ALLENTOWN, Pa., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) proudly announces that it will be opening its sixth Pennsylvania office in Allentown and is now scheduling new patient appointments. The Allentown office is conveniently located off the Pennsylvania Turnpike along U.S. Route 222 at 5018 Medical Center Cr., Suite 210, Allentown, PA 18106.
"The opening of the Allentown location brings significant advantages to patients: scientifically-backed fertility care led by a team of physicians and researchers who are pioneering reproductive endocrinology as we know it, and medical team local to the Allentown community who offer a personalized treatment journey," says Eric A. Widra, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, SGF.
The new Allentown location offers comprehensive fertility services, including:
- virtual physician consultations,
- diagnostic testing,
- low- and high-tech treatment options such as intrauterine insemination (IUI),
- in vitro fertilization (IVF),
- donor egg treatment,
- egg freezing,
- fertility preservation for people with cancer,
- and LGBTQ+ family building.
Any procedures such as egg retrievals and embryo transfers will be performed at SGF's fully accredited IVF Center in Chesterbrook, PA.
The Allentown office will also feature a wide insurance network and patients will receive a dedicated Financial Counselor to guide them along their fertility journeys. Patients can benefit from SGF's innovative financial programs, including the flagship 100% refund guarantee program for IVF and donor egg treatment, offering patients the reassurance they will either take home a baby or receive a full refund. SGF also provides income-based and military discounts, to name a few, as well as an exclusive financing partner, Fertility Finance.
About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)
SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 85,000 babies born and 5,000+ 5-star patient reviews. With 40 locations, including new locations in Colorado and Norfolk, VA, as well as throughout FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, VA, D.C. and Santiago, Chile, SGF offers patients virtual physician consults, delivers individualized care, accepts most insurance plans, and makes treatment affordable through innovative financial options, including 100% refund guarantees. More physicians refer their patients to SGF than any other center. SGF is among the founding partner practices of US Fertility, the largest physician-owned, physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices in the U.S. Call 1-888-761-1967 or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com.
