For the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, revenue increased 7.8% to $1,534.2 million, compared to $1,423.9 million for the same quarter, prior year. Income from operations was $150.3 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $156.1 million for the same quarter, prior year. Income from operations included $1.7 million of other operating income related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to a reduction of other operating income of $1.2 million related to payments received under the Provider Relief Fund for the same quarter, prior year. Refer to "CARES Act Provider Relief Fund" for further discussion. Net income was $100.2 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $104.5 million for the same quarter, prior year. Net income included pre-tax gains on sales of businesses of $5.1 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $208.6 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $213.2 million for the same quarter, prior year. Earnings per common share was $0.57 for both the third quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.57 for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $0.56 for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share excluded the gains on sales of businesses and related tax effects for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release. A reconciliation of earnings per common share to adjusted earnings per common share is presented in table X of this release.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, revenue increased 14.1% to $4,644.7 million, compared to $4,071.2 million for the same period, prior year. Income from operations increased 57.4% to $636.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $404.3 million for the same period, prior year. Income from operations included $115.8 million of other operating income related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $53.8 million for the same period, prior year. Refer to "CARES Act Provider Relief Fund" for further discussion. Net income increased 78.9% to $433.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $242.4 million for the same period, prior year. Net income included pre-tax gains on sales of businesses of $12.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA increased 39.6% to $808.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $579.3 million for the same period, prior year. Earnings per common share increased to $2.61 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $1.35 for the same period, prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $2.61 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $1.31 for the same period, prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share excluded the gains on sales of businesses and related tax effects for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release. A reconciliation of earnings per common share to adjusted earnings per common share is presented in table X of this release.

Please refer to "Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Select Medical's Results of Operations" below for further discussion regarding the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic on Select Medical's operating results.

Company Overview

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on number of facilities.   Select Medical's reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, the outpatient rehabilitation segment, and the Concentra segment. As of September 30, 2021, Select Medical operated 100 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 30 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,850 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 39 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operated 519 occupational health centers in 41 states. At September 30, 2021, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

CARES Act Provider Relief Fund

On March 27, 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") was enacted. The CARES Act provided additional waivers, reimbursement, grants and other funds to assist health care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic, including appropriations for the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund, also referred to as the Provider Relief Fund, to be used for preventing, preparing, and responding to COVID-19, and for reimbursing eligible health care providers for health care related expenses and lost revenues that are attributable to COVID-19.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, Select Medical recognized $1.7 million and $115.8 million of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund as other operating income, respectively.

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, Select Medical recognized a reduction to other operating income of $1.2 million related to payments received under the Provider Relief Fund. This resulted from changes in the terms and conditions associated with the Provider Relief Fund program. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Select Medical recognized $53.8 million of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund as other operating income.

Critical Illness Recovery Hospital Segment

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, revenue for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 2.2% to $530.6 million, compared to $519.5 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was $57.2 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $88.8 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 10.8% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 17.1% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the third quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, revenue for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 8.4% to $1,669.6 million, compared to $1,539.6 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was $243.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $267.1 million for the same period, prior year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included $17.9 million of other operating income related to the outcome of litigation with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 14.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 17.4% for the same period, prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

Rehabilitation Hospital Segment

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, revenue for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 13.0% to $212.4 million, compared to $188.1 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment was $44.1 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $44.6 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 20.7% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 23.7% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the third quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, revenue for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 17.5% to $632.9 million, compared to $538.8 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 31.2% to $145.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $110.8 million for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 23.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 20.6% for the same period, prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

Outpatient Rehabilitation Segment

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, revenue for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 14.4% to $274.5 million, compared to $240.0 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 26.6% to $38.8 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $30.6 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 14.1% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 12.8% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the third quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, revenue for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 21.8% to $806.9 million, compared to $662.4 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased to $110.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $51.5 million for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 13.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 7.8%  for the same period, prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

Concentra Segment

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, revenue for the Concentra segment increased 12.8% to $442.2 million, compared to $391.9 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the Concentra segment increased 23.9% to $99.8 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $80.5 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $1.6 million related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $0.4 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Concentra segment was 22.6% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 20.6% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain Concentra key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the third quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, revenue for the Concentra segment increased 19.8% to $1,321.4 million, compared to $1,102.7 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the Concentra segment increased to $318.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $183.5 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $33.8 million related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $1.1 million for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Concentra segment was 24.1% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 16.6% for the same period, prior year. Certain Concentra key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Select Medical's Results of Operations

Beginning in March 2020, state governments placed significant restrictions on businesses and mandated closures of non-essential or non-life sustaining businesses, causing many employers to furlough their workforce and temporarily cease or significantly reduce their operations. State governments also implemented restrictions on travel and individual activities outside of the home, closed schools, and mandated other social distancing measures. At the same time, hospitals and other facilities began suspending elective surgeries. In an effort to ensure hospitals and health systems had the capacity to absorb and effectively manage surges of COVID-19 patients, a number of waivers and modifications of certain requirements under the Medicare, Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program ("CHIP") programs were authorized in March 2020, including certain regulations under the Medicare program which govern admissions into Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals and rehabilitation hospitals. Specifically, Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals which are certified as long-term care hospitals ("LTCHs") became exempt from the greater-than-25-day average length of stay requirement for all cost reporting periods that include the COVID-19 public health emergency period. Select Medical's rehabilitation hospitals which are certified as inpatient rehabilitation facilities ("IRFs") could exclude patients admitted solely to respond to the emergency from the calculation of the "60 percent rule" thresholds to receive payment as an IRF. The COVID-19 public health emergency period has been extended and is currently in effect through January 15, 2022.

The adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the actions of governmental authorities and those in the private sector to limit the spread of COVID-19, caused disruptions in each of Select Medical's segments; these disruptions were most significant within the outpatient rehabilitation and Concentra segments. By mid-March 2020, Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics began experiencing significantly less patient visit volume due to declines in patient referrals from physicians, a reduction in workers' compensation injury visits resulting from the temporary closure of businesses, and the suspension of elective surgeries which would have required outpatient rehabilitation services. Select Medical's Concentra centers experienced similar declines in patient visit volume due to businesses furloughing their workforce and temporarily ceasing or significantly reducing their operations. Since March 2021, Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics and Concentra centers have experienced patient visit volumes which approximate or exceed the levels experienced in the months prior to the widespread emergence of COVID-19 in the United States. Although they have experienced temporary disruptions in their core businesses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation and Concentra segments have been able to expand their services to provide COVID-19 screening and testing.

Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals have played a critical role in caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the relaxation of certain admission restrictions have contributed to volume increases in certain of its hospitals. The revenue of Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals and rehabilitation hospitals has also benefited from the temporary suspension of the 2.0% cut to Medicare payments due to sequestration, which began May 1, 2020 following the enactment of the CARES Act, and has been extended through December 31, 2021. Certain of Select Medical's rehabilitation hospitals experienced temporary declines in patient volume, beginning in March 2020, in areas more significantly impacted by the spread of COVID-19, and as a result of the suspension of elective surgeries at hospitals and other facilities, which consequently reduced the demand for inpatient rehabilitation services. Additionally, some of Select Medical's rehabilitation hospitals temporarily restricted admissions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, both Select Medical's critical illness recovery hospitals and rehabilitation hospitals modified certain of their protocols in order to follow the guidelines and recommendations for patient treatment and for the protection of their patients and staff members. This has resulted in increased labor costs, including increased contracted labor usage, as well as additional costs resulting from the purchase of personal protective equipment.

The unpredictable effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration and extent of disruption on Select Medical's operations, creates uncertainties about Select Medical's future operating results and financial condition. Select Medical has provided revenue and certain operating statistics below for each of its segments for each of the periods presented. Please refer to our risk factors previously reported in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 for further discussion.





Critical Illness Recovery Hospital





























































Revenue





Patient Days





Occupancy Rate





Number of Hospitals

Owned(1)





2019



2020



2021





2019



2020



2021





2019



2020



2021





2019



2020



2021





(in thousands)











































January



$

149,799





$

163,238





$

199,611







86,238





90,783





100,933







69%



69%



75%





96



100



99

February



145,586





165,375





190,703







80,806





87,844





92,036







71%



72%



75%





96



100



99

March



162,149





171,908





204,558







91,085





91,831





100,149







73%



70%



74%





96



100



99

Three Months Ended March 31



$

457,534





$

500,521





$

594,872







258,129





270,458





293,118







71%



70%



75%





96



100



99

























































April



$

156,231





$

171,445





$

185,934







88,357





90,710





91,506







70%



71%



70%





99



100



99

May



156,422





178,223





183,471







89,350





95,191





93,708







69%



72%



70%





99



100



99

June



148,490





169,958





174,654







85,153





90,988





87,767







68%



71%



68%





99



100



99

Three Months Ended June 30



$

461,143





$

519,626





$

544,059







262,860





276,889





272,981







69%



72%



69%





99



100



99

Six Months Ended June 30



$

918,677





$

1,020,147





$

1,138,931







520,989





547,347





566,099







70%



71%



72%





99



100



99

























































July



$

151,416





$

175,253





$

171,483







87,143





94,144





88,119







67%



71%



65%





99



99



100

August



155,485





173,967





178,240







86,553





93,964





91,756







66%



71%



68%





99



99



100

September



155,991





170,234





180,923







84,393





90,955





92,579







67%



71%



71%





99



99



100

Three Months Ended

September 30



$

462,892





$

519,454





$

530,646







258,089





279,063





272,454







67%



71%



68%





99



99



100

Nine Months Ended

 September 30



$

1,381,569





$

1,539,601





$

1,669,577







779,078





826,410





838,553







69%



71%



70%





99



99



100

 





