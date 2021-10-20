OAKS, Pa., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the third-quarter 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $0.97 in third-quarter 2021 compared to $0.75 in third-quarter 2020.

Consolidated Overview

























(In thousands, except

earnings per share)



For the Three Months

Ended September 30,







For the Nine Months  

Ended September 30,









2021



2020



%



2021



2020



%



























Revenues



$485,322





$424,927





14%



$1,416,659





$1,240,335





14%

Net income



138,045





111,096





24%



401,293





321,404





25%

Diluted earnings per share



$0.97





$0.75





29%



$2.79





$2.14





30%

"Our results reflect positive markets entering the third-quarter, continued sales momentum and delivery across our business segments. As the financial services industry continues to experience unrelenting change, we continue to make strategic investments in our business, our solutions and workforce to drive growth," said Alfred P. West, Jr., SEI Chairman and CEO.

"Our talented workforce is the key to our ability to serve our clients globally and create opportunities for our future. As we look forward, we will continue to capitalize on market opportunities to deliver long-term value to our shareholders, employees, clients and communities."

Summary of Third-Quarter Results by Business Segment





For the Three Months Ended

September 30,







For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,





(In thousands)

















2021



2020



%



2021



2020



%

Private Banks:

























Revenues



$123,018





$114,792





7%



$364,302





$335,739





9%

Expenses



116,679





113,066





3%



345,057





331,442





4%

Operating Profit



6,339





1,726





NM



19,245





4,297





348%

Operating Margin



5

%



2

%







5

%



1

%































Investment Advisors:

























Revenues



124,768





103,189





21%



357,458





299,218





19%

Expenses



62,107





51,519





21%



176,267





154,100





14%

Operating Profit



62,661





51,670





21%



181,191





145,118





25%

Operating Margin



50

%



50

%







51

%



48

%































Institutional Investors:

























Revenues



85,759





79,583





8%



255,957





235,309





9%

Expenses



41,643





37,812





10%



122,696





113,016





9%

Operating Profit



44,116





41,771





6%



133,261





122,293





9%

Operating Margin



51

%



52

%







52

%



52

%































Investment Managers:

























Revenues



147,412





123,846





19%



426,639





359,815





19%

Expenses



89,594





79,838





12%



257,609





228,795





13%

Operating Profit



57,818





44,008





31%



169,030





131,020





29%

Operating Margin



39

%



36

%







40

%



36

%































Investments in New Businesses:

























Revenues



4,365





3,517





24%



12,303





10,254





20%

Expenses



12,820





13,315





(4)%



39,855





37,691





6%

Operating Loss



(8,455)





(9,798)





NM



(27,552)





(27,437)





NM



























Totals:

























Revenues



$485,322





$424,927





14%



$1,416,659





$1,240,335





14%

Expenses



322,843





295,550





9%



941,484





865,044





9%

Corporate Overhead Expenses



21,354





18,040





18%



65,192





53,414





22%

Income from Operations



$141,125





$111,337





27%



$409,983





$321,877





27%

 

Third-Quarter Business Highlights:

  • Revenues from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees increased from higher assets under management and administration due to market appreciation and positive cash flows from new and existing clients.
  • Average assets under administration increased $116.9 billion, or 16%, to $855.7 billion in the third-quarter 2021, as compared to $738.8 billion during the third-quarter 2020 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
  • Average assets under management, excluding LSV, increased $53.9 billion, or 22%, to $300.0 billion in the third-quarter 2021, as compared to $246.1 billion during the third-quarter 2020 primarily due to market appreciation (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
  • Net sales events in the Private Banks and Investment Managers segments during third-quarter 2021 were $19.4 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $15.1 million when contract values are completely realized.
  • Net sales events in asset management-related businesses of the Investment Advisors and Institutional Investors segments and the Asset Management Distribution (AMD) business in the Private Banks segment during third-quarter 2021 were $6.9 million.
  • The increase in operational expenses was primarily due to increased direct costs related to increased revenues, as well as increased personnel costs due to business growth and competitive labor markets.
  • Earnings from LSV increased by $6.7 million, or 24%, to $35.0 million in third-quarter 2021, as compared to $28.3 million in third-quarter 2020. The increase in earnings was primarily due to higher assets under management from market appreciation. Negative cash flows from existing clients and client losses partially offset the increase in earnings from LSV.
  • Stock-based compensation expense in third-quarter 2021 increased $4.9 million as compared to third-quarter 2020 due to equity awards in late 2020 and from a change in estimate of the timing of when stock-option vesting targets would be achieved.
  • We capitalized $7.2 million of software development costs in third-quarter 2021 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth PlatformSM. Amortization expense related to SWP was $12.0 million in third-quarter 2021.
  • Effective tax rates were 21.7% in third-quarter 2021 and 21.4% in third-quarter 2020.
  • We repurchased 2.0 million shares of our common stock for $119.9 million during the third-quarter 2021.
  • Cash flow from operations was $158.9 million, or $1.12 per share, and free cash flow was $144.6 million during the third-quarter 2021.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Oct. 20, 2021. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 4538998.

