OAKS, Pa., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced financial results for the fourth-quarter 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $0.84 in fourth-quarter 2019 compared to $0.73 in fourth-quarter 2018.
Consolidated Overview
(In thousands, except earnings per share)
For the Three Months
For the Twelve Months
2019
2018
%
2019
2018
%
Revenues
$423,225
$405,057
4%
$1,649,885
$1,624,167
2%
Net income
128,737
116,034
11%
501,426
505,868
(1)%
Diluted earnings per share
$0.84
$0.73
15%
$3.24
$3.14
3%
"Our financial results for 2019 reflect steady success in growing our profits. While we continue to execute our long-term strategy, turning headwinds into tailwinds, we are leveraging all of our assets through our One SEI approach," said Alfred P. West, Jr., SEI Chairman and CEO.
"The wealth and investment industries are dynamic. We believe our unique position across financial technology, operations and investments provide growth opportunities that will lead to increased shareholder value. The investments we make and our success in 2019 situate us well for the future."
Summary of Fourth-Quarter Results by Business Segment
(In thousands)
For the Three Months
For the Twelve Months
2019
2018
%
2019
2018
%
Private Banks:
Revenues
$118,675
$121,358
(2)%
$470,276
$483,097
(3)%
Expenses
113,596
114,379
(1)%
443,136
457,894
(3)%
Operating Profit
5,079
6,979
(27)%
27,140
25,203
8%
Operating Margin
4
%
6
%
6
%
5
%
Investment Advisors:
Revenues
105,862
97,457
9%
403,778
399,089
1%
Expenses
53,939
53,647
1%
208,508
212,439
(2)%
Operating Profit
51,923
43,810
19%
195,270
186,650
5%
Operating Margin
49
%
45
%
48
%
47
%
Institutional Investors:
Revenues
80,503
80,908
(1)%
322,062
333,299
(3)%
Expenses
38,554
40,919
(6)%
153,937
163,536
(6)%
Operating Profit
41,949
39,989
5%
168,125
169,763
(1)%
Operating Margin
52
%
49
%
52
%
51
%
Investment Managers:
Revenues
114,759
102,380
12%
440,796
398,076
11%
Expenses
72,698
67,738
7%
282,024
259,693
9%
Operating Profit
42,061
34,642
21%
158,772
138,383
15%
Operating Margin
37
%
34
%
36
%
35
%
Investments in New Businesses:
Revenues
3,426
2,954
16%
12,973
10,606
22%
Expenses
8,997
6,164
46%
29,660
22,971
29%
Operating Loss
(5,571)
(3,210)
NM
(16,687)
(12,365)
NM
Totals:
Revenues
$423,225
$405,057
4%
$1,649,885
$1,624,167
2%
Expenses
287,784
282,847
2%
1,117,265
1,116,533
—%
Corporate Overhead Expenses
19,351
19,248
1%
72,196
65,646
10%
Income from Operations
$116,090
$102,962
13%
$460,424
$441,988
4%
Fourth-Quarter Business Highlights:
- Revenues from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees increased primarily from higher assets under administration in our Investment Managers segment due to sales of new business and market appreciation.
- Our average assets under administration increased $88.8 billion, or 15%, to $671.5 billion in the fourth-quarter 2019, as compared to $582.7 billion during the fourth-quarter 2018 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
- Our average assets under management, excluding LSV, increased $20.8 billion, or 10%, to $239.2 billion in the fourth-quarter 2019, as compared to $218.4 billion during the fourth-quarter 2018 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
- Sales events, net of client losses, during fourth-quarter 2019 totaled approximately $26.1 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $17.5 million when contract values are fully realized. For the year ended 2019, sales events, net of client losses, totaled $87.5 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $62.5 million when contract values are fully realized.
- Our earnings from LSV increased by $2.7 million, or 8%, to $39.1 million in fourth-quarter 2019 as compared to $36.4 million in fourth-quarter 2018. The increase in earnings was due to higher assets under management from market appreciation. The increase was partially offset by negative cash flows from existing clients, client losses and reduced performance fees earned by LSV.
- We capitalized $7.1 million of software development costs in fourth-quarter 2019 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth PlatformSM (SWP). Amortization expense related to SWP was $10.7 million in fourth-quarter 2019.
- Stock-based compensation expense in fourth-quarter 2019 increased $1.6 million as compared to fourth-quarter 2018 and $3.6 million as compared to third-quarter 2019 primarily due to a change in our estimate of the timing of when stock option vesting targets would be achieved. The sequential increase in expense from third-quarter 2019 represents a $0.02 diluted earnings per share impact. We expect stock-based compensation expense during 2020 to be approximately $30.1 million as compared to $24.6 million during 2019 as a result of new options granted in fourth-quarter 2019 that carry a higher per share cost valuation.
- Our operating expenses increased $11.5 million during fourth-quarter 2019 as compared to third-quarter 2019. This increase was primarily due to the increase in stock-based compensation expense, increased direct costs related to increased revenues, and year-end processing costs.
- Our effective tax rates were 19.5% in fourth-quarter 2019 and 19.2% in fourth-quarter 2018.
- We repurchased 1.3 million shares of our common stock for $81.2 million during the fourth-quarter 2019. For the year ended 2019, we repurchased 6.2 million shares of our common stock for $348.3 million.
Earnings Conference Call
A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Jan. 29, 2020. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 7950631.
About SEI
After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of Dec. 31, 2019, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $1 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $352 billion in assets under management and $683 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.
This release contains forward looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as ''may'', ''will'', ''expect'', ''believe'' and ''continue'' or ''appear.'' Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:
- revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter,
- the growth and momentum of our businesses,
- the degree to which our unique position across financial technology, operations and investments provide growth opportunities,
- the degree to which our investments will position us to take advantage of market opportunities,
- whether our current initiatives will create growth opportunities that will lead to increased shareholder value, and
- whether we are positioned well for the future.
You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months
For the Twelve Months
2019
2018
2019
2018
Asset management, admin. and distribution fees
$337,232
$314,685
$1,307,044
$1,270,180
Information processing and software servicing fees
85,993
90,372
342,841
353,987
Total revenues
423,225
405,057
1,649,885
1,624,167
Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs
46,458
44,798
181,418
180,488
Software royalties and other information processing costs
7,274
7,987
29,993
32,449
Compensation, benefits and other personnel
131,004
132,126
517,917
511,258
Stock-based compensation
9,027
7,409
24,582
23,805
Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees
50,235
49,956
194,560
200,862
Data processing and computer related
22,544
21,312
88,058
84,790
Facilities, supplies and other costs
20,307
18,755
72,078
70,840
Amortization
13,012
12,475
51,419
48,895
Depreciation
7,274
7,277
29,436
28,792
Total expenses
307,135
302,095
1,189,461
1,182,179
Income from operations
116,090
102,962
460,424
441,988
Net gain (loss) on investments
1,053
135
3,174
(325)
Interest and dividend income
3,845
4,251
16,582
13,397
Interest expense
(153)
(134)
(630)
(645)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate
39,133
36,385
151,891
159,791
Income before income taxes
159,968
143,599
631,441
614,206
Income taxes
31,231
27,565
130,015
108,338
Net income
$128,737
$116,034
$501,426
$505,868
Basic earnings per common share
$0.86
$0.75
$3.31
$3.23
Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share
150,131
155,057
151,540
156,579
Diluted earnings per common share
$0.84
$0.73
$3.24
$3.14
Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share
153,672
158,770
154,901
161,232
Dividends declared per common share
$0.35
$0.33
$0.68
$0.63
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2019
2018
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$841,446
$754,525
Restricted cash
3,101
3,514
Receivables from investment products
54,165
49,869
Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,201 and $718
340,358
315,336
Securities owned
33,486
30,892
Other current assets
32,289
36,676
Total Current Assets
1,304,845
1,190,812
Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $353,453 and $338,206
160,859
145,863
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
42,789
—
Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $442,677 and $395,171
296,068
309,500
Investments Available for Sale
116,917
111,901
Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value
5,988
4,887
Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate
67,413
52,342
Goodwill
64,489
64,489
Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $8,773 and $5,090
27,987
31,670
Deferred Contract Costs
30,991
24,007
Deferred Income Taxes
2,822
2,042
Other Assets, net
30,202
34,155
Total Assets
$2,151,370
$1,971,668
Liabilities and Equity
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$4,423
$10,920
Accrued liabilities
272,801
279,634
Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities
9,156
—
Deferred revenue
7,185
5,154
Total Current Liabilities
293,565
295,708
Long-term Taxes Payable
803
803
Deferred Income Taxes
55,722
57,795
Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities
38,450
—
Other Long-term Liabilities
24,052
24,215
Total Liabilities
412,592
378,521
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 149,745 and 153,634 shares issued and outstanding
1,497
1,536
Capital in excess of par value
1,158,900
1,106,641
Retained earnings
601,885
517,970
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(23,504)
(33,000)
Total Shareholders' Equity
1,738,778
1,593,147
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$2,151,370
$1,971,668
ENDING ASSET BALANCES
(In millions) (Unaudited)
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sept. 30,
Dec. 31,
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019
Private Banks:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$20,453
$22,369
$22,563
$22,580
$23,851
Collective trust fund programs
4
4
4
4
4
Liquidity funds
3,633
3,753
3,322
3,695
3,405
Total assets under management
$24,090
$26,126
$25,889
$26,279
$27,260
Client assets under administration
20,226
22,886
23,387
23,985
25,801
Total assets
$44,316
$49,012
$49,276
$50,264
$53,061
