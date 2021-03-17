MEADVILLE, Pa., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Touch of Glory" is a book that focuses on the glory of God as seen in the majesty of nature. "A Touch of Glory" is the work of published author SenaMarie DeJesus, a devout Christian whose goal is to show her readers the beauty of God's glory.
DeJesus shares, "In John 1:14, scripture says, 'The Word became flesh and made His dwelling among us. We have seen His glory, the only son who came from the Father.'
"Well, those of us alive today did not get to see Jesus up close and personal, but when you steep yourself in nature, you can fall in love with the Creator. How He must love us to fill our senses with such beauty.
"There is only a touch of His mighty glory between the front and back cover of this book, yet I ask that you enjoy each page. It's the master artist's gift to you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, SenaMarie DeJesus's new book is full of beauty that is God's gift to His people. In this beautiful collection of photos and scriptures, the author captures the glory of God in nature.
View a synopsis of "A Touch of Glory" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "A Touch of Glory" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Touch of Glory," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing