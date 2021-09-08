PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) announced today it is expanding its Center for Male Fertility team with Russell Hayden, M.D., a urologist with a sub-specialty in male infertility and microsurgery, who is now scheduling new patients at the Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania and Towson, Maryland offices, as well as additional SGF Pennsylvania offices. Dr. Hayden joins fellow urologists Paul R. Shin, M.D., and Cori Tanrikut, M.D., to optimize treatment outcomes for patients affected by male factor infertility.
When patients are diagnosed with a male factor, which is the cause of infertility in 40 to 50 percent of couples, an SGF urologist and reproductive endocrinologist work together to optimize treatment outcomes. This integrated care model was designed to provide comprehensive male and female infertility services to ensure continuity of care and communication for both partners before, during, and after treatment.
"Shady Grove Fertility prioritizes patient outcomes, rather than the number of procedures per patient, which tends to be the oddity in contemporary medical systems," shares Dr. Hayden. "In my eyes, each patient is a person rather than a number, so I prioritize patient needs in a way that I would want to be treated if I were in their shoes."
It was during Dr. Hayden's graduate studies in biomedical engineering at Johns Hopkins University where his drive to work in an impactful field of medicine where an alignment of technology, precision, and creative problem solving manifested. Dr. Hayden earned his medical degree from Harvard University. He remained in Massachusetts to pursue his residencies in general surgery and urology from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Dr. Hayden then completed his fellowship in reproductive medicine and microsurgery at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York.
Dr. Hayden is a member of the American Urological Association, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, the Society for Male Reproduction and Urology, the Society for the Study of Male Reproduction, and the New York Academy of Sciences. He has published papers, written chapters, and presented several topics, including vestibular prostheses, azoospermia, metastatic prostate cancer, and more.
SGF's Center for Male Fertility Offers Specialty Services in Men's Reproductive Health
SGF's Center for Male Fertility offers a range of services provided by Drs. Shin, Tanrikut, and Hayden, including:
- basic evaluation and testing,
- state-of-the-art microsurgical techniques including varicocele repair, vasectomy reversal, and vasectomy, and
- sperm injection and extraction techniques that have nearly eliminated infertility among couples with a severe male factor.
"Welcoming Dr. Hayden to the team allows SGF to expand its Center for Male Fertility offerings beyond the D.C., Maryland, and Northern Virginia regions, and into Pennsylvania," says Dr. Shin. "Between 60 and 70 percent of the male population experience some issues with sexual health and fertility, so this growth provides more convenient access to fertility services for individuals and couples in search reproductive assistance."
Another advantage to the Center for Male Fertility at SGF is that patients outside of the practice may be referred directly to Drs. Shin, Tanrikut, and Hayden for diagnostic testing, evaluation, and/or treatment for male infertility or for SGF's unique no needle, no-scalpel vasectomy services.
"I am proud to welcome Dr. Hayden to the SGF team of urologists," shares Dr. Tanrikut. "I've been familiar with his work for some time, seeing as we followed the same residency and fellowship trajectories. Reproductive urology is a specialized niche in the medical field, and I'm confident that Dr. Hayden's expertise will complement SGF's integrated approach to fertility care."
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Hayden at the Chesterbrook or Towson offices, call the New Patient Center at 1-888-761-1967 or submit this brief online form.
About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)
SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 100,000 babies born and 5,000+ 5-star patient reviews. With 41 locations, including new locations in Colorado and Norfolk, VA, as well as throughout CO, FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, VA, D.C. and Santiago, Chile, SGF offers patients virtual physician consults, delivers individualized care, accepts most insurance plans, and makes treatment affordable through innovative financial options, including 100% refund guarantees. More physicians refer their patients to SGF than any other center. SGF is among the founding partner practices of US Fertility, the largest physician-owned, physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices in the U.S. Call 1-888-761-1967 or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com.