Rehabilitation Hospital





























































Revenue





Patient Days





Occupancy Rate





Number of Hospitals

Owned(1)





2019



2020



2021





2019



2020



2021





2019



2020



2021





2019



2020



2021





(in thousands)









































January



$

50,615





$

61,673





$

68,297







27,434





32,111





34,404







74%



79%



82%





17



19



20

February



48,080





60,690





64,202







25,442





31,813





32,178







76%



84%



84%





17



19



20

March



55,863





59,656





75,305







29,940





30,644





35,857







78%



76%



85%





18



19



20

Three Months Ended March 31



$

154,558





$

182,019





$

207,804







82,816





94,568





102,439







76%



79%



84%





18



19



20

























































April



$

51,991





$

45,878





$

70,295







28,266





23,553





34,861







76%



61%



85%





18



19



20

May



56,019





57,815





71,190







29,730





29,787





35,604







75%



73%



84%





19



19



20

June



52,364





64,974





71,181







28,529





30,741





34,483







73%



78%



84%





19



19



20

Three Months Ended June 30



$

160,374





$

168,667





$

212,666







86,525





84,081





104,948







75%



71%



85%





19



19



20

Six Months Ended June 30



$

314,932





$

350,686





$

420,470







169,341





178,649





207,387







76%



75%



84%





19



19



20

























































July



$

57,077





$

62,312





$

70,467







30,054





31,986





34,894







75%



81%



83%





19



18



20

August



58,072





63,673





71,682







30,228





32,518





34,835







75%



83%



83%





19



18



20

September



58,220





62,090





70,285







29,172





31,176





33,224







75%



82%



81%





19



18



20

Three Months Ended

September 30



$

173,369





$

188,075





$

212,434







89,454





95,680





102,953







75%



82%



82%





19



18



20

Nine Months Ended

 September 30



$

488,301





$

538,761





$

632,904







258,795





274,329





310,340







75%



77%



84%





19



18



20

 





Outpatient Rehabilitation















































Revenue





Visits





Working Days(2)





2019



2020



2021





2019



2020



2021





2019



2020



2021





(in thousands)



























January



$

83,185





$

90,924





$

76,763







687,007





757,171





625,964







22





22





20



February



78,573





88,239





77,063







658,610





739,061





641,942







20





20





20



March



85,147





76,086





98,135







708,866





626,433





832,248







21





22





23



Three Months Ended March 31



$

246,905





$

255,249





$

251,961







2,054,483





2,122,665





2,100,154







63





64





63













































April



$

90,230





$

49,084





$

95,251







762,914





386,108





810,314







22





22





22



May



90,272





51,186





89,030







759,829





409,703





758,773







22





20





20



June



81,389





66,868





96,128







680,762





546,456





835,774







20





22





22



Three Months Ended June 30



$

261,891





$

167,138





$

280,409







2,203,505





1,342,267





2,404,861







64





64





64



Six Months Ended June 30



$

508,796





$

422,387





$

532,370







4,257,988





3,464,932





4,505,015







127





128





127













































July



$

89,267





$

77,793





$

90,352







754,102





636,826





780,118







22





22





21



August



90,687





79,034





93,056







743,813





651,738





798,459







22





21





22



September



85,376





83,215





91,132







706,413





694,808





768,493







20





21





21



Three Months Ended

September 30



$

265,330





$

240,042





$

274,540







2,204,328





1,983,372





2,347,070







64





64





64



Nine Months Ended

 September 30



$

774,126





$

662,429





$

806,910







6,462,316





5,448,304





6,852,085







191





192





191



 





Concentra



















































Revenue





Visits





Working Days(2)







2019



2020



2021





2019



2020



2021





2019



2020



2021







(in thousands)





























