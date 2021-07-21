OAKS, Pa., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the second-quarter 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $0.93 in second-quarter 2021 compared to $0.68 in second-quarter 2020.
Consolidated Overview
(In thousands, except earnings per share)
For the Three Months
For the Six Months
2021
2020
%
2021
2020
%
Revenues
$475,651
$400,646
19%
$931,337
$815,408
14%
Net income
133,778
101,066
32%
263,248
210,308
25%
Diluted earnings per share
$0.93
$0.68
37%
$1.82
$1.39
31%
"Our second-quarter results reflect positive markets, improving sales momentum and solid capital returns to shareholders. We continue to invest in our technology and investment solutions to deliver best-in-class products and services to our clients," said Alfred P. West, Jr., SEI Chairman and CEO.
"As the industry evolves coming out of the pandemic, we continue to execute growth strategies across our business and take advantage of increasing demands for integrated technologies, sound operational solutions and a market-responsive investment approach. For more than 50 years, our stability, scale and success have been driven by seizing opportunities powered by our dedicated, talented workforce and tech-driven solutions. We are committed to delivering long-term value to our shareholders, employees, clients and communities."
Summary of Second-Quarter Results by Business Segment
(In thousands)
For the Three Months
For the Six Months
2021
2020
%
2021
2020
%
Private Banks:
Revenues
$123,676
$107,726
15%
$241,284
$220,947
9%
Expenses
117,654
107,723
9%
228,378
218,376
5%
Operating Profit
6,022
3
NM
12,906
2,571
402%
Operating Margin
5
%
—
%
5
%
1
%
Investment Advisors:
Revenues
119,396
93,708
27%
232,690
196,029
19%
Expenses
59,133
50,149
18%
114,160
102,581
11%
Operating Profit
60,263
43,559
38%
118,530
93,448
27%
Operating Margin
50
%
46
%
51
%
48
%
Institutional Investors:
Revenues
85,699
76,523
12%
170,198
155,726
9%
Expenses
41,895
36,937
13%
81,053
75,204
8%
Operating Profit
43,804
39,586
11%
89,145
80,522
11%
Operating Margin
51
%
52
%
52
%
52
%
Investment Managers:
Revenues
142,808
119,340
20%
279,227
235,969
18%
Expenses
84,995
74,668
14%
168,015
148,957
13%
Operating Profit
57,813
44,672
29%
111,212
87,012
28%
Operating Margin
40
%
37
%
40
%
37
%
Investments in New Businesses:
Revenues
4,072
3,349
22%
7,938
6,737
18%
Expenses
13,631
13,466
1%
27,035
24,376
11%
Operating Loss
(9,559)
(10,117)
NM
(19,097)
(17,639)
NM
Totals:
Revenues
$475,651
$400,646
19%
$931,337
$815,408
14%
Expenses
317,308
282,943
12%
618,641
569,494
9%
Corporate Overhead Expenses
22,322
17,391
28%
43,838
35,374
24%
Income from Operations
$136,021
$100,312
36%
$268,858
$210,540
28%
Second-Quarter Business Highlights:
- Revenues from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees increased primarily from higher assets under administration in our Investment Managers segment due to market appreciation and positive cash flows from new and existing clients.
- Average assets under administration increased $185.4 billion, or 28%, to $858.2 billion in the second-quarter 2021, as compared to $672.8 billion during the second-quarter 2020 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
- Average assets under management, excluding LSV, increased $66.6 billion, or 29%, to $293.4 billion in the second-quarter 2021, as compared to $226.8 billion during the second-quarter 2020 primarily due to market appreciation (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
- Net sales events in the Private Banks and Investment Managers segments during second-quarter 2021 were $13.2 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $9.8 million when contract values are completely realized.
- Net sales events in asset management-related businesses of the Investment Advisors and Institutional Investors segments and the Asset Management Distribution (AMD) business in the Private Banks segment during second-quarter 2021 were $2.8 million, reflecting positive asset flows in the Advisor and AMD businesses, offset by net losses in our legacy Institutional client base.
- The increase in operational expenses was primarily due to increased direct costs related to increased revenues, as well as increased personnel costs to service new clients in our Investment Managers segment.
