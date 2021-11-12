MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Good Spiritual Housekeeping for the Christian Woman": a thoughtful discussion of what Christian women can do to develop Godly homes. "Good Spiritual Housekeeping for the Christian Woman" is the creation of published author Selena House, a Sunday School teacher at New Life Fellowship in Dallas, Texas, where she who resides with her loving husband and two daughters
House shares, "Sometimes our spiritual houses need cleaning too!
"Do you find yourself blaming others for your happiness? Who is the head of the household in your family? Is your home a whirlwind of worldly things? When was the last time you did a wardrobe check? What if I told you that by reading this book, it could help you with each of these questions?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Selena House's new book is an encouraging approach for those who seek to strengthen faith and trust in God.
House shares in hopes of encouraging other wives and mothers on the path to developing and maintaining a Godly lifestyle and home life.