January



$

133,507





$

141,236





$

127,103







985,598





1,032,069





867,793







22





22





20





February



126,309





133,690





132,349







919,065





965,741





869,910







20





20





20





March



136,505





123,609





163,388







1,006,944





879,585





1,057,871







21





22





23





Three Months Ended March 31



$

396,321





$

398,535





$

422,840







2,911,607





2,877,395





2,795,574







63





64





63

















































April



$

140,050





$

91,178





$

152,143







1,040,543





610,555





999,622







22





22





22





May



143,183





99,228





142,228







1,073,763





674,629





956,250







22





20





20





June



130,218





121,932





162,001







988,783





865,896





1,074,206







20





22





22





Three Months Ended June 30



$

413,451





$

312,338





$

456,372







3,103,089





2,151,080





3,030,078







64





64





64





Six Months Ended June 30



$

809,772





$

710,873





$

879,212







6,014,696





5,028,475





5,825,652







127





128





127

















































July



$

142,385





$

132,465





$

146,509







1,057,809





930,427





1,033,266







22





22





21





August



144,452





130,291





150,333







1,087,165





933,555





1,106,356







22





21





22





September



135,063





129,103





145,348







1,005,929





963,065





1,084,009







20





21





21





Three Months Ended

September 30



$

421,900





$

391,859





$

442,190







3,150,903





2,827,047





3,223,631







64





64





64





Nine Months Ended

 September 30



$

1,231,672





$

1,102,732





$

1,321,402







9,165,599





7,855,522





9,049,283







191





192





191





______________________________

(1)

Represents the number of hospitals owned at the end of each period presented. 

(2)

Represents the number of days in which normal business operations were conducted during the periods presented.

 

Stock Repurchase Program

The board of directors of Select Medical previously authorized a common stock repurchase program to repurchase up to $500.0 million worth of shares of its common stock. On November 2, 2021, the board of directors increased the capacity of the program from $500.0 million to $1.0 billion worth of shares and the program has been extended until December 31, 2023. The common stock repurchase program will remain in effect until then, unless further extended or earlier terminated by the board of directors. Stock repurchases under this program may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, and at times and in such amounts as Select Medical deems appropriate. Select Medical funds this program with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, Select Medical repurchased 1,383,508 shares at a cost of approximately $47.5 million, or $34.34 per share, which includes transaction costs.  Since the inception of the common stock repurchase program through September 30, 2021, Select Medical has repurchased 39,964,416 shares at a cost of approximately $404.1 million, or $10.11 per share, which includes transaction costs.

Dividend

On November 2, 2021, Select Medical's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.125 per share. The dividend will be payable on or about November 29, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 16, 2021.

There is no assurance that future dividends will be declared. The declaration and payment of dividends in the future are at the discretion of Select Medical's board of directors after taking into account various factors, including, but not limited to, Select Medical's financial condition, operating results, available cash and current and anticipated cash needs, the terms of Select Medical's indebtedness, and other factors Select Medical's board of directors may deem to be relevant.

Business Outlook

Select Medical is updating its business outlook for 2021 following the reporting of its third quarter 2021 results. Select Medical now expects revenue for the full year of 2021 to be in the range of $6.05 billion to $6.15 billion and Adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2021 to be in the range of $980.0 million to $1.0 billion. Select Medical now expects fully diluted earnings per common share for the full year of 2021 to be in the range of $2.98 to $3.09. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2021 is presented in table XI of this release.

Select Medical reaffirms its target compound annual growth rates, provided most recently in its August 5, 2021 press release, for revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per common share. Select Medical continues to expect its compound annual growth for revenue to be in the range of 4% to 6% and compound annual growth for Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of 7% to 8% from 2021 through 2023. Select Medical continues to expect compound annual growth for earnings per common share to be in the range of 17% to 20% from 2021 through 2023.

Conference Call

Select Medical will host a conference call regarding its third quarter results, as well as its business outlook and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on each of its reportable segments, on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 9:00am ET. The domestic dial in number for the call is 1-866-440-2669. The international dial in number is 1-409-220-9844. The conference ID for the call is 2359393. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at Select Medical Holdings Corporation's website www.selectmedicalholdings.com.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available until 12:00pm ET, November 12, 2021. The replay number is 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international). The conference ID for the replay will be 2359393. The replay can also be accessed at Select Medical Holdings Corporation's website, www.selectmedicalholdings.com.

Certain statements contained herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements related to Select Medical's 2021 and long-term business outlook. Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to factors including the following:

  • developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic including, but not limited to, the duration and severity of the pandemic, additional measures taken by government authorities and the private sector to limit the spread of COVID-19, and further legislative and regulatory actions which impact healthcare providers, including actions that may impact the Medicare program;
  • changes in government reimbursement for our services and/or new payment policies may result in a reduction in revenue, an increase in costs, and a reduction in profitability;
  • the failure of our Medicare-certified long term care hospitals or inpatient rehabilitation facilities to maintain their Medicare certifications may cause our revenue and profitability to decline;
  • the failure of our Medicare-certified long term care hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities operated as "hospitals within hospitals" to qualify as hospitals separate from their host hospitals may cause our revenue and profitability to decline;
  • a government investigation or assertion that we have violated applicable regulations may result in sanctions or reputational harm and increased costs;
  • acquisitions or joint ventures may prove difficult or unsuccessful, use significant resources or expose us to unforeseen liabilities;
  • our plans and expectations related to our acquisitions and our ability to realize anticipated synergies;
  • private third-party payors for our services may adopt payment policies that could limit our future revenue and profitability;
  • the failure to maintain established relationships with the physicians in the areas we serve could reduce our revenue and profitability;
  • shortages in qualified nurses, therapists, physicians, or other licensed providers, or the inability to attract or retain healthcare professionals due to the heightened risk of infection related to the COVID-19 pandemic, could increase our operating costs significantly or limit our ability to staff our facilities;
  • competition may limit our ability to grow and result in a decrease in our revenue and profitability;
  • the loss of key members of our management team could significantly disrupt our operations;
  • the effect of claims asserted against us could subject us to substantial uninsured liabilities;
  • a security breach of our or our third-party vendors' information technology systems may subject us to potential legal and reputational harm and may result in a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 or the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act; and
  • other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" of the quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we are under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results or performance.