- Earnings from LSV increased by $6.8 million, or 24%, to $35.1 million in second-quarter 2021, as compared to $28.3 million in second-quarter 2020. The increase in earnings was due to higher assets under management from market appreciation. Negative cash flows from existing clients and client losses partially offset the increase in earnings from LSV.
- Stock-based compensation expense in second-quarter 2021 increased $3.0 million as compared to second-quarter 2020 due to equity awards in late 2020 and from a change in estimate of the timing of when stock-option vesting targets would be achieved. We expect to recognize $25.7 million in stock-based compensation expense during the remainder of 2021.
- We capitalized $5.9 million of software development costs in second-quarter 2021 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth PlatformSM. Amortization expense related to SWP was $12.0 million in second-quarter 2021.
- Effective tax rates were 22.3% in second-quarter 2021 and 23.3% in second-quarter 2020. The decrease in our effective tax rate was due to increased tax benefits associated with a higher volume of stock option exercises.
- We repurchased 2.1 million shares of our common stock for $129.2 million during the second-quarter 2021.
- Cash flow from operations was $188.4 million, or $1.31 per share, and free cash flow was $171.3 million during the second-quarter 2021.
About SEI
After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions designed to help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of June 30, 2021, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including approximately $399 billion in assets under management and $880 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as ''may,'' ''will,'' ''expect,'' ''believe'' and ''continue'' or ''appear.'' Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:
- revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter and the timing of such realization,
- whether we will have sales momentum,
- whether we will be able to take advantage of increasing sales demand,
- whether we will invest in the strength and expansion of our solutions,
- our strategic priorities and commitments and the degree to which we will execute on them,
- the elements of our long-term success, and
- the degree to which our business will be successful and the beneficiaries of any such success.
We anticipate that we may deliver forward-looking statements during today's earnings call that include our current expectations as to:
- our ability to capture the opportunities inherent in significant change,
- the timing and success of client migrations, implementations and conversions,
- our ability to expand our relationships and revenue opportunities with new and existing clients,
- the timing of and our ability to integrate acquisition targets,
- the degree to which M&A activity in the industries in which we compete will affect our sales,
- the degree to which our technology is being adopted across both our existing client base and new clients,
- our ability to leverage our technologies and scale our businesses,
- the degree to which one-time and transaction-based revenues during the quarter will be repeated,
- revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter or when our unfunded backlog may fund,
- the strategic initiatives and business segments that we will pursue and those in which we will invest,
- the competition for and cost of talent and the effect of these factors on our business,
- the amount of recurring sales we will generate,
- the strength of our pipelines and demand for our products and services,
- the degree to which the global COVID-19 pandemic is affecting our business,
- the momentum we may have with respect to our businesses,
- the headwinds we will face and our strategies for how we may respond to these headwinds,
- how we will manage our expenses and the degree to which our forecasted expenses will decline, increase or normalize,
- when we integrate purchased assets into SWP and the timing of our ability to offer additional services to clients,
- the organic and inorganic opportunities that will drive our growth, and
- the success and benefits of our strategic investments.
