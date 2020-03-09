MECHANICSBURG, Pa., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Post-acute care leader Select Medical today announced that it is expanding its medical rehabilitation services to include advanced robotics technology developed by Hocoma in 23 of its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals across the U.S.
Hocoma's innovative technologies are designed to assist in functional movement therapy, including robotic and sensor-based medical devices for early rehabilitation and mobilization, intensive gait therapy and arm and hand function recovery.
"With the addition of Hocoma technology, we now have some of the most advanced hospital therapy gyms in the country," said Shaun McNelis, senior vice president of rehabilitation services for Select Medical's Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospitals Division. "Our mission has always been to deliver an exceptional care experience that helps patients regain function and quality of life. Utilizing robotics will enable our therapists to help patients reach recovery goals faster, while also keeping them motivated and engaged throughout the journey."
Select Medical's Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation has been on the forefront of utilizing the evidence-based robotics technology since 2013, resulting in positive outcomes for spinal cord injury, brain injury and stroke patients. Several other hospitals in Select Medical's joint venture partnership network, including SSM Health Rehabilitation Hospital, Dignity Health Rehabilitation Hospital and California Rehabilitation Institute, have also seen strong outcomes as a result of integrating advanced technologies into patient care plans over the past year.
To learn more about how Select Medical inpatient rehabilitation hospitals are using various advanced robotics technologies to aid in patient recovery visit here: https://www.selectmedical.com/inpatient-rehabilitation/
About Select Medical
Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on the number of facilities. As of December 31, 2019, Select Medical operated 101 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 29 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,740 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operated 521 occupational health centers in 41 states. Concentra also provides contract services at employer worksites and Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinics. At December 31, 2019, Select Medical had operations in 47 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.
