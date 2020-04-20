MECHANICSBURG, Pa., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, in light of public health concerns regarding the coronavirus or COVID-19, Select Medical Holdings Corporation (the "Company") (NYSE: SEM), will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") in virtual meeting format only. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., EDT. Stockholders may attend the Annual Meeting exclusively by visiting the following link: http://www.meetingcenter.io/225455020. To be admitted to the Annual Meeting, stockholders must enter the control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or notice previously received and a password. The password for the meeting is SEM2020. Further information regarding this change to the location of the Annual Meeting can be found in the proxy supplement to be filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 20, 2020.
