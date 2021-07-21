OAKS, Pa., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the second-quarter 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $0.93 in second-quarter 2021 compared to $0.68 in second-quarter 2020.

Consolidated Overview























(In thousands, except earnings per share)

For the Three Months

Ended June 30,







For the Six Months

Ended June 30,







2021



2020



%



2021



2020



%

























Revenues

$475,651





$400,646





19%



$931,337





$815,408





14%

Net income

133,778





101,066





32%



263,248





210,308





25%

Diluted earnings per share

$0.93





$0.68





37%



$1.82





$1.39





31%

"Our second-quarter results reflect positive markets, improving sales momentum and solid capital returns to shareholders. We continue to invest in our technology and investment solutions to deliver best-in-class products and services to our clients," said Alfred P. West, Jr., SEI Chairman and CEO. 

"As the industry evolves coming out of the pandemic, we continue to execute growth strategies across our business and take advantage of increasing demands for integrated technologies, sound operational solutions and a market-responsive investment approach. For more than 50 years, our stability, scale and success have been driven by seizing opportunities powered by our dedicated, talented workforce and tech-driven solutions. We are committed to delivering long-term value to our shareholders, employees, clients and communities."

Summary of Second-Quarter Results by Business Segment

(In thousands)

For the Three Months

Ended June 30,







For the Six Months

Ended June 30,







2021



2020



%



2021



2020



%

Private Banks:























Revenues

$123,676





$107,726





15%



$241,284





$220,947





9%

Expenses

117,654





107,723





9%



228,378





218,376





5%

Operating Profit

6,022





3





NM



12,906





2,571





402%

Operating Margin

5

%



%







5

%



1

%





























Investment Advisors:























Revenues

119,396





93,708





27%



232,690





196,029





19%

Expenses

59,133





50,149





18%



114,160





102,581





11%

Operating Profit

60,263





43,559





38%



118,530





93,448





27%

Operating Margin

50

%



46

%







51

%



48

%





























Institutional Investors:























Revenues

85,699





76,523





12%



170,198





155,726





9%

Expenses

41,895





36,937





13%



81,053





75,204





8%

Operating Profit

43,804





39,586





11%



89,145





80,522





11%

Operating Margin

51

%



52

%







52

%



52

%





























Investment Managers:























Revenues

142,808





119,340





20%



279,227





235,969





18%

Expenses

84,995





74,668





14%



168,015





148,957





13%

Operating Profit

57,813





44,672





29%



111,212





87,012





28%

Operating Margin

40

%



37

%







40

%



37

%





























Investments in New Businesses:























Revenues

4,072





3,349





22%



7,938





6,737





18%

Expenses

13,631





13,466





1%



27,035





24,376





11%

Operating Loss

(9,559)





(10,117)





NM



(19,097)





(17,639)





NM

























Totals:























Revenues

$475,651





$400,646





19%



$931,337





$815,408





14%

Expenses

317,308





282,943





12%



618,641





569,494





9%

Corporate Overhead Expenses

22,322





17,391





28%



43,838





35,374





24%

Income from Operations

$136,021





$100,312





36%



$268,858





$210,540





28%

Second-Quarter Business Highlights:

  • Revenues from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees increased primarily from higher assets under administration in our Investment Managers segment due to market appreciation and positive cash flows from new and existing clients.
  • Average assets under administration increased $185.4 billion, or 28%, to $858.2 billion in the second-quarter 2021, as compared to $672.8 billion during the second-quarter 2020 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
  • Average assets under management, excluding LSV, increased $66.6 billion, or 29%, to $293.4 billion in the second-quarter 2021, as compared to $226.8 billion during the second-quarter 2020 primarily due to market appreciation (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
  • Net sales events in the Private Banks and Investment Managers segments during second-quarter 2021 were $13.2 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $9.8 million when contract values are completely realized.
  • Net sales events in asset management-related businesses of the Investment Advisors and Institutional Investors segments and the Asset Management Distribution (AMD) business in the Private Banks segment during second-quarter 2021 were $2.8 million, reflecting positive asset flows in the Advisor and AMD businesses, offset by net losses in our legacy Institutional client base.
  • The increase in operational expenses was primarily due to increased direct costs related to increased revenues, as well as increased personnel costs to service new clients in our Investment Managers segment.
  • Earnings from LSV increased by $6.8 million, or 24%, to $35.1 million in second-quarter 2021, as compared to $28.3 million in second-quarter 2020. The increase in earnings was due to higher assets under management from market appreciation. Negative cash flows from existing clients and client losses partially offset the increase in earnings from LSV.
  • Stock-based compensation expense in second-quarter 2021 increased $3.0 million as compared to second-quarter 2020 due to equity awards in late 2020 and from a change in estimate of the timing of when stock-option vesting targets would be achieved. We expect to recognize $25.7 million in stock-based compensation expense during the remainder of 2021.
  • We capitalized $5.9 million of software development costs in second-quarter 2021 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth PlatformSM. Amortization expense related to SWP was $12.0 million in second-quarter 2021.
  • Effective tax rates were 22.3% in second-quarter 2021 and 23.3% in second-quarter 2020. The decrease in our effective tax rate was due to increased tax benefits associated with a higher volume of stock option exercises.
  • We repurchased 2.1 million shares of our common stock for $129.2 million during the second-quarter 2021.
  • Cash flow from operations was $188.4 million, or $1.31 per share, and free cash flow was $171.3 million during the second-quarter 2021.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on July 21, 2021. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 1520669.

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions designed to help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of June 30, 2021, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including approximately $399 billion in assets under management and $880 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission.  In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as ''may,'' ''will,'' ''expect,'' ''believe'' and ''continue'' or ''appear.'' Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:

  • revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter and the timing of such realization,
  • whether we will have sales momentum,
  • whether we will be able to take advantage of increasing sales demand,
  • whether we will invest in the strength and expansion of our solutions,
  • our strategic priorities and commitments and the degree to which we will execute on them,
  • the elements of our long-term success, and
  • the degree to which our business will be successful and the beneficiaries of any such success.

We anticipate that we may deliver forward-looking statements during today's earnings call that include our current expectations as to:

  • our ability to capture the opportunities inherent in significant change,
  • the timing and success of client migrations, implementations and conversions,
  • our ability to expand our relationships and revenue opportunities with new and existing clients,
  • the timing of and our ability to integrate acquisition targets,
  • the degree to which M&A activity in the industries in which we compete will affect our sales,
  • the degree to which our technology is being adopted across both our existing client base and new clients,
  • our ability to leverage our technologies and scale our businesses,
  • the degree to which one-time and transaction-based revenues during the quarter will be repeated,
  • revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter or when our unfunded backlog may fund,
  • the strategic initiatives and business segments that we will pursue and those in which we will invest,
  • the competition for and cost of talent and the effect of these factors on our business,
  • the amount of recurring sales we will generate,
  • the strength of our pipelines and demand for our products and services,
  • the degree to which the global COVID-19 pandemic is affecting our business,
  • the momentum we may have with respect to our businesses,
  • the headwinds we will face and our strategies for how we may respond to these headwinds,
  • how we will manage our expenses and the degree to which our forecasted expenses will decline, increase or normalize,
  • when we integrate purchased assets into SWP and the timing of our ability to offer additional services to clients,
  • the organic and inorganic opportunities that will drive our growth, and
  • the success and benefits of our strategic investments.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





For the Three Months

Ended June 30,



For the Six Months

Ended June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

















Asset management, admin. and distribution fees

$382,509





$320,577





$750,155





$652,430



Information processing and software servicing fees

93,142





80,069





181,182





162,978



















Total revenues

475,651





400,646





931,337





815,408



















Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs

55,827





44,182





105,991





89,519



Software royalties and other information processing costs

7,471





7,389





13,213





14,836



Compensation, benefits and other personnel

141,779





125,331





279,000





256,812



Stock-based compensation

10,103





7,062





19,855





13,991



Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees

55,449





57,111





109,789





110,401



Data processing and computer related

27,375





24,506





53,096





47,210



Facilities, supplies and other costs

18,479





13,973





35,727





30,769



Amortization

14,723





13,140





29,075





26,217



Depreciation

8,424





7,640





16,733





15,113



















Total expenses

339,630





300,334





662,479





604,868



















Income from operations

136,021





100,312





268,858





210,540



















Net gain (loss) on investments

377





1,903





709





(2,086)