I.  Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2021

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)







2020



2021



% Change

Revenue



$

1,423,869





$

1,534,221





7.8

%

Costs and expenses:













Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization



1,180,951





1,297,682





9.9



General and administrative



35,516





37,885





6.7



Depreciation and amortization



50,110





50,128





0.0



Total costs and expenses



1,266,577





1,385,695





9.4



Other operating income



(1,160)





1,729





N/M



Income from operations



156,132





150,255





(3.8)



Other income and expense:













Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries



8,765





11,452





30.7



Gain on sale of businesses



5,143









N/M



Interest expense



(34,026)





(33,825)





(0.6)



Income before income taxes



136,014





127,882





(6.0)



Income tax expense



31,557





27,665





(12.3)



Net income



104,457





100,217





(4.1)



Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



27,511





23,289





(15.3)



Net income attributable to Select Medical



$

76,946





$

76,928





0.0

%

Basic and diluted earnings per common share:(1)



$

0.57





$

0.57







______________________________

(1)

Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share.





N/M

Not meaningful.

 

 

II.  Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2021

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)







2020



2021



% Change

Revenue



$

4,071,219





$

4,644,704





14.1

%

Costs and expenses:













Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization



3,463,778





3,882,579





12.1



General and administrative



102,808





109,025





6.0



Depreciation and amortization



154,133





150,702





(2.2)



Total costs and expenses



3,720,719





4,142,306





11.3



Other operating income



53,828





133,837





N/M



Income from operations



404,328





636,235





57.4



Other income and expense:













Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries



19,677





33,180





68.6



Gain on sale of businesses



12,690









N/M



Interest income







4,749





N/M



Interest expense



(117,499)





(102,115)





(13.1)



Income before income taxes



319,196





572,049





79.2



Income tax expense



76,805





138,410





80.2



Net income



242,391





433,639





78.9



Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



60,670





81,271





34.0



Net income attributable to Select Medical



$

181,721





$

352,368





93.9

%

Basic and diluted earnings per common share:(1)



$

1.35





$

2.61







______________________________

(1)

Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share.





N/M

Not meaningful.

 

 

III.  Earnings per Share

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2021

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Select Medical's capital structure includes common stock and unvested restricted stock awards. To compute earnings per share ("EPS"), Select Medical applies the two-class method because its unvested restricted stock awards are participating securities which are entitled to participate equally with its common stock in undistributed earnings.



The following table sets forth the net income attributable to Select Medical, its common shares outstanding, and its participating securities outstanding for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2021:







Basic and Diluted EPS





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2020



2021



2020



2021





(in thousands)

Net income



$

104,457





$

100,217





$

242,391





$

433,639



Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests



27,511





23,289





60,670





81,271



Net income attributable to Select Medical



76,946





76,928





181,721





352,368



Less: net income attributable to participating securities



2,666





2,550





6,254





11,781



Net income attributable to common shares



$

74,280





$

74,378





$

175,467





$

340,587



 

The following tables set forth the computation of EPS under the two-class method for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2021:







Three Months Ended September 30,





2020





2021





Net Income

Allocation



Shares(1)



Basic and

Diluted EPS





Net Income

Allocation



Shares(1)



Basic and

Diluted EPS

Common shares



$

74,280





129,882





$

0.57







$

74,378





130,594





$

0.57



Participating securities



2,666





4,662





$

0.57







2,550





4,477





$

0.57



Total



$

76,946















$

76,928

















Nine Months Ended September 30,





2020





2021





Net Income

Allocation



Shares(1)



Basic and

Diluted EPS





Net Income

Allocation



Shares(1)



Basic and

Diluted EPS

Common shares



$

175,467





129,616





$

1.35







$

340,587





130,441





$

2.61



Participating securities



6,254





4,620





$

1.35







11,781





4,512





$

2.61



Total



$

181,721















$

352,368











______________________________

(1)

Represents the weighted average share count outstanding during the period.