You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months
For the Six Months
2021
2020
2021
2020
Asset management, admin. and distribution fees
$382,509
$320,577
$750,155
$652,430
Information processing and software servicing fees
93,142
80,069
181,182
162,978
Total revenues
475,651
400,646
931,337
815,408
Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs
55,827
44,182
105,991
89,519
Software royalties and other information processing costs
7,471
7,389
13,213
14,836
Compensation, benefits and other personnel
141,779
125,331
279,000
256,812
Stock-based compensation
10,103
7,062
19,855
13,991
Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees
55,449
57,111
109,789
110,401
Data processing and computer related
27,375
24,506
53,096
47,210
Facilities, supplies and other costs
18,479
13,973
35,727
30,769
Amortization
14,723
13,140
29,075
26,217
Depreciation
8,424
7,640
16,733
15,113
Total expenses
339,630
300,334
662,479
604,868
Income from operations
136,021
100,312
268,858
210,540
Net gain (loss) on investments
377
1,903
709
(2,086)
Interest and dividend income
878
1,370
1,823
4,573
Interest expense
(130)
(151)
(253)
(303)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate
35,065
28,276
68,415
58,183
Income before income taxes
172,211
131,710
339,552
270,907
Income taxes
38,433
30,644
76,304
60,599
Net income
$133,778
$101,066
$263,248
$210,308
Basic earnings per common share
$0.94
$0.69
$1.85
$1.42
Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share
142,074
147,478
142,638
148,473
Diluted earnings per common share
$0.93
$0.68
$1.82
$1.39
Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share
144,212
149,598
144,759
150,983
Dividends declared per common share
$0.37
$0.35
$0.37
$0.35
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$780,928
$784,626
Restricted cash
351
3,101
Receivables from investment products
56,177
55,271
Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,188 and $1,100
409,568
385,219
Securities owned
26,174
34,064
Other current assets
38,158
38,696
Total Current Assets
1,311,356
1,300,977
Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $394,743 and $378,639
184,042
189,052
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
36,871
38,397
Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $518,514 and $491,739
256,473
270,977
Available for Sale and Equity Securities
130,039
105,419
Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value
6,932
6,166
Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate
47,420
98,433
Goodwill
64,489
64,489
Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $14,573 and $12,456
33,187
24,304
Deferred Contract Costs
33,352
33,781
Deferred Income Taxes
2,447
2,972
Other Assets, net
33,082
32,289
Total Assets
$2,139,690
$2,167,256
Liabilities and Equity
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$9,291
$7,766
Accrued liabilities
211,984
299,845
Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities
10,344
8,579
Deferred revenue
1,280
1,085
Total Current Liabilities
232,899
317,275
Long-term Income Taxes Payable
803
803
Deferred Income Taxes
47,644
55,159
Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities
31,697
34,058
Other Long-term Liabilities
21,041
20,054
Total Liabilities
334,084
427,349
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 141,027 and 143,396 shares issued and outstanding
1,410
1,434
Capital in excess of par value
1,219,487
1,190,001
Retained earnings
599,231
565,270
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(14,522)
(16,798)
Total Shareholders' Equity
1,805,606
1,739,907
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$2,139,690
$2,167,256
ENDING ASSET BALANCES
(In millions) (Unaudited)
Jun. 30,
Sept. 30,
Dec. 31
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
2020
2020
2020
2021
2021
Private Banks:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$22,974
$23,499
$25,498
$25,098
$26,264
Collective trust fund programs
5
6
6
7
7
Liquidity funds
4,291
3,718
3,778
3,793
3,654
Total assets under management
$27,270
$27,223
$29,282
$28,898
$29,925
Client assets under administration
23,903
24,174
26,346
4,379
4,412
Total assets
$51,173
$51,397
$55,628
$33,277
$34,337
Investment Advisors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$59,958
$65,581
$71,247
$73,818
$78,052
Collective trust fund programs
3
3
1
1
1
Liquidity funds
6,648
3,866
3,832
3,584
3,550
Total assets under management
$66,609
$69,450
$75,080
$77,403
$81,603
Institutional Investors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$80,257
$83,846
$90,869
$92,040
$93,010
Collective trust fund programs
103
101
98
95
5
Liquidity funds
1,924
2,096
2,128
2,909
2,516
Total assets under management
$82,284
$86,043
$93,095
$95,044
$95,531
Client assets under advisement
3,326
3,618
4,063
4,333
4,566
Total assets
$85,610
$89,661
$97,158
$99,377
$100,097
Investment Managers:
Collective trust fund programs
58,178
63,277
75,214
78,304
87,012
Liquidity funds
664
389
424
449
473
Total assets under management
$58,842
$63,666
$75,638
$78,753
$87,485
Client assets under administration (A)
668,611
730,369
760,397
831,819
875,942
Total assets
$727,453
$794,035
$836,035
$910,572
$963,427
Investments in New Businesses:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$1,498
$1,572
$1,711
$1,777
$1,924
Liquidity funds
194
169
162
289
191
Total assets under management
$1,692
$1,741
$1,873
$2,066
$2,115
Client assets under advisement
1,193
1,179
1,299
1,355
1,422
Total assets
$2,885
$2,920
$3,172
$3,421
$3,537
LSV Asset Management:
Equity and fixed-income programs (B)
$81,134
$82,051
$93,692
$101,565
$102,404
Total:
Equity and fixed-income programs (C)
$245,821
$256,549
$283,017
$294,298
$301,654
Collective trust fund programs
58,289
63,387
75,319
78,407
87,025
Liquidity funds
13,721
10,238
10,324
11,024
10,384
Total assets under management
$317,831
$330,174
$368,660
$383,729
$399,063
Client assets under advisement
4,519
4,797
5,362
5,688
5,988
Client assets under administration (D)
692,514
754,543
786,743
836,198
880,354
Total assets
$1,014,864
$1,089,514
$1,160,765
$1,225,615
$1,285,405
(A)
Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $49.6 billion of assets that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets (as of June 30, 2021).
