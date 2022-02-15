PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new survey conducted on behalf of Senzo, a leading in vitro diagnostics company, reports that approximately one third (28%) of educators have received false results from rapid COVID-19 tests in the past, and more than two thirds (83%) of respondents indicated that more accurate tests would increase their confidence in physically attending school, suggesting a strong need for better rapid COVID-19 tests.
As the developer of a breakthrough Amplified Lateral Flow (ALF) Test for COVID-19 with 10,000 times better sensitivity than existing tests, Senzo conducted this poll to gain insight into the opinions of educators, who due to the nature of their work, are often at a high risk of exposure to the virus.
The poll, conducted online in January 2022 among a group of 100 US and UK adults ages 18 and older who are actively employed in the education sector, also found that 70% believe that accurate rapid testing is very important and 66% think a more accurate rapid test would be very beneficial. These results continue to substantiate the importance of Senzo's mission to bring a better rapid-testing COVID-19 product to market.
"This poll provides further evidence of the need for better rapid testing to get the world back to normal, and Senzo is poised to deliver our ALF COVID-19 test to achieve this," added Senzo CEO, Jeremy Stackawitz.
The survey produced notable results, broken down into the following categories:
- Experience with misleading test results - Nearly one-third (28%) of respondents reported getting either a false positive or false negative result from a rapid test for COVID-19 at least once in the past. This further confirms Senzo's stance that current rapid testing is not where it should be in terms of accuracy.
- Testing accuracy importance to prevent the spread of COVID-19 - Senzo's poll also shows that 70% of respondents feel that accurate COVID-19 testing is "very important" in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
- Testing accuracy in relation to educator confidence - Senzo's poll shows that 83% of adults employed in education would feel more confident attending school with their students and coworkers, or attending social gatherings, if they had access to more accurate testing. More than half of those surveyed (44%) said it would make them "much more confident," while 39% said it would make them "moderately more confident."
- Overall benefit of more accurate testing - When asked how beneficial overall they think a more accurate rapid COVID test would be for educators and students, the clear majority (66%) said it would be "very beneficial," while 28% admitted it would at least be "moderately beneficial." Only 8% of respondents said it "would not make a significant difference."
Accurate, rapid testing is key to the safety of teachers, students, and other school faculty members, but Senzo finds that current lateral flow tests are not sufficiently accurate (only 57.5% accurate according to independent evaluations conducted by UK NHS Test and Trace professionals), and PCR tests can take days to get results. Senzo's ALF, soon to be widely available, solves these problems by combining the speed, affordability, and simplicity of a 7-minute lateral flow rapid antigen home-test with the accuracy of professional PCR technology.
About: Senzo is an in vitro diagnostics company developing innovative, accurate, and accessible testing products. Senzo was founded with the vision of utilizing novel technologies, with a focus on enhanced sensitivity, to create mobile, point-of-care products and devices with the ability to accurately, quickly, and cost-effectively conduct testing where healthcare professionals and patients need it most. Senzo is creating game-changing products and systems which bring testing to the patient, eliminating the need for the current slow, expensive central-lab testing paradigms. With insights generated at the point of care, patients can make better decisions faster, and healthcare professionals can identify life-threatening diseases at an earlier stage, improving treatment outcomes and saving lives.