Investment Advisors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$55,395
$61,277
$64,591
$65,059
$67,895
Collective trust fund programs
7
5
6
4
4
Liquidity funds
5,948
4,362
2,618
2,673
2,887
Total assets under management
$61,350
$65,644
$67,215
$67,736
$70,786
Institutional Investors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$78,765
$82,578
$82,335
$82,659
$84,291
Collective trust fund programs
79
79
78
81
83
Liquidity funds
2,234
2,529
2,173
2,290
1,746
Total assets under management
$81,078
$85,186
$84,586
$85,030
$86,120
Client assets under advisement
3,359
3,694
3,598
4,467
3,948
Total assets
$84,437
$88,880
$88,184
$89,497
$90,068
Investment Managers:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$89
$—
$—
$—
$—
Collective trust fund programs
42,804
49,232
51,838
53,169
58,070
Liquidity funds
336
704
472
477
479
Total assets under management
$43,229
$49,936
$52,310
$53,646
$58,549
Client assets under administration (A)
552,318
585,997
607,086
637,986
657,541
Total assets
$595,547
$635,933
$659,396
$691,632
$716,090
Investments in New Businesses:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$1,257
$1,466
$1,566
$1,621
$1,688
Liquidity funds
189
218
141
132
158
Total assets under management
$1,446
$1,684
$1,707
$1,753
$1,846
Client assets under advisement
687
729
887
825
1,343
Total assets
$2,133
$2,413
$2,594
$2,578
$3,189
LSV Asset Management:
Equity and fixed-income programs (B)
$96,114
$103,163
$103,575
$100,295
$107,476
Total:
Equity and fixed-income programs (C)
$252,073
$270,853
$274,630
$272,214
$285,201
Collective trust fund programs
42,894
49,320
51,926
53,258
58,161
Liquidity funds
12,340
11,566
8,726
9,267
8,675
Total assets under management
$307,307
$331,739
$335,282
$334,739
$352,037
Client assets under advisement
4,046
4,423
4,485
5,292
5,291
Client assets under administration (D)
572,544
608,883
630,473
661,971
683,342
Total assets
$883,897
$945,045
$970,240
$1,002,002
$1,040,670
(A)
Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $50.8 billion of assets that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets (as of Dec. 31, 2019).
(B)
Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.5 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only (as of Dec. 31, 2019).
(C)
Equity and fixed-income programs include $6.0 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at Dec. 31, 2019.
(D)
In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.1 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of Dec. 31, 2019) on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.
AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES
(In millions) (Unaudited)
4th Qtr.
1st Qtr.
2nd Qtr.
3rd Qtr.
4th Qtr.
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019
Private Banks:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$21,383
$21,831
$22,088
$22,432
$23,106
Collective trust fund programs
4
4
4
4
4
Liquidity funds
3,265
3,706
3,388
3,625
3,581
Total assets under management
$24,652
$25,541
$25,480
$26,061
$26,691
Client assets under administration
21,608
22,098
23,124
23,717
24,930
Total assets
$46,260
$47,639
$48,604
$49,778
$51,621
Investment Advisors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$59,954
$58,732
$62,419
$64,761
$66,371
Collective trust fund programs
4
5
6
5
4
Liquidity funds
3,452
5,298
3,465
2,580
2,673
Total assets under management
$63,410
$64,035
$65,890
$67,346
$69,048
Institutional Investors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$81,833
$81,725
$82,597
$82,398
$83,304
Collective trust fund programs
75
79
78
80
82
Liquidity funds
2,449
2,375
2,342
2,287
2,106
Total assets under management
$84,357
$84,179
$85,017
$84,765
$85,492
Client assets under advisement
3,566
3,494
3,641
3,797
4,106
Total assets
$87,923
$87,673
$88,658
$88,562
$89,598
Investment Managers:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$96
$—
$—
$—
$—
Collective trust fund programs
44,009
47,322
50,108
52,587
55,499
Liquidity funds
480
559
497
460
642
Total assets under management
$44,585
$47,881
$50,605
$53,047
$56,141
Client assets under administration (A)
561,043
572,065
600,509
630,328
646,592
Total assets
$605,628
$619,946
$651,114
$683,375
$702,733
Investments in New Businesses:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$1,198
$1,394
$1,436
$1,609
$1,649
Liquidity funds
179
202
178
142
145
Total assets under management
$1,377
$1,596
$1,614
$1,751
$1,794
Client assets under advisement
958
708
917
842
1,044
Total assets
$2,335
$2,304
$2,531
$2,593
$2,838
LSV Asset Management:
Equity and fixed-income programs (B)
$99,791
$104,517
$102,919
$100,094
$104,814
Total:
Equity and fixed-income programs (C)
$264,255
$268,199
$271,459
$271,294
$279,244
Collective trust fund programs
44,092
47,410
50,196
52,676
55,589
Liquidity funds
9,825
12,140
9,870
9,094
9,147
Total assets under management
$318,172
$327,749
$331,525
$333,064
$343,980
Client assets under advisement
4,524
4,202
4,558
4,639
5,150
Client assets under administration (D)
582,651
594,163
623,633
654,045
671,522
Total assets
$905,347
$926,114
$959,716
$991,748
$1,020,652
(A)
Average client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment during fourth-quarter 2019 include $50.8 billion that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets.
(B)
Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.4 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only during fourth-quarter 2019.
(C)
Equity and fixed-income programs include $6.0 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during fourth-quarter 2019.
(D)
In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.1 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets during fourth-quarter 2019 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.