Interest and dividend income

878





1,370





1,823





4,573



Interest expense

(130)





(151)





(253)





(303)



Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

35,065





28,276





68,415





58,183



















Income before income taxes

172,211





131,710





339,552





270,907



















Income taxes

38,433





30,644





76,304





60,599



















Net income

$133,778





$101,066





$263,248





$210,308



















Basic earnings per common share

$0.94





$0.69





$1.85





$1.42



















Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share

142,074





147,478





142,638





148,473



















Diluted earnings per common share

$0.93





$0.68





$1.82





$1.39



















Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share

144,212





149,598





144,759





150,983



















Dividends declared per common share

$0.37





$0.35





$0.37





$0.35



 

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





June 30,



December 31,



2021



2020

Assets







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$780,928





$784,626



Restricted cash

351





3,101



Receivables from investment products

56,177





55,271



Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,188 and $1,100

409,568





385,219



Securities owned

26,174





34,064



Other current assets

38,158





38,696



Total Current Assets

1,311,356





1,300,977











Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $394,743 and $378,639

184,042





189,052



Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets

36,871





38,397



Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $518,514 and $491,739

256,473





270,977



Available for Sale and Equity Securities

130,039





105,419



Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value

6,932





6,166



Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate

47,420





98,433



Goodwill

64,489





64,489



Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $14,573 and $12,456

33,187





24,304



Deferred Contract Costs

33,352





33,781



Deferred Income Taxes

2,447





2,972



Other Assets, net

33,082





32,289



Total Assets

$2,139,690





$2,167,256











Liabilities and Equity







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$9,291





$7,766



Accrued liabilities

211,984





299,845



Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities

10,344





8,579



Deferred revenue

1,280





1,085



Total Current Liabilities

232,899





317,275











Long-term Income Taxes Payable

803





803



Deferred Income Taxes

47,644





55,159



Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities

31,697





34,058



Other Long-term Liabilities

21,041





20,054



Total Liabilities

334,084





427,349











Shareholders' Equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 141,027 and 143,396 shares issued and outstanding

1,410





1,434



Capital in excess of par value

1,219,487





1,190,001



Retained earnings

599,231





565,270



Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(14,522)





(16,798)



Total Shareholders' Equity

1,805,606





1,739,907



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$2,139,690





$2,167,256



 

ENDING ASSET BALANCES

(In millions)  (Unaudited)





Jun. 30,



Sept. 30,



Dec. 31



Mar. 31,



Jun. 30,



2020



2020



2020



2021



2021

Private Banks:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$22,974





$23,499





$25,498





$25,098





$26,264



Collective trust fund programs

5





6





6





7





7



Liquidity funds

4,291





3,718





3,778





3,793





3,654



Total assets under management

$27,270





$27,223





$29,282





$28,898





$29,925



Client assets under administration

23,903





24,174





26,346





4,379





4,412



Total assets

$51,173





$51,397





$55,628





$33,277





$34,337























Investment Advisors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$59,958





$65,581





$71,247





$73,818





$78,052



Collective trust fund programs

3





3





1





1





1



Liquidity funds

6,648





3,866





3,832





3,584





3,550



Total assets under management

$66,609





$69,450





$75,080





$77,403





$81,603























Institutional Investors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$80,257





$83,846





$90,869





$92,040





$93,010



Collective trust fund programs

103





101





98





95





5



Liquidity funds

1,924





2,096





2,128





2,909





2,516



Total assets under management

$82,284





$86,043





$93,095





$95,044





$95,531



Client assets under advisement

3,326





3,618





4,063





4,333





4,566



Total assets

$85,610





$89,661





$97,158





$99,377





$100,097























Investment Managers:



















Collective trust fund programs

58,178





63,277





75,214





78,304





87,012



Liquidity funds

664





389





424





449





473



Total assets under management

$58,842





$63,666





$75,638





$78,753





$87,485



Client assets under administration (A)

668,611





730,369





760,397





831,819





875,942



Total assets

$727,453





$794,035





$836,035





$910,572





$963,427























Investments in New Businesses:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$1,498