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions designed to help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of Sept. 30, 2021, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including approximately $392 billion in assets under management and $866 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission.  In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe" and "continue" or "appear." Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:

  • revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter and the timing of such realization,
  • whether we will have sales momentum,
  • whether we will invest in our business, solutions, or workforce,
  • our strategic priorities and commitments and the degree to which we will execute on them, and
  • the degree to which we are able to capitalize on market opportunities and deliver long-term value to our shareholders, employees, clients and communities.

We anticipate that we may deliver forward-looking statements during today's earnings call that include our current expectations as to:

  • our ability to capture the opportunities inherent in significant change,
  • the timing and success of client migrations, implementations and conversions,
  • our ability to expand our relationships and revenue opportunities with new and existing clients,
  • whether we will be able to take advantage of increasing sales demand,
  • the timing of and our ability to integrate acquisition targets and the benefits we will receive from any of our acquisitions,
  • the degree to which M&A activity in the industries in which we compete will affect our sales,
  • the degree to which our technology is being adopted across both our existing client base and new clients,
  • our ability to leverage our technologies and scale our businesses,
  • the degree to which one-time and transaction-based revenues during the quarter will be repeated,
  • revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter or when our unfunded backlog may fund, if at all,
  • the strategic initiatives and business segments that we will pursue and those in which we will invest,
  • the degree to which our One SEISM strategy will allow us to increase our growth opportunities,
  • the competition for and cost of talent and the effect of these factors on our business,
  • the amount of recurring sales we will generate,
  • the strength of our pipelines and demand for our products and services,
  • the degree to which the global COVID-19 pandemic is affecting our business,
  • the momentum we may have with respect to our businesses,
  • the elements of our long-term success,
  • the degree to which our business will be successful and what parties will be beneficiaries of any such success,
  • the headwinds we will face and our strategies for how we may respond to these headwinds,
  • how we will manage our expenses and the degree to which our forecasted expenses will decline, increase or normalize,
  • when we integrate purchased assets into the SEI Wealth Platform and the timing of our ability to offer additional services to clients,
  • the organic and inorganic opportunities that will drive our growth, and
  • the success and benefits of our strategic investments.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

 

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)







For the Three Months

Ended September 30,



For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020



















Asset management, admin. and distribution fees



$393,296





$339,609





$1,143,451





$992,039



Information processing and software servicing fees



92,026





85,318





273,208





248,296





















Total revenues



485,322





424,927





1,416,659





1,240,335





















Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs



55,619





45,126





161,610





134,645



Software royalties and other information processing costs



7,348





6,992





20,561





21,828



Compensation, benefits and other personnel



150,188





134,795





429,188





391,607



Stock-based compensation



11,318





6,467





31,173





20,458



Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees



55,868





57,949





165,657





168,350



Data processing and computer related



26,650





24,437





79,746





71,647



Facilities, supplies and other costs



14,124





16,679





49,851





47,448



Amortization



14,674





13,200





43,749





39,417



Depreciation



8,408





7,945





25,141





23,058





















Total expenses



344,197





313,590





1,006,676





918,458





















Income from operations



141,125





111,337





409,983





321,877





















Net (loss) gain on investments



(575)





776





134





(1,310)



Interest and dividend income



892





1,009





2,715





5,582



Interest expense



(101)





(153)





(354)





(456)



Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate



35,005





28,305





103,420





86,488





















Income before income taxes



176,346





141,274





515,898





412,181





















Income taxes



38,301





30,178





114,605





90,777





















Net income



$138,045





$111,096





$401,293





$321,404





















Basic earnings per common share



$0.98





$0.76





$2.83





$2.18





















Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share



140,507





145,812





141,928





147,586





















Diluted earnings per common share



$0.97





$0.75





$2.79





$2.14





















Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share



142,426





147,907





143,981





149,958





















Dividends declared per common share



$—





$—





$0.37





$0.35



 

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)







September 30,



December 31,





2021



2020

Assets









Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



$793,883





$784,626



Restricted cash



351





3,101



Receivables from investment products



59,808





55,271



Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,669 and $1,100



442,187





385,219



Securities owned



31,770





34,064



Other current assets



42,615





38,696



Total Current Assets



1,370,614





1,300,977













Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $400,679 and $378,639



183,802





189,052



Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets



35,145





38,397



Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $531,923 and $491,739



250,280





270,977



Available for Sale and Equity Securities



140,079





105,419



Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value



6,893





6,166



Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate



39,872





98,433



Goodwill



64,489





64,489



Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $15,768 and $12,456



31,992





24,304



Deferred Contract Costs



34,263





33,781



Deferred Income Taxes



2,148





2,972



Other Assets, net



32,224





32,289



Total Assets



$2,191,801





$2,167,256













Liabilities and Equity









Current Liabilities:









Accounts payable



$10,772





$7,766



Accrued liabilities



231,043





299,845



Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities



10,412





8,579



Deferred revenue



1,235





1,085



Total Current Liabilities



253,462





317,275













Long-term Income Taxes Payable



803





803



Deferred Income Taxes



47,434





55,159



Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities



29,857





34,058



Other Long-term Liabilities



22,157





20,054



Total Liabilities



353,713





427,349













Shareholders' Equity:









Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 139,305 and 143,396

shares issued and outstanding



1,393





1,434



Capital in excess of par value



1,228,085





1,190,001



Retained earnings



629,153





565,270



Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net



(20,543)





(16,798)



Total Shareholders' Equity



1,838,088





1,739,907



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$2,191,801





$2,167,256



 

ENDING ASSET BALANCES

(In millions)  (Unaudited)







Sept. 30,



Dec. 31



Mar. 31,



Jun. 30,



Sept. 30,





2020



2020



2021



2021



2021

Private Banks:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$23,499





$25,498





$25,098





$26,264





$25,618



Collective trust fund programs



6





6





7





7





6



Liquidity funds



3,718





3,778





3,793





3,654





3,988



Total assets under management



$27,223





$29,282





$28,898





$29,925





$29,612



Client assets under administration



24,174





26,346





4,379





4,412





4,675



Total assets



$51,397





$55,628





$33,277





$34,337





$34,287

























Investment Advisors:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$65,581





$71,247





$73,818





$78,052





$78,560



Collective trust fund programs



3





1





1





1







Liquidity funds



3,866





3,832





3,584





3,550





3,477



Total Platform assets under management



$69,450





$75,080





$77,403





$81,603





$82,037



Platform-only assets (E)



10,506





11,862





12,538





13,566





13,728



Total Platform assets (E)



$79,956





$86,942





$89,941





$95,169





$95,765

























Institutional Investors:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$83,846





$90,869





$92,040





$93,010





$89,441



Collective trust fund programs



101





98





95





5





5



Liquidity funds



2,096





2,128





2,909





2,516





2,599



Total assets under management



$86,043





$93,095





$95,044





$95,531





$92,045



Client assets under advisement



3,618





4,063





4,333





4,566





4,698



Total assets



$89,661





$97,158





$99,377





$100,097





$96,743

























Investment Managers:





















Collective trust fund programs



63,277





75,214





78,304





87,012





87,488



Liquidity funds



389





424





449





473





568



Total assets under management



$63,666





$75,638





$78,753





$87,485





$88,056



Client assets under administration (A)



730,369





760,397





831,819





875,942





861,605



Total assets



$794,035





$836,035





$910,572





$963,427





$949,661

























Investments in New Businesses:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$1,572





$1,711





$1,777





$1,924





$1,964



Liquidity funds



169





162





289





191





202



Total assets under management



$1,741





$1,873





$2,066





$2,115





$2,166



Client assets under advisement



1,179





1,299





1,355





1,422





1,378



Total assets



$2,920





$3,172





$3,421





$3,537





$3,544

























LSV Asset Management:





















Equity and fixed-income programs (B)



$82,051





$93,692





$101,565





$102,404





$97,604

























Total:





















Equity and fixed-income programs (C)



$256,549





$283,017





$294,298





$301,654





$293,187



Collective trust fund programs



63,387





75,319





78,407





87,025





87,499



Liquidity funds



10,238





10,324





11,024





10,384





10,834



Total assets under management



$330,174





$368,660





$383,729





$399,063





$391,520



Client assets under advisement



4,797





5,362





5,688





5,988





6,076



Client assets under administration (D)



754,543





786,743





836,198





880,354





866,280



Platform-only assets



10,506





11,862





12,538





13,566





13,728



Total assets



$1,100,020





$1,172,627





$1,238,153





$1,298,971





$1,277,604







(A) 

Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $12.3 billion of assets that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets (as of September 30, 2021).