 

 

IV.  Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, unaudited)







December 31, 2020



September 30, 2021

Assets









Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



$

577,061





$

747,983



Accounts receivable



896,763





898,823



Other current assets



120,176





132,535



Total Current Assets



1,594,000





1,779,341



Operating lease right-of-use assets



1,032,217





1,069,953



Property and equipment, net



943,420





936,695



Goodwill



3,379,014





3,399,794



Identifiable intangible assets, net



387,541





378,433



Other assets



319,207





335,257



Total Assets



$

7,655,399





$

7,899,473



Liabilities and Equity









Current Liabilities:









Payables and accruals



$

800,918





$

919,976



Government advances



321,807





159,505



Unearned government assistance



82,607





2,414



Current operating lease liabilities



220,413





226,419



Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable



12,621





18,059



Total Current Liabilities



1,438,366





1,326,373



Non-current operating lease liabilities



875,367





909,950



Long-term debt, net of current portion



3,389,398





3,384,164



Non-current deferred tax liability



132,421





120,274



Other non-current liabilities



168,703





167,770



Total Liabilities



6,004,255





5,908,531



Redeemable non-controlling interests



398,171





627,330



Total equity



1,252,973





1,363,612



Total Liabilities and Equity



$

7,655,399





$

7,899,473



 

 

V.  Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2021

(In thousands, unaudited)







2020



2021

Operating activities









Net income



$

104,457





$

100,217



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries



10,497





8,388



Depreciation and amortization



50,110





50,128



Provision for expected credit losses



28





(40)



Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries



(8,765)





(11,452)



Gain on sale of assets and businesses



(16,842)





(581)



Stock compensation expense



6,962





8,194



Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs



542





560



Deferred income taxes



(11,140)





(3,642)



Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations:









Accounts receivable



(104,592)





32,396



Other current assets



(23,528)





11,034



Other assets



4,831





8,860



Accounts payable and accrued expenses



133,748





17,795



Government advances



1,124





(91,767)



Unearned government assistance



21,433





(1,684)



Income taxes



(34,328)





(29,452)



Net cash provided by operating activities



134,537





98,954



Investing activities









Business combinations, net of cash acquired



(7,115)





(16,749)



Purchases of property and equipment



(34,319)





(48,944)



Investment in businesses



(11,108)





(5,182)



Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses



70,919





1,794



Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



18,377





(69,081)



Financing activities









Borrowings of other debt



3,599





10,600



Principal payments on other debt



(7,087)





(7,596)



Dividends paid to common stockholders







(16,940)



Repurchase of common stock



(4,827)





(64,440)



Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests







14,238



Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests



(14,536)





(21,245)



Net cash used in financing activities



(22,851)





(85,383)



Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



130,063





(55,510)



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



509,737





803,493



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



$

639,800





$

747,983



Supplemental information









Cash paid for interest



$

54,050





$

51,615



Cash paid for taxes



77,025





60,763



 

 

VI.  Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2021

(In thousands, unaudited)







2020



2021

Operating activities









Net income



$

242,391





$

433,639



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries



21,720





27,772



Depreciation and amortization



154,133





150,702



Provision for expected credit losses



281





172



Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries



(19,677)





(33,180)



Gain on sale of assets and businesses



(24,723)





(87)



Stock compensation expense



20,828





22,002



Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs



1,635





1,655



Deferred income taxes



(14,556)





(11,965)



Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations:









Accounts receivable



(91,413)





645



Other current assets



(22,815)





(1,822)



Other assets



16,335





(3,124)



Accounts payable and accrued expenses



142,027





107,710



Government advances



318,116





(165,470)



Unearned government assistance



66,938





(80,193)



Income taxes



9,415





13,524



Net cash provided by operating activities



820,635





461,980



Investing activities









Business combinations, net of cash acquired



(14,076)





(26,830)



Purchases of property and equipment



(105,572)





(125,386)



Investment in businesses



(25,857)





(16,367)



Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses



83,320





11,257



Net cash used in investing activities



(62,185)





(157,326)



Financing activities









Borrowings on revolving facilities



470,000







Payments on revolving facilities



(470,000)







Payments on term loans



(39,843)







Borrowings of other debt



35,086





19,515



Principal payments on other debt



(42,820)





(22,910)



Dividends paid to common stockholders







(33,816)



Repurchase of common stock



(14,242)





(66,050)



Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests



1,686





19,926



Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests



(28,196)





(50,397)



Purchase of membership interests of Concentra Group Holdings Parent



(366,203)







Net cash used in financing activities



(454,532)





(133,732)



Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



303,918





170,922



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



335,882





577,061



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



$

639,800





$

747,983



Supplemental information









Cash paid for interest



$

140,174





$

118,570



Cash paid for taxes



81,945





136,857



 

 

VII.  Key Statistics

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2021

(unaudited)







2020



2021



% Change

Critical Illness Recovery Hospital













Number of hospitals – end of period(a)