$1,572





$1,711





$1,777





$1,924



Liquidity funds

194





169





162





289





191



Total assets under management

$1,692





$1,741





$1,873





$2,066





$2,115



Client assets under advisement

1,193





1,179





1,299





1,355





1,422



Total assets

$2,885





$2,920





$3,172





$3,421





$3,537























LSV Asset Management:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

$81,134





$82,051





$93,692





$101,565





$102,404























Total:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

$245,821





$256,549





$283,017





$294,298





$301,654



Collective trust fund programs

58,289





63,387





75,319





78,407





87,025



Liquidity funds

13,721





10,238





10,324





11,024





10,384



Total assets under management

$317,831





$330,174





$368,660





$383,729





$399,063



Client assets under advisement

4,519





4,797





5,362





5,688





5,988



Client assets under administration (D)

692,514





754,543





786,743





836,198





880,354



Total assets

$1,014,864





$1,089,514





$1,160,765





$1,225,615





$1,285,405







(A)

Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $49.6 billion of assets that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets (as of June 30, 2021).

(B)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.4 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only (as of June 30, 2021).

(C)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $8.0 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at June 30, 2021.

(D)

In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.5 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of June 30, 2021) on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

 

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES

(In millions) (Unaudited)





2nd Qtr.



3rd Qtr.



4th Qtr.



1st Qtr.



2nd Qtr.



2020



2020



2020



2021



2021

Private Banks:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$22,229





$23,740





$24,284





$25,139





$26,056



Collective trust fund programs

5





7





6





6





7



Liquidity funds

4,366





3,948





3,712





3,876





3,833



Total assets under management

$26,600





$27,695





$28,002





$29,021





$29,896



Client assets under administration

23,819





25,295





25,368





4,317





4,405



Total assets

$50,419





$52,990





$53,370





$33,338





$34,301























Investment Advisors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$57,429





$64,479





$68,396





$73,239





$76,839



Collective trust fund programs

3





3





2





1





1



Liquidity funds

6,923





4,569





3,788





3,619





3,370



Total assets under management

$64,355





$69,051





$72,186





$76,859





$80,210























Institutional Investors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$77,037





$82,830





$86,277





$91,349





$93,458



Collective trust fund programs

100





102





102





96





68



Liquidity funds

2,476





2,120





2,271





2,621





2,681



Total assets under management

$79,613





$85,052





$88,650





$94,066





$96,207



Client assets under advisement

3,362





3,565





3,746





4,146





4,516



Total assets

$82,975





$88,617





$92,396





$98,212





$100,723























Investment Managers:



















Collective trust fund programs

54,061





62,028





69,349





78,035





84,553



Liquidity funds

482





565





411





490





469



Total assets under management

$54,543





$62,593





$69,760





$78,525





$85,022



Client assets under administration (A)

649,012





713,528





754,350





817,330





853,810



Total assets

$703,555





$776,121





$824,110





$895,855





$938,832























Investments in New Businesses:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$1,468





$1,560





$1,634





$1,743





$1,870



Liquidity funds

182





180





165





169





236



Total assets under management

$1,650





$1,740





$1,799





$1,912





$2,106



Client assets under advisement

1,148





1,206





1,218





1,327





1,406



Total assets

$2,798





$2,946





$3,017





$3,239





$3,512























LSV Asset Management:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

$80,395





$83,536





$88,182





$97,476





$103,583























Total:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

$238,558





$256,145





$268,773





$288,946





$301,806



Collective trust fund programs

54,169





62,140





69,459





78,138





84,629



Liquidity funds

14,429





11,382





10,347





10,775





10,589



Total assets under management

$307,156





$329,667





$348,579





$377,859





$397,024



Client assets under advisement

4,510





4,771





4,964





5,473





5,922



Client assets under administration (D)

672,831





738,823





779,718





821,647





858,215



Total assets

$984,497





$1,073,261





$1,133,261





$1,204,979





$1,261,161







(A)

Average client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment during second-quarter 2021 include $51.6 billion that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets.

(B)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.4 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only during second-quarter 2021.

(C)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $8.0 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during second-quarter 2021.

(D)

In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.5 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets during second-quarter 2021 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

 