(B) 

Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.3 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only (as of September 30, 2021).

(C) 

Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.8 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at September 30, 2021.

(D) 

In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.7 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of September 30, 2021) on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

(E) 

Platform assets under management and Platform-only assets combined are total Platform assets in the Investment Advisors segment.

 

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES

(In millions) (Unaudited)







3rd Qtr.



4th Qtr.



1st Qtr.



2nd Qtr.



3rd Qtr.





2020



2020



2021



2021



2021

Private Banks:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$23,740





$24,284





$25,139





$26,056





$26,232



Collective trust fund programs



7





6





6





7





6



Liquidity funds



3,948





3,712





3,876





3,833





3,916



Total assets under management



$27,695





$28,002





$29,021





$29,896





$30,154



Client assets under administration



25,295





25,368





4,317





4,405





4,476



Total assets



$52,990





$53,370





$33,338





$34,301





$34,630

























Investment Advisors:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$64,479





$68,396





$73,239





$76,839





$79,602



Collective trust fund programs



3





2





1





1







Liquidity funds



4,569





3,788





3,619





3,370





3,403



Total Platform assets under management



$69,051





$72,186





$76,859





$80,210





$83,005



Platform-only assets (E)



10,501





11,214





12,206





13,292





13,863



Total Platform assets (E)



$79,552





$83,400





$89,065





$93,502





$96,868

























Institutional Investors:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$82,830





$86,277





$91,349





$93,458





$91,965



Collective trust fund programs



102





102





96





68





5



Liquidity funds



2,120





2,271





2,621





2,681





2,742



Total assets under management



$85,052





$88,650





$94,066





$96,207





$94,712



Client assets under advisement



3,565





3,746





4,146





4,516





4,658



Total assets



$88,617





$92,396





$98,212





$100,723





$99,370

























Investment Managers:





















Collective trust fund programs



62,028





69,349





78,035





84,553





89,441



Liquidity funds



565





411





490





469





532



Total assets under management



$62,593





$69,760





$78,525





$85,022





$89,973



Client assets under administration (A)



713,528





754,350





817,330





853,810





851,183



Total assets



$776,121





$824,110





$895,855





$938,832





$941,156

























Investments in New Businesses:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$1,560





$1,634





$1,743





$1,870





$1,958



Liquidity funds



180





165





169





236





205



Total assets under management



$1,740





$1,799





$1,912





$2,106





$2,163



Client assets under advisement



1,206





1,218





1,327





1,406





1,423



Total assets



$2,946





$3,017





$3,239





$3,512





$3,586

























LSV Asset Management:





















Equity and fixed-income programs (B)



$83,536





$88,182





$97,476





$103,583





$99,924

























Total:





















Equity and fixed-income programs (C)



$256,145





$268,773





$288,946





$301,806





$299,681



Collective trust fund programs



62,140





69,459





78,138





84,629





89,452



Liquidity funds



11,382





10,347





10,775





10,589





10,798



Total assets under management



$329,667





$348,579





$377,859





$397,024





$399,931



Client assets under advisement



4,771





4,964





5,473





5,922





6,081



Client assets under administration (D)



738,823





779,718





821,647





858,215





855,659



Platform-only assets



10,501





11,214





12,206





13,292





13,863



Total assets



$1,083,762





$1,144,475





$1,217,185





$1,274,453





$1,275,534







(A) 

Average client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment during third-quarter 2021 include $12.5 billion that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets.

(B) 

Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.4 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only during third-quarter 2021.

(C) 

Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.8 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during third-quarter 2021.

(D) 

In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.6 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets during third-quarter 2021 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

(E) 

Platform assets under management and Platform-only assets combined are total Platform assets in the Investment Advisors segment.

 

Investor Contact:                                      

Media Contact:

Lindsey Opsahl                                               

Leslie Wojcik

SEI                                                                 

SEI

+1 610-676-4052                                          

+1 610-676-4191

lopsahl@seic.com                                        

lwojcik@seic.com

 