100





100







Revenue (,000)



$

519,454





$

530,646





2.2

%

Number of patient days(b)(c)



279,063





272,454





(2.4)

%

Number of admissions(b)(d)



9,380





9,250





(1.4)

%

Revenue per patient day(b)(e)



$

1,845





$

1,931





4.7

%

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)



$

88,830





$

57,245





(35.6)

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin



17.1

%



10.8

%





Rehabilitation Hospital













Number of hospitals – end of period(a)



29





30







Revenue (,000)



$

188,075





$

212,434





13.0

%

Number of patient days(b)(c)



95,680





102,953





7.6

%

Number of admissions(b)(d)



6,443





7,243





12.4

%

Revenue per patient day(b)(e)



$

1,775





$

1,881





6.0

%

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)



$

44,637





$

44,076





(1.3)

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin



23.7

%



20.7

%





Outpatient Rehabilitation













Number of clinics – end of period(a)



1,777





1,850







Revenue (,000)



$

240,042





$

274,540





14.4

%

Number of visits(b)(f)



1,983,372





2,347,070





18.3

%

Revenue per visit(b)(g)



$

104





$

102





(1.9)

%

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)



$

30,623





$

38,762





26.6

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin



12.8

%



14.1

%





Concentra













Number of centers – end of period(b)



523





519







Revenue (,000)



$

391,859





$

442,190





12.8

%

Number of visits(b)(f)



2,827,047





3,223,631





14.0

%

Revenue per visit(b)(g)



$

121





$

124





2.5

%

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)



$

80,547





$

99,832





23.9

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin



20.6

%



22.6

%





______________________________

(a)

Includes managed locations.

(b)

Excludes managed locations. For purposes of the Concentra segment, onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics are excluded.

(c)

Each patient day represents one patient occupying one bed for one day during the periods presented.

(d)

Represents the number of patients admitted to Select Medical's hospitals during the periods presented.

(e)

Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient day. Revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing patient service revenues, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary and outpatient services provided at Select Medical's hospitals, by the total number of patient days.

(f)

Represents the number of visits in which patients were treated at Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics and Concentra centers during the periods presented.

(g)

Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient visit. Revenue per visit is calculated by dividing patient service revenue, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary services, by the total number of visits. For purposes of this computation for the Concentra segment, patient service revenue does not include onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics.

 

 

VIII.  Key Statistics

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2021

(unaudited)







2020



2021



% Change

Critical Illness Recovery Hospital













Number of hospitals – end of period(a)



100





100







Revenue (,000)



$

1,539,601





$

1,669,577





8.4

%

Number of patient days(b)(c)



826,410





838,553





1.5

%

Number of admissions(b)(d)



28,080





28,135





0.2

%

Revenue per patient day(b)(e)



$

1,850





$

1,982





7.1

%

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)



$

267,143





$

243,421





(8.9)

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin



17.4

%



14.6

%





Rehabilitation Hospital













Number of hospitals – end of period(a)



29





30







Revenue (,000)



$

538,761





$

632,904





17.5

%

Number of patient days(b)(c)



274,329





310,340





13.1

%

Number of admissions(b)(d)



18,489





21,734





17.6

%

Revenue per patient day(b)(e)



$

1,777





$

1,861





4.7

%

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)



$

110,811





$

145,378





31.2

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin



20.6

%



23.0

%





Outpatient Rehabilitation













Number of clinics – end of period(a)



1,777





1,850







Revenue (,000)



$

662,429





$

806,910





21.8

%

Number of visits(b)(f)



5,448,304





6,852,085





25.8

%

Revenue per visit(b)(g)



$

105





$

103





(1.9)

%

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)



$

51,463





$

110,724





115.2

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin



7.8

%



13.7

%





Concentra













Number of centers – end of period(b)



523





519







Revenue (,000)



$

1,102,732





$

1,321,402





19.8

%

Number of visits(b)(f)



7,855,522





9,049,283





15.2

%

Revenue per visit(b)(g)



$

123





$

125





1.6

%

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)



$

183,510





$

318,907





73.8

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin



16.6

%



24.1

%





______________________________

(a)

Includes managed locations.

(b)

Excludes managed locations. For purposes of the Concentra segment, onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics are excluded.

(c)

Each patient day represents one patient occupying one bed for one day during the periods presented.

(d)

Represents the number of patients admitted to Select Medical's hospitals during the periods presented.

(e)

Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient day. Revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing patient service revenues, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary and outpatient services provided at Select Medical's hospitals, by the total number of patient days.

(f)

Represents the number of visits in which patients were treated at Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics and Concentra centers during the periods presented.

(g)

Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient visit. Revenue per visit is calculated by dividing patient service revenue, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary services, by the total number of visits. For purposes of this computation for the Concentra segment, patient service revenue does not include onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics.

