

Operating Margin



9%



4%







6%



2%































Investment Advisors:

























Revenues



125,491



108,346



16%



482,949



407,564



18%

Expenses



64,067



51,813



24%



240,334



205,913



17%

Operating Profit



61,424



56,533



9%



242,615



201,651



20%

Operating Margin



49%



52%







50%



49%































Institutional Investors:

























Revenues



87,848



82,318



7%



343,805



317,627



8%

Expenses



45,374



36,893



23%



168,070



149,909



12%

Operating Profit



42,474



45,425



(6)%



175,735



167,718



5%

Operating Margin



48%



55%







51%



53%































Investment Managers:

























Revenues



154,518



129,647



19%



581,157



489,462



19%

Expenses



91,046



80,204



14%



348,655



308,999



13%

Operating Profit



63,472



49,443



28%



232,502



180,463



29%

Operating Margin



41%



38%







40%



37%































Investments in New Businesses:

























Revenues



4,525



3,758



20%



16,828



14,012



20%

Expenses



13,364



15,180



(12)%



53,219



52,871



1%

Operating Loss



(8,839)



(11,422)



NM



(36,391)



(38,859)



NM



























Totals:

























Revenues



$501,650



$443,723



13%



$1,918,309



$1,684,058



14%

Expenses



331,590



299,129



11%



1,273,074



1,164,173



9%

Corporate Overhead Expenses



26,662



20,584



30%



91,854



73,998



24%

Income from Operations



$143,398



$124,010



16%



$553,381



$445,887



24%

Fourth-Quarter Business Highlights:

  • Revenues from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees increased from higher assets under management and administration due to market appreciation and positive cash flows from new and existing clients.
  • Revenues in the Private Banks segment include $6.8 million from early termination fees from an existing investment processing client.
  • Our average assets under administration increased $104.6 billion, or 13%, to $884.3 billion in the fourth-quarter 2021, as compared to $779.7 billion during the fourth-quarter 2020 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
  • Our average assets under management, excluding LSV, increased $40.6 billion, or 16%, to $301.0 billion in the fourth-quarter 2021, as compared to $260.4 billion during the fourth-quarter 2020 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
  • Net sales events in the Private Banks and Investment Managers segments during fourth-quarter 2021 were $31.3 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $22.1 million when contract values are completely realized. For the year ended 2021, net sales events were $81.4 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $60.1 million when contract values are completely realized.
  • Net sales events in asset management-related businesses of the Investment Advisors and Institutional Investors segments and the Asset Management Distribution (AMD) business in the Private Banks segment during fourth-quarter 2021 were $4.5 million. For the year ended 2021, net sales events were flat primarily due to net losses in the legacy Institutional Investors client base which offset new business growth in the Investment Advisors segment.
  • The increase in operational expenses was primarily due to increased direct costs related to increased revenues, as well as increased personnel costs due to business growth and competitive labor markets.
  • We acquired Novus Partners (Novus), a global portfolio intelligence platform company, in November 2021. The results of operations of Novus are included in the Institutional Investors segment. The segment's fourth-quarter 2021 results were negatively impacted by approximately $868 thousand from the acquisition.
  • Earnings from LSV increased by $3.6 million, or 11%, to $34.2 million in fourth-quarter 2021 as compared to $30.6 million in fourth-quarter 2020. The increase in earnings was primarily due to higher assets under management from market appreciation. Negative cash flows from existing clients and client losses partially offset the increase in earnings from LSV.
  • Stock-based compensation expense in fourth-quarter 2021 increased $3.7 million as compared to fourth-quarter 2020 due to equity awards in late 2020, net of forfeitures, and from a change in estimate of the timing of when stock-option vesting targets would be achieved. We expect stock-based compensation expense during 2022 to be approximately $46.3 million as compared to $41.5 million during 2021 as a result of new options granted in fourth-quarter 2021 net of awards granted in the prior year.
  • We capitalized $6.6 million of software development costs in fourth-quarter 2021 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth PlatformSM (SWP). Amortization expense related to SWP was $13.4 million in fourth-quarter 2021.
  • Our effective tax rates were 18.3% in fourth-quarter 2021 and 19.6% in fourth-quarter 2020. The decrease in the effective tax rate was primarily due to increased tax benefits associated with a higher volume of stock option exercises.
  • We repurchased 1.5 million shares of our common stock for $95.5 million during the fourth-quarter 2021 at an average price of $62.44 per share. For the year ended 2021, we repurchased 6.7 million shares of our common stock for $411.5 million at an average price of $61.00 per share.
  • Cash flow from operations was $149.2 million, or $1.06 per share, and free cash flow was $138.7 million during the fourth-quarter 2021.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Jan. 26, 2022. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 1785544.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change, and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of Dec. 31, 2021, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission.  In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe" and "continue" or "appear." Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:

  • revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter and the timing of the realization of such revenue, if any,
  • whether we will have sales momentum,
  • the effect of our acquisitions on our capabilities, competitive position and growth opportunities,
  • our strategic priorities and commitments and the degree to which we will execute on them, and
  • the degree to which we are well-positioned to seize growth opportunities that will lead to increased shareholder value.

We anticipate that we may deliver forward-looking statements during today's earnings call that include our current expectations as to the matters in this release and set forth above as well as:

  • the timing and success of client migrations, implementations and conversions,
  • our ability to expand our relationships and revenue opportunities with new and existing clients,
  • whether we will be able to take advantage of increasing sales demand,
  • the timing of and our ability to integrate acquisition targets and the potential benefits we may derive from any of our acquisitions,
  • the degree to which M&A activity in the industries in which we compete will affect our sales,
  • the degree to which our technology is being adopted across both our existing client base and new clients,
  • our ability to leverage our technologies and scale our businesses,
  • the degree to which one-time and transaction-based revenues during the quarter will be repeated,
  • revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter or when our unfunded backlog may fund, if at all,
  • the strategic initiatives and business segments that we will pursue and those in which we will invest,
  • the degree to which our One SEISM strategy will allow us to increase our growth opportunities,
  • the competition for and cost of talent and the effect of these factors on our business,
  • the amount of recurring sales we will generate,
  • the strength of our backlog and pipelines,
  • the level of demand for our products and services,
  • the degree to which the global COVID-19 pandemic is affecting our business,
  • the momentum we may have with respect to our businesses and sales,
  • the elements of our long-term success,
  • the degree to which our business will be successful and what parties will be the beneficiaries of any such success,
  • the headwinds we will face and our strategies for how we may respond to these headwinds,
  • the margins that our businesses may generate,
  • the investments we may make in our technologies and personnel,
  • how we will manage our expenses and the degree to which our forecasted expenses will decline, increase or normalize,
  • when we integrate purchased assets into and develop additional capabilities for the SEI Wealth Platform and the timing of our ability to offer additional services to clients,
  • the organic and inorganic opportunities that will drive our growth,
  • our ability to build upon our fourth quarter results, and
  • the success and benefits of our strategic investments.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

 

 

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 





For the Three Months

Ended Dec. 31,



For the Twelve Months

Ended Dec. 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020



















Asset management, admin. and distribution fees



$403,565



$353,610



$1,547,016



$1,345,649

Information processing and software servicing fees



98,085



90,113



371,293



338,409



















Total revenues



501,650



443,723



1,918,309



1,684,058



















Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs



56,458



46,973



218,068



181,618

Software royalties and other information processing costs



7,198



7,109



27,759



28,937

Compensation, benefits and other personnel



155,309



135,902



584,497



527,509

Stock-based compensation



10,278



6,556



41,451



27,014

Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees



57,543



59,566



223,200



227,916

Data processing and computer related



27,814



24,681



107,560



96,328

Facilities, supplies and other costs



19,909



17,467



69,760



64,915

Amortization



15,403



13,558



59,152



52,975

Depreciation



8,340



7,901



33,481



30,959



















Total expenses



358,252



319,713



1,364,928



1,238,171



















Income from operations



143,398



124,010



553,381



445,887



















Net (loss) gain on investments



(500)



1,024



(366)



(286)

Interest and dividend income



934



986



3,649



6,568

Interest expense



(209)



(153)



(563)



(609)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate



34,152



30,646



137,572



117,134



















Income before income taxes



177,775



156,513



693,673



568,694



















Income taxes



32,475



30,631



147,080



121,408



















Net income



$145,300



$125,882



$546,593



$447,286



















Basic earnings per common share



$1.04



$0.87



$3.87



$3.05



















Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share



139,080



144,077



141,216



146,709



















Diluted earnings per common share



$1.03



$0.86



$3.81



$3.00



















Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share



141,305



146,140



143,312



149,003



















Dividends declared per common share



$0.40



$0.37



$0.77



$0.72

 