(B)
Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.4 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only (as of June 30, 2021).
(C)
Equity and fixed-income programs include $8.0 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at June 30, 2021.
(D)
In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.5 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of June 30, 2021) on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.
AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES
(In millions) (Unaudited)
2nd Qtr.
3rd Qtr.
4th Qtr.
1st Qtr.
2nd Qtr.
2020
2020
2020
2021
2021
Private Banks:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$22,229
$23,740
$24,284
$25,139
$26,056
Collective trust fund programs
5
7
6
6
7
Liquidity funds
4,366
3,948
3,712
3,876
3,833
Total assets under management
$26,600
$27,695
$28,002
$29,021
$29,896
Client assets under administration
23,819
25,295
25,368
4,317
4,405
Total assets
$50,419
$52,990
$53,370
$33,338
$34,301
Investment Advisors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$57,429
$64,479
$68,396
$73,239
$76,839
Collective trust fund programs
3
3
2
1
1
Liquidity funds
6,923
4,569
3,788
3,619
3,370
Total assets under management
$64,355
$69,051
$72,186
$76,859
$80,210
Institutional Investors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$77,037
$82,830
$86,277
$91,349
$93,458
Collective trust fund programs
100
102
102
96
68
Liquidity funds
2,476
2,120
2,271
2,621
2,681
Total assets under management
$79,613
$85,052
$88,650
$94,066
$96,207
Client assets under advisement
3,362
3,565
3,746
4,146
4,516
Total assets
$82,975
$88,617
$92,396
$98,212
$100,723
Investment Managers:
Collective trust fund programs
54,061
62,028
69,349
78,035
84,553
Liquidity funds
482
565
411
490
469
Total assets under management
$54,543
$62,593
$69,760
$78,525
$85,022
Client assets under administration (A)
649,012
713,528
754,350
817,330
853,810
Total assets
$703,555
$776,121
$824,110
$895,855
$938,832
Investments in New Businesses:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$1,468
$1,560
$1,634
$1,743
$1,870
Liquidity funds
182
180
165
169
236
Total assets under management
$1,650
$1,740
$1,799
$1,912
$2,106
Client assets under advisement
1,148
1,206
1,218
1,327
1,406
Total assets
$2,798
$2,946
$3,017
$3,239
$3,512
LSV Asset Management:
Equity and fixed-income programs (B)
$80,395
$83,536
$88,182
$97,476
$103,583
Total:
Equity and fixed-income programs (C)
$238,558
$256,145
$268,773
$288,946
$301,806
Collective trust fund programs
54,169
62,140
69,459
78,138
84,629
Liquidity funds
14,429
11,382
10,347
10,775
10,589
Total assets under management
$307,156
$329,667
$348,579
$377,859
$397,024
Client assets under advisement
4,510
4,771
4,964
5,473
5,922
Client assets under administration (D)
672,831
738,823
779,718
821,647
858,215
Total assets
$984,497
$1,073,261
$1,133,261
$1,204,979
$1,261,161
(A)
Average client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment during second-quarter 2021 include $51.6 billion that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets.
(B)
Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.4 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only during second-quarter 2021.
(C)
Equity and fixed-income programs include $8.0 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during second-quarter 2021.
(D)
In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.5 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets during second-quarter 2021 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.