 

 

IX. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2021

(In thousands, unaudited)



The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is important to investors because Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used as an analytical indicator of performance by investors within the healthcare industry. Adjusted EBITDA is used to evaluate financial performance and determine resource allocation for each of Select Medical's operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, net income, income from operations, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Because Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is thus susceptible to varying definitions, Adjusted EBITDA as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.



The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBITDA for Select Medical. Adjusted EBITDA is used by Select Medical to report its segment performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings excluding interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain (loss) on early retirement of debt, stock compensation expense, gain (loss) on sale of businesses, and equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated subsidiaries.





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2020



2021



2020



2021

Net income

$

104,457





$

100,217





$

242,391





$

433,639



Income tax expense

31,557





27,665





76,805





138,410



Interest expense

34,026





33,825





117,499





102,115



Interest income













(4,749)



Gain on sale of businesses

(5,143)









(12,690)







Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(8,765)





(11,452)





(19,677)





(33,180)



Income from operations

156,132





150,255





404,328





636,235



Stock compensation expense:















Included in general and administrative

5,600





6,457





16,488





17,537



Included in cost of services

1,362





1,737





4,340





4,465



Depreciation and amortization

50,110





50,128





154,133





150,702



Adjusted EBITDA

$

213,204





$

208,577





$

579,289





$

808,939



















Critical illness recovery hospital(a)

$

88,830





$

57,245





$

267,143





$

243,421



Rehabilitation hospital

44,637





44,076





110,811





145,378



Outpatient rehabilitation

30,623





38,762





51,463





110,724



Concentra(b)

80,547





99,832





183,510





318,907



Other(c)(d)

(31,433)





(31,338)





(33,638)





(9,491)



Adjusted EBITDA

$

213,204





$

208,577





$

579,289





$

808,939



______________________________

(a)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $17.9 million. The other operating income related to the outcome of litigation with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

(b)

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $1.6 million and $34.0 million, respectively. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $0.4 million and $1.1 million, respectively. The other operating income is primarily related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund.

(c)

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $0.1 million and $82.0 million, respectively. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, Adjusted EBITDA included a reduction to other operating income of $1.5 million and other operating income of $52.7 million, respectively. The other operating income is related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund.

(d)

Other primarily includes general and administrative costs and other operating income, as discussed further above.

 

 

X. Reconciliation of Earnings per Common Share to Adjusted Earnings per Common Share

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2021

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. Items excluded from adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Select Medical believes that the presentation of adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are important to investors because they are reflective of the financial performance of Select Medical's ongoing operations and provide better comparability of its results of operations between periods. Adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to, or substitutes for, net income, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Because adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.



The following tables reconcile net income attributable to common shares and earnings per common share on a fully diluted basis to adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share on a fully diluted basis.





Three Months Ended September 30,



2020



Per Share(a)



2021



Per Share(a)

Net income attributable to common shares(a)

$

74,280





$

0.57





$

74,378





$

0.57



Adjustments:(b)















Gains on sales of businesses, net of tax effects of $234

(1,189)





(0.01)











Adjusted net income attributable to common shares

$

73,091





$

0.56





$

74,378





$

0.57







Nine Months Ended September 30,



2020



Per Share(a)



2021



Per Share(a)

Net income attributable to common shares(a)

$

175,467





$

1.35





$

340,587





$

2.61



Adjustments:(b)















Gains on sales of businesses, net of tax effects of $3,272

(5,089)





(0.04)











Adjusted net income attributable to common shares

$

170,378





$

1.31





$

340,587





$

2.61



______________________________

(a)

Net income attributable to common shares and earnings per common share are calculated based on the weighted average common shares outstanding, as presented in table III.

(b)

Adjustments to net income attributable to common shares include estimated income tax and non-controlling interest impacts and are calculated based on the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. The estimated income tax impact, which is determined using tax rates based on the nature of the adjustment and the jurisdiction in which the adjustment occurred, includes both current and deferred income tax expense or benefit.

 

 

XI. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Business Outlook for the Year Ending December 31, 2021

(In millions, unaudited)



The following is a reconciliation of full year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA expectations as computed at the low and high points of the range to the closest comparable GAAP financial measure. Refer to table IX for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a discussion of Select Medical's use of Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating financial performance. Each item presented in the below table is an estimation of full year 2021 expectations.





Range

Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation

Low



High

Net income attributable to Select Medical

$

402





$

417



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

98





98



Net income

500





515



Income tax expense

162





167



Interest income

(5)





(5)



Interest expense

137





137



Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(44)





(44)



Income from operations

750





770



Stock compensation expense

29





29



Depreciation and amortization

201





201



Adjusted EBITDA

$

980





$

1,000



 

 

 