 

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 





Dec. 31,



Dec. 31,





2021



2020

Assets









Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



$825,210



$784,626

Restricted cash



351



3,101

Receivables from investment products



59,036



55,271

Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,602 and $1,100



441,609



385,219

Securities owned



28,267



34,064

Other current assets



43,559



38,696

Total Current Assets



1,398,032



1,300,977











Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $409,248 and $378,639



178,869



189,052

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets



33,614



38,397

Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $545,307 and $491,739



243,446



270,977

Available for Sale and Equity Securities



129,541



105,419

Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value



6,916



6,166

Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate



107,918



98,433

Goodwill and Intangible Assets, net



186,014



88,793

Deferred Contract Costs



36,236



33,781

Deferred Income Taxes



8,809



2,972

Other Assets, net



24,936



32,289

Total Assets



$2,354,331



$2,167,256











Liabilities and Equity









Current Liabilities:









Accounts payable



$10,312



$7,766

Accrued liabilities



318,185



299,845

Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities



11,328



8,579

Deferred revenue



9,721



1,085

Total Current Liabilities



349,546



317,275











Borrowings Under Revolving Credit Facility



40,000



Long-term Income Taxes Payable



803



803

Deferred Income Taxes



54,702



55,159

Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities



27,639



34,058

Other Long-term Liabilities



20,878



20,054

Total Liabilities



493,568



427,349











Shareholders' Equity:









Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 138,449 and 143,396

shares issued and outstanding



1,384



1,434

Capital in excess of par value



1,246,608



1,190,001

Retained earnings



632,614



565,270

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net



(19,843)



(16,798)

Total Shareholders' Equity



1,860,763



1,739,907

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$2,354,331



$2,167,256

 

 

ENDING ASSET BALANCES

(In millions)  (Unaudited)

 





Dec. 31,



Mar. 31,



Jun. 30,



Sept. 30,



Dec. 31,





2020



2021



2021



2021



2021

Private Banks:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$25,498



$25,098



$26,264



$25,618



$26,281

Collective trust fund programs



6



7



7



6



6

Liquidity funds



3,778



3,793



3,654



3,988



4,724

Total assets under management



$29,282



$28,898



$29,925



$29,612



$31,011

Client assets under administration



26,346



4,379



4,412



4,675



4,481

Total assets



$55,628



$33,277



$34,337



$34,287



$35,492























Investment Advisors:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$71,248



$73,819



$78,053



$78,560



$81,686

Liquidity funds



3,832



3,584



3,550



3,477



4,317

Total Platform assets under management



$75,080



$77,403



$81,603



$82,037



$86,003

Platform-only assets (E)



11,862



12,538



13,566



13,728



14,564

Total Platform assets (E)



$86,942



$89,941



$95,169



$95,765



$100,567























Institutional Investors:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$90,869



$92,040



$93,010



$89,441



$91,719

Collective trust fund programs



98



95



5



5



5

Liquidity funds



2,128



2,909



2,516



2,599



2,118

Total assets under management



$93,095



$95,044



$95,531



$92,045



$93,842

Client assets under advisement



4,063



4,333



4,566



4,698



4,857

Total assets



$97,158



$99,377



$100,097



$96,743



$98,699























Investment Managers:





















Collective trust fund programs



$      75,214



$      78,304



$      87,012



$      87,488



$      92,549

Liquidity funds



424



449



473



568



423

Total assets under management



$75,638



$78,753



$87,485



$88,056



$92,972

Client assets under administration (A)



760,397



831,819



875,942



861,605



907,377

Total assets



$836,035



$910,572



$963,427



$949,661



$1,000,349























Investments in New Businesses:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$1,711



$1,777



$1,924



$1,964



$2,096

Liquidity funds



162



289



191



202



240

Total assets under management



$1,873



$2,066



$2,115



$2,166



$2,336

Client assets under administration



1,299



1,355



1,422



1,378



1,410

Total assets



$3,172



$3,421



$3,537



$3,544



$3,746























LSV Asset Management:





















Equity and fixed-income programs (B)



$93,692



$101,565



$102,404



$97,604



$98,984























Total:





















Equity and fixed-income programs (C)



$283,018



$294,299



$301,655



$293,187



$300,766

Collective trust fund programs



75,318



78,406



87,024



87,499



92,560

Liquidity funds



10,324



11,024



10,384



10,834



11,822

Total assets under management



$368,660



$383,729



$399,063



$391,520



$405,148

Client assets under advisement



5,362



5,688



5,988



6,076



6,267

Client assets under administration (D)



786,743



836,198



880,354



866,280



911,858

Platform-only assets



11,862



12,538



13,566



13,728



14,564

Total assets



$1,172,627



$1,238,153



$1,298,971



$1,277,604



$1,337,837





(A)  

Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $12.4 billion of assets that are at fee

levels below our normal full-service assets (as of Dec. 31, 2021).

