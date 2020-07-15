PHILADELPHIA, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Matt Casey, a founding partner of Ross Feller Casey, LLP, today announced a settlement in the 2019 pseudomonas infection outbreak at Geisinger Medical Center in Pennsylvania.
"After eight months of litigation, I am pleased to announce today that each of my clients has reached a settlement with Geisinger in connection with the pseudomonas infections that occurred in the fall of 2019. Two of the cases involve the deaths of premature babies as a result of pseudomonas infections, and a third case involves a serious brain injury to a then-premature baby as a result of a pseudomonas infection," Casey said. "In addition to monetary compensation, this litigation and settlement have resulted in express apologies from Geisinger to my clients and contributed to Geisinger taking steps to prevent anything like this from happening again. Geisinger has changed the process by which it prepares donor breast milk, and it has accepted full responsibility for what happened to my clients' children. I recognize Geisinger's willingness to cooperate in achieving a resolution of these cases and its efforts to be transparent during the litigation."