(B)  

Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.4 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only (as of Dec. 31, 2021).

(C) 

Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.9 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at Dec. 31, 2021.

(D)  

In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $14.4 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of Dec. 31, 2021 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

(E) 

Platform assets under management and Platform-only assets combined are total Platform assets in the Investment Advisors segment.

 

 

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES

(In millions) (Unaudited)

 





4th Qtr.



1st Qtr.



2nd Qtr.



3rd Qtr.



4th Qtr.





2020



2021



2021



2021



2021

Private Banks:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$24,284



$25,139



$26,056



$26,232



$25,999

Collective trust fund programs



6



6



7



6



6

Liquidity funds



3,712



3,876



3,833



3,916



4,452

Total assets under management



$28,002



$29,021



$29,896



$30,154



$30,457

Client assets under administration



25,368



4,317



4,405



4,476



4,607

Total assets



$53,370



$33,338



$34,301



$34,630



$35,064























Investment Advisors:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$68,398



$73,240



$76,840



$79,602



$80,703

Liquidity funds



3,788



3,619



3,370



3,403



3,644

Total Platform assets under management



$72,186



$76,859



$80,210



$83,005



$84,347

Platform-only assets (E)



11,214



12,206



13,292



13,863



14,341

Total Platform assets (E)



$83,400



$89,065



$93,502



$96,868



$98,688























Institutional Investors:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$86,277



$91,349



$93,458



$91,965



$90,557

Collective trust fund programs



102



96



68



5



5

Liquidity funds



2,271



2,621



2,681



2,742



2,391

Total assets under management



$88,650



$94,066



$96,207



$94,712



$92,953

Client assets under advisement



3,746



4,146



4,516



4,658



4,812

Total assets



$92,396



$98,212



$100,723



$99,370



$97,765























Investment Managers:





















Collective trust fund programs



$      69,349



$      78,035



$      84,553



$      89,441



$      90,457

Liquidity funds



411



490



469



532



491

Total assets under management



$69,760



$78,525



$85,022



$89,973



$90,948

Client assets under administration (A)



754,350



817,330



853,810



851,183



879,718

Total assets



$824,110



$895,855



$938,832



$941,156



$970,666























Investments in New Businesses:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$1,634



$1,743



$1,870



$1,958



$2,053

Liquidity funds



165



169



236



205



197

Total assets under management



$1,799



$1,912



$2,106



$2,163



$2,250

Client assets under advisement



1,218



1,327



1,406



1,423



1,423

Total assets



$3,017



$3,239



$3,512



$3,586



$3,673























LSV Asset Management:





















Equity and fixed-income programs (B)



$88,182



$97,476



$103,583



$99,924



$97,381























Total:





















Equity and fixed-income programs (C)



$268,775



$288,947



$301,807



$299,681



$296,693

Collective trust fund programs



69,457



78,137



84,628



89,452



90,468

Liquidity funds



10,347



10,775



10,589



10,798



11,175

Total assets under management



$348,579



$377,859



$397,024



$399,931



$398,336

Client assets under advisement



4,964



5,473



5,922



6,081



6,235

Client assets under administration (D)



779,718



821,647



858,215



855,659



884,325

Platform-only assets



11,214



12,206



13,292



13,863



14,341

Total assets



$1,144,475



$1,217,185



$1,274,453



$1,275,534



$1,303,237





(A) 

Average client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment during fourth-quarter 2021 include $12.3

billion that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets.

(B) 

Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.3 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only during fourth-quarter 2021.

(C) 

Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.9 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during fourth-quarter 2021.

(D) 

In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $14.0 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets during fourth-quarter 2021 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

(E) 

Platform assets under management and Platform-only assets combined are total Platform assets in the Investment Advisors segment.

 

Investor Contact:   

Media Contact:

Lindsey Opsahl 

Leslie Wojcik

SEI   

SEI

+1 610-676-4052 

+1 610-676-4191

lopsahl@seic.com 

lwojcik@seic.com

